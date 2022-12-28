ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NBC26

Group breaks into New York school, survive massive blizzard

A man who identified himself as Jay broke into a school to help save people’s lives last week during last week’s historic western New York blizzard. The storm dropped several feet of snow amid hurricane-force winds. Jay left a note for the school apologizing for the break-in. "The...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
NBC26

Blizzard preventing some from getting to work, going unpaid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many wonder where to turn to make ends meet after the storm severely impacted their weekly paycheck. Because of the storm, one woman said she hasn't been able to make it for her shifts at the Harborcenter in Downtown Buffalo. She said it's been extremely difficult now living paycheck to paycheck.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC26

Hundreds of members of the New York Army National Guard are helping in storm response

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Hundreds of members of the New York Army National Guard have been deployed to Western New York to help in the relief efforts from the historic winter storm. "The initial team that came out here was on Christmas Eve," Major Gary Barney said. "They got the building set up, started setting up our facilities, making sure we had personnel on the ground and all of our equipment ramped up."
BUFFALO, NY

