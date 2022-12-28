Read full article on original website
José Andrés' Daughters Roasted Him Over A Paella Safety Snafu
A family that roasts together stays together — that is, as long as the roasting is metaphorical. Celebrity Chef José Andrés was hilariously called out by his three daughters on the latest episode of his podcast, Longer Tables. The show, which airs every other Tuesday, features kitchen tips and interviews from numerous chefs as they discuss cooking-related — and sometimes random — topics.
Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Journalist, Dead at 93
Legendary broadcast journalist and television personality Barbara Walters has died. ABC first reported the news during a live special. "We were all influenced by Barbara Walters," ABC News' David Muir said in a tribute Friday, remembering her as an "extraordinary human being, journalist, pioneer, legend." "She broke barriers behind the...
Richard Gere and Wife Share Rare Glimpse Into Tropical Holiday Getaway With Young Sons
Actor Richard Gere, 73, and his wife, Alejandra Silva, 39, are a relatively private couple, but the two are sharing a sweet glimpse into their holiday vacation this year. Silva, 39, posted a snapshot of the family's bright and sunny Christmas on Instagram as a little holiday treat for their followers, offering a sneak peek into their tropical getaway with their two young sons.
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Barbara Walters death: Pioneering journalist who created The View dies aged 93
Barbara Walters, America’s first female anchor on an evening news broadcast, has died at age 93, her longtime ABC home network said.She died on Friday at her home in New York, Robert Iger, chief executive of ABC’s corporate parent, the Walt Disney Co, said on Twitter. No more details have been shared yet.“She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline,” Mr Iger said in a statement.In a career that spanned five decades, Walters became one of television’s most prominent interviewers and shattered several glass ceilings...
Danish royals star in new portraits
While the Danish royals were apart for Christmas, they are pictured together in a new gala portrait that was released ahead of the New Year. The portrait featuring Crown Princess Mary , Crown Prince Frederik, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was shared on Wednesday...
Oprah, Robin Roberts and More Pay Tribute to Legendary Broadcaster Barbara Walters
Trailblazing journalist and TV broadcaster Barbara Walters has died. During her career spanning five decades, she broke the glass ceiling and landed some of the most significant exclusive interviews with prolific and controversial figures in the world, including Fidel Castro, Vladimir Putin, Michael Jackson, and Monica Lewisnky, which was watched by a record 74 million viewers.
Ina Garten’s 10 Best Recipes From ‘Barefoot Contessa Family Style’
The holiday season is the perfect time to revisit one of Ina Garten’s earlier cookbooks ‘Family Style.’
Andrew Zimmern Calls Out The Worst Food Moments Of 2022
We've reached that time of year when everyone's reflecting on their triumphs and planning their resolutions for the new year. Well, maybe not everyone. Some of us are sitting here, scrolling back in time on the internet, and shaking our heads at all the wild things that conspired in 2022.
Robert Irvine Uses A Goat Head To Make Soup
If you follow celebrity chef Robert Irvine on Twitter, you're not likely to see anything too shocking. On any given day he's probably not going to break out into an Alton Brown-style rant or start spouting off on political issues a la Padma Lakshmi. Instead, many of his tweets are meant to promote his shows and his products, while he may even share a recipe or two. He will also often reply to his fans, perhaps giving them an honest answer to their question or comment or even offering a little "tough love" life advice.
lonelyplanet.com
The 10 best exhibitions to see in the USA in 2023
EJ’s Hill’s “Brake Run Helix” is a fully functioning roller coaster that has taken over one of MASS MoCA’s largest galleries for 2023 © Kaelan Burkett / courtesy of MASS MoCA. The subject matter, the medium, the context: the best exhibitions bring everything together,...
