STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct road maintenance efforts next week on streets throughout Staten Island. There is no paving or milling scheduled, but the maintenance will take place from Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6. No work is scheduled for Monday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Since Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday this year, the holiday is officially observed in the city on Monday, Jan. 2.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO