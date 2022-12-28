Read full article on original website
NYC New Year’s Eve 2022 weather forecast: ‘A pretty wet pattern developing’
Saturday night’s New Year’s Eve celebrations may be a wash in New York City as a couple of afternoon showers are likely to linger well into the evening, putting a possible damper on the festivities heading into the final hours of 2022. The chance of rain increases on...
Storm System Will Lead To Wet Roads, Low Visibility On New Year's Eve
A long stretch of bitterly cold weather will be followed by a gradual warm-up, and then a storm system leading to slippery, soggy conditions on New Year's Eve.The new rainmaker will arrive in the afternoon on New Year's Eve day on Saturday, Dec. 31, as a frontal system will trigger the system, the …
New Year’s Eve in NYC: 1923 to 1999 | A photo trip through time
TIMES SQUARE, N.Y. -- New York City has been the epicenter of New Year’s Eve since the early 1900s, according to timessquare.org, and in 1907 that the New Year’s Eve Ball made its maiden descent from the flagpole atop One Times Square. This year’s Times Square celebration promises...
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
newyorkconstructionreport.com
$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction
A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See
New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.
Union calls for new Staten Island ferryboats to be ‘immediately docked’ following fire on Sandy Ground
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA) is calling for the immediate docking of all three Ollis-class ferries following a fire on the Sandy Ground ferryboat last week. In addition to the Sandy Ground, the Ollis-class is made up of the SSG Michael H. Ollis...
riverdalepress.com
‘Long live butter’?
The words ‘Viva Mantequilla’ written in snow on a car parked in Kingsbridge on Monday following the dusting the area received Dec. 11. Loosely translated, the words mean long live butter.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In 8 NY Counties In Latest Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in eight New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities…
Newly opened, massive New Jersey go-kart track offering special hours for New Year’s Eve
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Want to ring in 2023 on the “world’s largest” go-kart track? Supercharged Entertainment, New Jersey’s newly opened massive indoor racing course, will be open when the clock strikes 12. Open until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and offering full operating hours...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The city might build a giant sports facility at this popular park in Staten Island
Earlier this week, the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation announced its intention to turn the now-battered Willowbrook Park in Staten Island into an year-round recreation facility. More specifically, the agency just released a Request for Proposals for the development, operation and maintenance of the destination. “Parks is...
Road maintenance to take place on Staten Island next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct road maintenance efforts next week on streets throughout Staten Island. There is no paving or milling scheduled, but the maintenance will take place from Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6. No work is scheduled for Monday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Since Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday this year, the holiday is officially observed in the city on Monday, Jan. 2.
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
wrfalp.com
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31
Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
Mayor Adams defends U.S. Virgin Islands trip as NYC prepared for winter storm
Mayor Eric Adams makes a health related announcement during a press conference at City Hall on Dec. 5, 2022. Adams stood by his decision to leave town and said he was mourning his mother during his second Christmas without her. [ more › ]
Over 12 months, nearly 600 dead. How COVID-19 unfolded on Staten Island in 2022.
Nearly 600 more Staten Island lives were lost to COVID-19 in 2022, raising the toll to 2,598, as the borough endured a third year of a pandemic that has touched every conceivable part of everyday life. That number, from New York City Health Department data as of Dec. 23, is...
New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside
The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
New York, New Jersey among 23 states increasing minimum wage
NEW YORK -- Minimum wage will go up in 2023 for workers in 23 states, including New York and New Jersey.Most of New York state will see the minimum pay rise to $14.20/hour. There's already a $15 minimum for New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.In New Jersey, the minimum hourly wage goes to $14.13 for most employees starting Jan. 1.Connecticut's minimum wage rose in July and will increase to $15/hour on June 1.
New COVID-19 variant, XBB, now dominant in parts of Northeast according to CDC
A new variant of COVID-19 is now apparently dominant in parts of the Northeast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Omicron subvariant XBB accounts for about 52.6% of all cases in New England between Dec. 18 and 24, according to the CDC. The new variant accounts for 18.3% of cases across the country.
