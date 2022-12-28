ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newyorkconstructionreport.com

$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction

A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

‘Long live butter’?

The words ‘Viva Mantequilla’ written in snow on a car parked in Kingsbridge on Monday following the dusting the area received Dec. 11. Loosely translated, the words mean long live butter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Road maintenance to take place on Staten Island next week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct road maintenance efforts next week on streets throughout Staten Island. There is no paving or milling scheduled, but the maintenance will take place from Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6. No work is scheduled for Monday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Since Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday this year, the holiday is officially observed in the city on Monday, Jan. 2.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
92.7 WOBM

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
wrfalp.com

NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
94.5 PST

New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside

The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
ALPINE, NJ
CBS New York

New York, New Jersey among 23 states increasing minimum wage

NEW YORK -- Minimum wage will go up in 2023 for workers in 23 states, including New York and New Jersey.Most of New York state will see the minimum pay rise to $14.20/hour. There's already a $15 minimum for New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.In New Jersey, the minimum hourly wage goes to $14.13 for most employees starting Jan. 1.Connecticut's minimum wage rose in July and will increase to $15/hour on June 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
