Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds (638 kilograms) of raw sprouts were distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound (113-gram and 1.13-kilogram) packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.
KAAL-TV
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
KAAL-TV
MercyOne announces more than 6,600 births in 2022, top baby names in Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – MercyOne released data on Thursday on births and the most popular baby names across its Iowa hospitals in 2022. In total, MercyOne hospitals across the state celebrated more than 6,600 births, including 115 sets of twins and three sets of triplets. Most popular baby names...
KAAL-TV
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania, law enforcement official says
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania, law enforcement official says. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates adjusted for inflation, effective Jan. 1, 2023
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, the state announced. The current large-employer minimum-wage, $10.33, will increase 26 cents to $10.59. Large employers must pay the new rate an hour when the employer’s annual gross revenues are $500,000 or more.
KAAL-TV
Co-leader of scheme to kidnap Michigan governor is sentenced to more than 19 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Co-leader of scheme to kidnap Michigan governor is sentenced to more than 19 years in prison. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
4 suspects charged in fatal Mall of America shooting
(KSTP) – Formal charges have been filed against multiple people suspected of having a role in a fatal shooting at Mall of America late last week. According to court records, prosecutors have charged 18-year-old TaeShawn Adams-Wright and 17-year-old Lavon Semaj Longstreet with one count each of second-degree intentional murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
KAAL-TV
Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve privacy suit
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state’s lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced. Rokitas filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys...
KAAL-TV
Life has literally been a beach for NJ coastal expert
PORT REPUBLIC, N.J. (AP) — Like many kids at the Jersey Shore, Stewart Farrell loved going to the beach, playing on the sand and swimming in the ocean in and around Asbury Park. But unlike other kids, who were content to ride the waves on surfboards, Farrell scrutinized the...
KAAL-TV
Iowa woman heading to NYC for a chance to be ‘Powerball’s First Millionaire of the Year’
(ABC 6 News) – A lottery winner from a tiny central Iowa community will spend New Year’s Eve in New York and have a chance to win a $1 million prize in a special Powerball drawing. Chris Manuel, 60, of Swan is among 29 nationwide finalists for the...
KAAL-TV
Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79
FILE- Edward Seaton, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Manhattan Mercury newspaper, delivers a speech during the Midyear Meeting of the Inter American Press Association in Asuncion, Paraguay, on March 15, 2009. Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, died of natural causes Monday night, Dec. 26, 2022, at his home in Manhattan in northeastern Kansas, according to son, Ned, who followed his father as publisher of The Manhattan Mercury. He was 79 (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jorge Saenz]
KAAL-TV
Massachusetts’ anti-Trump GOP governor ends time in office
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, an anti-Trump Republican who easily won reelection four years ago, learned his earliest political lessons listening to his Democratic mother and Republican father hashing out the issues of the day. “My parents were married for 60 years before my mom died and...
Comments / 0