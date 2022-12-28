ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals Place Budda Baker, Others on Injured Reserve

By Donnie Druin
 2 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals placed Budda Baker on Injured Reserve, officially ending his season.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have officially placed Budda Baker on Injured Reserve, effectively ending his season.

A few days ago, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Baker suffered a shoulder fracture but still managed to play every snap for the Cardinals in their 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas.

Baker, elected to his fifth Pro Bowl, also played through a high-ankle sprain earlier this season.

Baker wasn't the only player put on injured reserve, however. On Wednesday the Cardinals also played defensive linemen Trysten Hill on the list after he was carted off the field with a knee sprain.

Arizona also placed cornerback Nate Hairston on the practice squad injured reserve list. He's helped fill in during the absence of Byron Murphy, who was placed on injured reserve last week as well.

According to the press release, the Cardinals now have 18 players on the team’s injured reserve list, including 10 starters. Only Denver (19) and Tennessee (19) have more players currently on IR than the Cardinals.

Arizona also announced the signing of WR Pharoh Cooper and DL Manny Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.

Long snapper Hunter Bradley, CB Jordan Miller and CB Chris Wilcox were all signed to the practice squad.

OL Lachavious Simmons was also designated to return from the practice squad injured reserve list.

More info on the new additions, via Arizona's release:

"Bradley (6-3, 241) played 56 games over four seasons (2018-21) with Green Bay after he was selected by the Packers in the seventh-round (239th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft from Mississippi State. He snapped in eight games with the Packers in 2021 after playing in all 48 games with Green Bay between 2018-20.

"Miller (6-1, 190) has appeared in 12 games in his career and has four tackles after entering the league with Atlanta in the fifth-round (172nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft from the University of Washington. He appeared in 11 games with the Falcons between 2019-20 and played one game with the Saints last season. The 25-year-old Miller was on the Bills practice squad earlier this season after previously spending time on the practice squads of the Seahawks and Saints.

"Wilcox (6-2, 195) originally entered the league with Tampa Bay as a seventh-round selection (251st overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft from BYU. The 25-year old Wilcox has been on the Colts practice squad the past two seasons after joining the team in 2021. While at BYU, he played in 41 games (26 starts) and had 88 tackles (68 solo), three tackles for loss and eight passes defensed."

