ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

Over 12 firearms stolen during home burglary in Fayette County

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZAHU_0jwnEiEr00

Squirrel Hill burglary suspect turns himself in 00:22

GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Over a dozen firearms were stolen in a home burglary, according to PSP Uniontown.

In a press release, officials say a burglary took place on College Avenue in German Township on Dec. 19. During the overnight hours, the actor(s) stole a gun safe containing firearms, pocket watches, coins, etc. from the house.

A few of the items taken were an Apple iPad, multiple checkbooks, several guns and more.

PSP Uniontown is asking if anyone has information, to contact Trooper Richards.

Comments / 13

Related
wccsradio.com

DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP

State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
HOMER CITY, PA
WTAJ

PSP: Over $1k worth of jewelry stolen from Somerset County residence

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for information regarding jewelry and crystals that were stolen from a Somerset County woman. The jewelry and crystals, which are valued at $1,305, were reportedly stolen from a residence in Shade Township. Police believe that the theft took place between Thursday, Dec. 22, and […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

West Mifflin man arrested for allegedly dragging police officer with his car

A West Mifflin man was arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly dragging a police officer with his car. West Mifflin police said they were conducting a traffic stop just before 1 p.m. Wednesday on 24-year-old Karl Littlejohn’s vehicle in the area of Route 837. According to the criminal complaint, when an officer told Littlejohn to exit the car, he struck the officer with the car door and put the vehicle in drive, taking off while the officer was in the vehicle.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of endangering children after drugs allegedly found at home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is accused of endangering children after drugs were allegedly found at his home.Dominic Green is facing a list of charges, including possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and a count of endangering the welfare of children, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.According to the criminal complaint obtained by KDKA-TV, New Kensington police were called to a home on Ross Avenue for a domestic disturbance on Nov. 23. Police say the person who called said Green was "destroying the house" and she had protection from abuse order in place.While driving to the home,...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Delivery Truck Involved In Crash In Cranberry

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Thursday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Peters and Franklin Roads. Crews from Cranberry Township VFC and EMS were...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Shore News Network

Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland

Police in Cumberland City have announced the arrest of two female teen suspects for a violent home invasion two days before Christmas. According to police, Lazaya Christine Lee, 19, and Makenna Grace Williams, 19, both of Cumberland, were arrested on active arrests warrants issued by the Allegany County District Court for an incident that occurred on December 23 at a residence in the 100 block of Park St in Frostburg. “During that incident, it is alleged that Lee and Williams broke into the residence. During the break-in, two victims inside the home were injured after being attacked by an edged The post Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND CITY, TN
wccsradio.com

PHYSICAL RESCUE CALL SENDS SEVERAL FIRST RESPONDERS TO CENTER TOWNSHIP

Several first responders were busy this morning with a physical rescue call. Indiana County 911 initially dispatched Homer City Fire Department to assist with Citizens’ Ambulance around 7:22 a.m. for a physical rescue along 9th Street in Center Township. Initial reports say it was to extricate a trauma patient. Fire crews were then dispatched to set up a landing zone a couple minutes later.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police: Woman accidentally injured in Beaver County shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was shot when a gun was accidentally fired in Beaver County Tuesday. It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. An 18-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The woman's 2-year-old son and other...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County DA asks residents to join doorbell camera program

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVMURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Throughout the holiday season, porch pirates across the country have been caught with the help of doorbell cameras. To law enforcement, those cameras are a potential "surveillance network" that can help them solve crimes. Now the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office wants people to sign their cameras up to be part of such a network.Art Probola installed a doorbell camera at his home in Murrysville a few years ago for security."We don't have any kind of crime to speak of, at least not that I'm aware of. So I would like to keep it that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
99K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy