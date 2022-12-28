Read full article on original website
Sheriff's departments urge snowmobilers take safety precautions after 2 fatal crashes
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There have been two fatal snowmobile crashes in northern Michigan in the past week and according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, 17 crashes in total for 2022. Northern Michigan Sheriff's Departments have a message for those who ride: Obey the laws and think...
Moonbikes arrive at Boyne Mountain Resort
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- There's a new way to enjoy the outdoors at Boyne Mountain Resort. The MoonBike is the world's first 100% electric snowbike. Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls now has ten MoonBikes available. Guests can take the MoonBikes out on a guided 8-mile tour of the...
‘Oil slick’ near Mackinac Bridge actually record-setting group of 7,000 ducks
MACKINAW CITY, MICH. -- Dense, dark patches recently seen floating atop the water at the Straits of Mackinac were not remnants of an oil spill — they were ducks. Thousands and thousands of ducks. As part of the National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count census, more than 7,000...
