As we head into 2023, many real-estate experts predict the housing market will start to favor buyers.From record sale prices to higher interest rates this year was another wild one in real estate.The year started off strong for sellers, with record prices posted across the state.Now, longtime California real-estate broker Tim Yee thinks the pendulum is swinging in favor of buyers."They're going to have their pick of much more inventory, much more quality and much better location," said Yee. "We're seeing homes staying on the market for much longer than they have. Instead of multiple offers, we're seeing one, maybe two."Yee says if you want a new home, don't be afraid to jump into the market. He believes many buyers who were priced out this year will find better opportunities in the coming months.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO