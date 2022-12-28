Read full article on original website
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Ashley Bebensee shares her memorable stories from 2022
The most memorable stories from any year are the tales of people, or animals, who leave a positive impact on those around them. In 2022, it was heartwarming when volunteers from across the country came to Pioneer Village in Minden to breathe life back into the small-town museum. Also memorable was when the residents of Bertrand rallied behind a local family after a tragic car accident critically injured their son.
Bravo: Calendar of Kearney area events
Cornhusker Chaos Indoor Demolition Derby, with six classes of vehicles, 5 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Advance general tickets are $15 per session; advance children’s tickets are $9. Day of the event tickets are $20 general or $10 for children. Pit passes are available for $30 per session or $50 for both sessions.
Broc Anderson to discuss Kearney’s history to kick off sesquicentennial celebration
KEARNEY – Broc Anderson, the community engagement director for Buffalo County Historical Society at the Trails & Rails Museum in Kearney, will discuss Kearney's history during the Wednesday, Jan. 11 Brown Bag History lunch series, "Kearney’s 150 Years." The event will be held noon to 1 p.m. at...
Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce sets Jan. 30 banquet date
KEARNEY – The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 104th annual meeting Jan. 30 at the Younes Conference Center North. This celebration will highlight the teamwork and dedication that has built the foundation for success at the Chamber as well as recognizing the accomplishments of the Kearney area business community and honored guests.
Pickleball clinics planned in Kearney for youth, teens/adults
KEARNEY – The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is accepting registration for introduction to pickleball clinics for youth, ages 9-13, and teens/adults, age 14 and older. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The youth clinic is...
At $81K, Goodfellows 2022 drive sets record
KEARNEY — Counting today’s donations of $1,708, the tally of the 2022 Kearney Goodfellows drive now stands at $80,748. That number is $334 more than the previous Goodfellows record of 2014 when donors gave $80,414. The Goodfellows 2022 drive is finished. Any additional gifts will be deposited and...
New Year’s Day alters refuse collection schedule in Kearney
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that the New Year’s Day holiday will cause the following changes, effective Monday through Friday, for the refuse collection system, the Kearney Area Recycling Center and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill. Residential collection:. • Trash collection...
Road 739 fire top regional story of 2022
ELWOOD – The Road 739 fire ravaged over 35,000 acres this spring in Furnas and Gosper counties, destroying eight homes and dozens of buildings. While responding to the blaze, Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull, 54, died April 7 when the sport utility vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a truck hauling water to the range fire near Elwood. Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was seriously injured in the accident.
Aspen Luebbe was destined to be a Loper
KEARNEY – If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one says a lot about Aspen Luebbe and her family’s connection to the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The photo, taken last Christmas, shows Dick and Patti Luebbe surrounded by their 10 grandchildren, who are all wearing UNK stocking caps.
Rural Health Education Building at UNK tops education stories for 2022
KEARNEY – In August, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved the program statement and construction budget for Phase II of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in September 2023,...
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Kearney's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Friday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest.
Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District offers eagle viewing at 2 locations
HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will once again provide eagle-watching opportunities to the public this winter. The regular viewing season will begin at Central’s J-2 Hydroplant from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 and will be open Saturdays and Sundays through the last weekend in February.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (18) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
COVID declined, but it's still the top health story of 2022
KEARNEY — As it was a year ago, COVID-19 was the top news story of 2022 in the health category. The Two Rivers COVID risk dial, issued weekly, sat in the highest, or “severe” category for the early weeks of 2022. Two Rivers reported 764 new cases of COVID the week of Jan. 5-11. These were primarily the new omicron strain of the virus.
Kearney firefighters respond to record number of service calls over holiday weekend
KEARNEY – The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to an unprecedented amount of service calls over the holiday weekend. KVFD was paged 22 times Friday through Sunday. Many of the calls were due to automatic fire alarms that were triggered by frozen sprinkler systems due to the freezing temperatures, said Deputy Fire Chief Jason Whalen.
York bests Amherst to end Holiday Tournament
AMHERST — Amherst claimed the runner-up titles at its Amherst Holiday Tournament, losing to York 50-32 in the girls game, and 52-44 in the boys game, also to York. The Amherst boys hung close for the first three quarters, going shot-for-shot with the Dukes. The Broncos took a 15-12...
Buffalo County Board of Commissioners thanks 3 retirees for decades of service
KEARNEY — Three longtime Buffalo County courthouse officials are retiring and received commendations during Tuesday’s County Board of Commissioners meeting. Jean Sidwell, county treasurer for 40 years. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sharon Mauler,...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph.
Buffalo County Commissioners approve box culvert, 2023 asphalt bids
KEARNEY — Buffalo County Commissioners approved bids for two road-related county projects at their Tuesday meeting: 2023 asphalt projects and a new box culvert. Bids were opened for the projects at the board’s Dec. 13 meeting. The county received only one bid for its 2023 asphalt projects, from...
Buffalo County Treasurer retires after 40 years
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County treasurer, retires after 40 years. Three new county officials will be sworn in on Jan. 5: County Treasurer Brenda Rohrich, Clerk of District Court Cheryl Stabenow and County Clerk Heather Christensen. The county received only one bid for its 2023 asphalt projects but three bids for...
