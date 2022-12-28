Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Turnto10.com
Wayland Bakery to close doors Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The walk from Anne Annese's Providence apartment to Wayland Bakery is a matter of seconds, but the reward she says is worth it. "I'm going a couple of times, three times, four times a week!" she exclaimed. "I love it here, I come all the time, the food is so good, the bread is amazing!"
Turnto10.com
Lego artist hopes display brings attention to revitalization of Providence
(WJAR) — A Lego display of North Main Street in Providence shows what could be coming to the downtown area. The artist behind the display says he hopes it will bring attention to revitalization of the city. Working with the Providence Department of Art, Culture and Tourism, Lego artist...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Turnto10.com
Pedestrian injured in East Providence crash
(WJAR) — East Providence police said a pedestrian was hit by a car on Friday afternoon taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said the accident occurred near the intersection of Newport and Vermont Avenues around 1:40 p.m. The pedestrian suffered minor facial injuries and was transported to...
Turnto10.com
Summit General Store in Coventry says goodbye after 55 years
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — For 55 years, the Summit General Store in Coventry has been the place to go to for groceries, pet food, and catching up with your neighbors. But the owners said the business never recovered from the pandemic and hasn't caught up to the changing times.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Wayland Bakery in Providence to close
A famous bakery in Providence is closing on Saturday after nearly 100 years in business.
Turnto10.com
U-Haul plans storage, rental facility at former Ann and Hope site in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A U-Haul facility is coming to the old Ann & Hope building in Warwick. Half of the building was sold in 2021, and the rest was purchased a few days ago for more than $6.7 million dollars. The deal closed on Friday but had been in the works for more than a year.
Balmy Winter day creates record warmth in New England
Although New Year’s Eve is just a day away, Friday’s weather would have you believe the calendar is still flipped to Spring. Several areas throughout New England either matched or set record highs for December 30. Boston matched their 1984 record of 63 degrees while Worcester set a new record once the thermometer cracked 64 degrees.
GoLocalProv
10 Biggest Stories of 2022
GoLocal exclusively broke many of Rhode Island's biggest investigative reports in 2022. These stories were multi-month or even multi-year investigations. GoLocal’s two-year plus investigation into the dumping of contaminated material into the Olneyville neighborhood led to the U.S. Attorney to take action. This case is far from over, as...
ABC6.com
Multiple trailer trucks catch fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trailer trucks caught on fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. The Pawtucket Fire Department said the case is being handed to the Rhode Island Fire Marshal for further investigation.
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
rimonthly.com
Cozy and Relaxing Wintertime Stays in Rhode Island
Formerly the Providence Biltmore, this landmark locale is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Redesigned rooms bursting with old-school charm pay homage to Providence’s history and are stocked with Malin + Goetz amenities. Get pampered in one of the Norwich Spa’s ten treatment rooms, hair salon, manicure and pedicure stations, sauna or relaxation rooms. Just reading the range of massages is relaxing: hot stones, deep tissue, exfoliation, anti-aging, the Mommy to Be and more. 11 Dorrance St., Providence, 401-421-0700, graduatehotels.com/providence.
Turnto10.com
Smithfield bartender donates 40 baskets, 300+ sandwiches to homeless
(WJAR) — While hundreds helped with toy drives ahead of the holidays, a Johnston woman helped the homeless. They too received a few gifts this year, courtesy of the community. Last year, 28-year-old Alyssa Capracotta had an idea -- to help the less fortunate in struggling communities. In 2021,...
Turnto10.com
First on 10: Smiley talks about changes in Providence police, fire departments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — 2023 will be the start of many new things in Providence, including a change in leadership at the police department. Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré is retiring, and Col. Hugh Clements is leaving for a new opportunity. Mayor-elect Brett Smiley said Wednesday, in his...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters again offering free rides home in Providence on New Year's Eve
(WJAR) — Members of the Providence Fire Department are again offering free rides home to city residents on New Year’s Eve. The rides are available starting on New Year’s Eve at 10:00 p.m. through 3:00 a.m. It is available to city residents to go anywhere in Providence.
iheart.com
Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday
A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
Valley Breeze
South County Psychiatry welcomes Florio as COO
SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer. South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
Turnto10.com
Johnston's mayor prepares to pass baton to his son
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Johnston residents will soon have a new mayor for the first time in 16 years. On Jan. 9, Mayor Joseph Polisena will swear his son, Mayor-elect Joseph Polisena Jr., into office. "I'm happy. Overall, do I have any regrets? No," Polisena said Thursday. "I'm very...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset
COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
