Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Wayland Bakery to close doors Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The walk from Anne Annese's Providence apartment to Wayland Bakery is a matter of seconds, but the reward she says is worth it. "I'm going a couple of times, three times, four times a week!" she exclaimed. "I love it here, I come all the time, the food is so good, the bread is amazing!"
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
Turnto10.com

Pedestrian injured in East Providence crash

(WJAR) — East Providence police said a pedestrian was hit by a car on Friday afternoon taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said the accident occurred near the intersection of Newport and Vermont Avenues around 1:40 p.m. The pedestrian suffered minor facial injuries and was transported to...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Summit General Store in Coventry says goodbye after 55 years

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — For 55 years, the Summit General Store in Coventry has been the place to go to for groceries, pet food, and catching up with your neighbors. But the owners said the business never recovered from the pandemic and hasn't caught up to the changing times.
COVENTRY, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Balmy Winter day creates record warmth in New England

Although New Year’s Eve is just a day away, Friday’s weather would have you believe the calendar is still flipped to Spring. Several areas throughout New England either matched or set record highs for December 30. Boston matched their 1984 record of 63 degrees while Worcester set a new record once the thermometer cracked 64 degrees.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

10 Biggest Stories of 2022

GoLocal exclusively broke many of Rhode Island's biggest investigative reports in 2022. These stories were multi-month or even multi-year investigations. GoLocal’s two-year plus investigation into the dumping of contaminated material into the Olneyville neighborhood led to the U.S. Attorney to take action. This case is far from over, as...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Multiple trailer trucks catch fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trailer trucks caught on fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. The Pawtucket Fire Department said the case is being handed to the Rhode Island Fire Marshal for further investigation.
PAWTUCKET, RI
rimonthly.com

Cozy and Relaxing Wintertime Stays in Rhode Island

Formerly the Providence Biltmore, this landmark locale is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Redesigned rooms bursting with old-school charm pay homage to Providence’s history and are stocked with Malin + Goetz amenities. Get pampered in one of the Norwich Spa’s ten treatment rooms, hair salon, manicure and pedicure stations, sauna or relaxation rooms. Just reading the range of massages is relaxing: hot stones, deep tissue, exfoliation, anti-aging, the Mommy to Be and more. 11 Dorrance St., Providence, 401-421-0700, graduatehotels.com/providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Smithfield bartender donates 40 baskets, 300+ sandwiches to homeless

(WJAR) — While hundreds helped with toy drives ahead of the holidays, a Johnston woman helped the homeless. They too received a few gifts this year, courtesy of the community. Last year, 28-year-old Alyssa Capracotta had an idea -- to help the less fortunate in struggling communities. In 2021,...
SMITHFIELD, RI
iheart.com

Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday

A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

South County Psychiatry welcomes Florio as COO

SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer. South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
SCITUATE, MA
Turnto10.com

Johnston's mayor prepares to pass baton to his son

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Johnston residents will soon have a new mayor for the first time in 16 years. On Jan. 9, Mayor Joseph Polisena will swear his son, Mayor-elect Joseph Polisena Jr., into office. "I'm happy. Overall, do I have any regrets? No," Polisena said Thursday. "I'm very...
JOHNSTON, RI
commonwealthmagazine.org

Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset

COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
SOMERSET, MA

