sciencealert.com
Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual
An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
Gold fit for a queen: Ornate jewelry is found on the remains of a young Egyptian woman wrapped in textiles buried 3,500 years ago in an ancient city built by King Tutankhamun's father
A treasure of ornate gold jewelry delicately placed on the remains of a young woman who died 3,500 years ago has been unearthed in an ancient Egyptian city built by King Tutankhamun's father. Archaeologists found the woman, wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting, wearing a necklace with raindrop-shaped pendants, three...
allthatsinteresting.com
Researchers Find The Remains Of A Medieval Knight With A Deliberately Elongated Skull Beneath Notre Dame
The sarcophagi found under Notre Dame come from different eras, and the older of the two contains the remains of a man with an oddly deformed skull. In 2019, people across the world watched in horror as fire consumed the 850-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. But the tragedy has produced unexpected archaeological delights.
Newfound tomb reveals ancient Egyptians had ‘extensive knowledge of the solar cycle’
Using only a three-foot pole, a square and several robes, ancient architects were able to “perfectly” calculate the orientation of the sun, researchers said.
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Turkey have unearthed a mysterious, ancient circular structure that could be part of something much bigger. Scientists are now considering the possibility the enigmatic ancient structure, along with other findings made during previous excavation campaigns, could help confirm that the site is truly the ancient holy city of Zippalanda of the Hittites.
Science Focus
Tutankhamun’s tomb: How scientists solved the mystery of its hidden rooms
A century ago, Tutankhamun's tomb was discovered. But even today, controversy still rages over whether it contains undiscovered chambers. Here, an Egyptologist puts the rumours to bed… or rather, firmly into their sarcophagus. On 26 November 2022, it was 100 years since Howard Carter peered through a hole in...
Rare ancient snacks found in sewer of Colleseum revealing what Roman gladiators used to eat
MORE secrets of the ancient Roman Colosseum have been revealed and this time it's the snacks the spectators and even possibly the gladiators enjoyed. Archaeologists have been able to tie a clear thread between today's diet and the people of yesterday through this eye-opening discovery. Since 2021, researchers began placing...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Discovered A 3,500-Year-Old Jewelry Collection In An Egyptian Necropolis
The collection of jewelry was discovered at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis by a team of Egyptian and English archaeologists. Researchers working at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis along the eastern bank of Egypt’s Nile River recently uncovered a collection of ornate gold jewelry dating back 3,500 years in the grave of a young adult woman.
Recent discovery near the Sea of Galilee places Christian or Jewish dwellers in settlements long before Khirbat al-Minya
In Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) recently used geomagnetic surface surveys coupled with hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement. It is located near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is believed to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the caliph's reign, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
Discovery of 20 ancient Egyptian tombs reveals idols and vessels for preserved organs
The tombs date to the late period, the last era of native-born ancient Egyptian rulers, which lasted from 664 to until the conquests of Alexander the Great in 332 B.C., officials said.
scitechdaily.com
Lost for Centuries: Scientists Discover Texts From an Ancient Astronomical Catalog
Written over 2000 years ago, the Hipparchus Star Catalogue is the oldest known attempt to determine the precise position of fixed stars. Fragments of the Star Catalogue written by the Greek astronomer Hipparchus during the second century BC have recently been discovered by researchers from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), Sorbonne University, and Tyndale House (associated with the University of Cambridge). These texts were discovered using multispectral imaging methods after being wiped from a manuscript during the medieval period in order to reuse the pages. The study of these extracts, which was published in the Journal for the History of Astronomy, sheds new light on ancient astronomy.
Peek inside newly uncovered Roman sanctuary showing life in Netherlands 1,700 years ago
About 80,000 artifacts were found at the site, archaeologists said. Photos show some of the stunning finds.
Freethink
Earth’s magnetic field supports biblical stories of destruction of ancient cities
A vast city of 10,000 once stood within the grounds of Tel Zafit National Park. Now it is an archaeological dig, nothing but burned mud bricks, a crumbling break in the city’s defenses, and weapons cobbled together at the last minute from animal bones. What happened here? What force brought this great city to its end?
allthatsinteresting.com
A Hoard Of Ancient Roman Coins Was Just Authenticated — And Potentially Proves The Existence Of A Lost Emperor
For centuries, the only evidence historians had of the Roman Emperor Sponsian was this hoard of coins bearing his visage that were found in 1713, and many believed them to be fakes. Three centuries ago, a hoard of Roman coins was discovered in Transylvania. They were eventually dismissed as fakes...
Shells for holding cosmetics among finds from thousands of years ago in mass grave in Oman
Archaeologists also discovered tombstones connected to ancient religious rituals.
Ancient coins unearthed in desert cave could point to evidence of Maccabean revolt
An ancient treasure trove of silver coins dating back 2,200 years found in a desert cave in Israel could add crucial new evidence to support a story of Jewish rebellion, archaeologists said Tuesday. The Israel Antiquities Authority announced that earlier this year, a team of experts found 15 silver coins...
ancientpages.com
Unearthed Ancient Egyptian Tombs At Tel El-Deir Will Rewrite The History Of Damietta – Archaeologists Say
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating at Tel El-Deir in Damietta in Egypt have unearthed several ancient tombs that are simple yet highly significant. Tel El-Deir is an ancient site that dates to at least the Neolithic. Archaeologists have worked at this place for a long time. Some years ago, scientists unearthed stone sarcophagi that gave researchers a better understanding of the people who lived in this area.
12 amazing archaeological discoveries of 2022: From the world's oldest limb amputation to the fighting sausage dogs of the Roman Colosseum
Scientists revealed a number of fascinating historical discoveries in 2022, from the oldest drinking straws to the first limb amputation.
A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica
The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
Experts Reveal Who are Inside the Mysterious Sarcophagi Found Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral
Three years ago, the world watched in horror as a fire engulfed Paris’ beloved Notre Dame Cathedral. Restoration work began swiftly thereafter and, almost immediately, yielded incredible discoveries in the depths of the church. Two lead sarcophagi were salvaged from an ancient graveyard, inspiring speculation over who—or what—they contained. After months of research, French archaeologists have revealed the identities of the entombed. The sarcophagi respectively hold the remains of a high-ranking clergyman who led a largely sedentary life, according to an inscription on his coffin, and a young nobleman who likely suffered from chronic illness before his death. Last month INRAP, France’s national archaeological research institute, transferred the coffins...
