Ellsworth, ME

WDEA AM 1370

Caribou Girls Outlast Ellsworth 59-56 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team had a chance to tie it at the buzzer but came up just short as the Caribou Vikings outlasted the Eagles 59-56 on Friday, December 30th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. Caribou led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-28 at the...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Boys Double Up Hermon 72-34 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans erupted for 22 points in the 1st Quarter and never looked back, beating the Hermon Hawks 72-34 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Friday, December 30th. The Trojans added to their lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring Hermon 19-9 to make it 41-16 at the...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten – Defeat Caribou 66-47 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Caribou Vikings on Friday afternoon, December 30th, 66-47 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. Ellsworth jumped out to a 20-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Eagles increased their lead outscoring Caribou 21-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 41-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou cut into the lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Ellsworth 17-10 to make it 51-36 Ellsworth.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Sumner Boys Hold Off Jonesport-Beals 48-43 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team held off Jonesport-Beals 48-43 on the road on Wednesday, December 28th. Sumner led 12-7 but then Jonesport-Beals took a 15-14 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers took the lead back in the 3rd Quarter, leading 27-24. Sumner was led by Billy...
SUMNER, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth High School 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll

Ellsworth High School has released their 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll. Congratulations to those students who through their hard work and efforts have achieved highest honors, high honors or honors!. Grade 12. Highest Honors. Ellie Anderson, Jordan Berry, Maren Bishoff, Austin Chase, Lindsey Cirard, Skyler Clayton, Abby Counter, Robert DiPretoro,...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor’s Glen Mary Ice Rink Is Open

If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids in Bar Harbor, and want to do it outside, how about going ice skating? The Glen Mary Ice Skating Rink is now OPEN!. The Town of Bar Harbor reminds you that there is NO attendant on duty. You are using the ice skating rink at your own risk. Rules are posted and you are asked to please follow them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
102.9 WBLM

Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?

Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Street List By Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Monday Night

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
erienewsnow.com

Ice And Heavy Winds Shut Down Presque Isle

Presque Isle State Park is now reopened after closing for the winter weather over the weekend. However, parts of the park are still closed to the public. "East Fisher is completely shut down because of the ice that formed when the water actually breached and was flooding East Fisher Drive," said Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Ranger Dan Powell.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
truecountry935.com

Last Remaining Sears in Maine to Close

The only two remaining Sears Authorized Hometown Stores left in Maine, one in Farmington, is beginning the process of closing it’s doors. The other location is in Caribou. According to the Bangor Daily News, the stores have started liquidation sales.
FARMINGTON, ME
WGME

Maine's last 2 Sears Hometown stores are closing

BANGOR (BDN) -- The Farmington and Caribou Sears Hometown stores — the only two of the chain left in Maine — have started liquidation sales and are selling goods at steep discounts, companies handling the closures said Monday. They follow the 2019 closure announcement of the Fort Kent...
FARMINGTON, ME
WMTW

Made in Maine: Coffin and Daughter Lettercutting in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine — A father and daughter from Maine are two of around 40 individuals across the United States who continue to practice hand-carving stone. “This is the English style of carving a letting, it's called chasing a letter, and basically, the chisel is always in contact with the stone," Douglas Coffin said, as he showed off the style he mastered around 35 years ago.
BELFAST, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?

Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
WATERVILLE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

