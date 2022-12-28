Read full article on original website
Caribou Girls Outlast Ellsworth 59-56 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team had a chance to tie it at the buzzer but came up just short as the Caribou Vikings outlasted the Eagles 59-56 on Friday, December 30th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. Caribou led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-28 at the...
MDI Boys Double Up Hermon 72-34 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The MDI Trojans erupted for 22 points in the 1st Quarter and never looked back, beating the Hermon Hawks 72-34 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Friday, December 30th. The Trojans added to their lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring Hermon 19-9 to make it 41-16 at the...
Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten – Defeat Caribou 66-47 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Caribou Vikings on Friday afternoon, December 30th, 66-47 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. Ellsworth jumped out to a 20-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Eagles increased their lead outscoring Caribou 21-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 41-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou cut into the lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Ellsworth 17-10 to make it 51-36 Ellsworth.
Former Eagles Jackson Curtis and Connor Wagstaff Named to Collegiate Baseball Division III Players to Watch List
The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper announced its 2023 pre-season NCAA Division III poll and Husson University baseball was picked 37th in the rankings while junior Jackson Curtis, graduate student Kobe Rogerson and junior Connor Wagstaff were named to the players to watch list. The Eagles finished the 2022 season 25-17 under...
In Battle of Unbeatens Ellsworth Tops Orono 60-49 [STATS]
In front of the largest crowd dating back to 2019, the Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained unbeaten, defeating the Orono Red Riots 60-49 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Thursday, December 29th. The packed crowd saw the Eagles race out to a 27-14 lead at the end of the 1st...
2022 Class B State Champs – Ellsworth Eagles Honored Prior to Basketball Game [PHOTOS]
The 2022 Ellsworth Eagles won the State Class B Championship in epic fashion, coming from behind in all their playoff games. On Thursday night, December 29th in front of a packed Katsiaficas Gymnasium crowd, the Cardiac Kids were honored!. Athletic Director Josh Frost on the microphone with the Gold Glove...
Sumner Boys Hold Off Jonesport-Beals 48-43 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team held off Jonesport-Beals 48-43 on the road on Wednesday, December 28th. Sumner led 12-7 but then Jonesport-Beals took a 15-14 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers took the lead back in the 3rd Quarter, leading 27-24. Sumner was led by Billy...
Ellsworth High School 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll
Ellsworth High School has released their 2022-23 1st Quarter Honor Roll. Congratulations to those students who through their hard work and efforts have achieved highest honors, high honors or honors!. Grade 12. Highest Honors. Ellie Anderson, Jordan Berry, Maren Bishoff, Austin Chase, Lindsey Cirard, Skyler Clayton, Abby Counter, Robert DiPretoro,...
Bar Harbor’s Glen Mary Ice Rink Is Open
If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids in Bar Harbor, and want to do it outside, how about going ice skating? The Glen Mary Ice Skating Rink is now OPEN!. The Town of Bar Harbor reminds you that there is NO attendant on duty. You are using the ice skating rink at your own risk. Rules are posted and you are asked to please follow them.
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
Medomak Middle School parents alarmed by reported ‘kill list’, question safety plans
WALDOBORO — Two weeks before the holiday break, an incident at the Medomak Middle School appalled and frightened students and parents, resulting in many conversations amongst administrators and parents, as well within families. At issue was an alleged “kill list” that included the names of six students.
Jeep rolls over after hitting dump truck trailer ramp in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A woman was injured after her car hit a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield. Authorities were called to the area of 219 Norridgewock Road around 10:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman still inside her upside-down Jeep Patriot.
9th Annual Tremont Fire Department Polar Plunge Sunday January 1
Ready to get the blood pumping? Want to start the New Year off with a cold dip into the Atlantic Ocean? For the 9th year in a row, the Tremont Fire Department will be hosting their Polar Plunge in Bass Harbor on January 1st. This year's event takes place at 10 a.m.
Street List By Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Monday Night
As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
Ice And Heavy Winds Shut Down Presque Isle
Presque Isle State Park is now reopened after closing for the winter weather over the weekend. However, parts of the park are still closed to the public. "East Fisher is completely shut down because of the ice that formed when the water actually breached and was flooding East Fisher Drive," said Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Ranger Dan Powell.
Warming Centers Open in Ellsworth, Lamoine and Southwest Harbor December 26
The following locations in Ellsworth, Lamoine and Southwest Harbor are open and serving as Warming Centers on Monday, December 26th. Ellsworth - Downeast Family YMCA - 238 State Street. Showers available and you can charge your electronic devices. Lamoine - Town Office - The town hall is now open from...
Last Remaining Sears in Maine to Close
The only two remaining Sears Authorized Hometown Stores left in Maine, one in Farmington, is beginning the process of closing it’s doors. The other location is in Caribou. According to the Bangor Daily News, the stores have started liquidation sales.
Maine's last 2 Sears Hometown stores are closing
BANGOR (BDN) -- The Farmington and Caribou Sears Hometown stores — the only two of the chain left in Maine — have started liquidation sales and are selling goods at steep discounts, companies handling the closures said Monday. They follow the 2019 closure announcement of the Fort Kent...
Made in Maine: Coffin and Daughter Lettercutting in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A father and daughter from Maine are two of around 40 individuals across the United States who continue to practice hand-carving stone. “This is the English style of carving a letting, it's called chasing a letter, and basically, the chisel is always in contact with the stone," Douglas Coffin said, as he showed off the style he mastered around 35 years ago.
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
