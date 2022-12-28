Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Blue Jays overpaying for Yankees trade target shows they’re trying too hard
When New York Yankees fans learned of the team’s interest in a trio of Arizona Diamondbacks outfielders, the main worry was the Houston Astros swooping in at the last second to steal the best option available. Instead, it was the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays, who traded for outfielder Daulton...
MyNorthwest.com
Morosi: Why Reynolds to Mariners looks more promising, impact of Rangers’ moves
Aside from trades for Teoscar Hernández and Kolten Wong, the Mariners have had a rather quiet offseason while many other teams have been extremely active, including in the American League West. While we wait to see what happens with Carlos Correa and the New York Mets regarding the All-Star...
Yardbarker
Phil Nevin Believes AL West Is One Of The Best Divisions In MLB
The Los Angeles Angels enter the 2023 season with question marks but feature a revamped roster than should be able to compete for a playoff spot. However, their road to October will not be easy. Angels Manager Phil Nevin thinks incredibly highly of the American League West division because it...
KUOW
JULIOOOO! and the end of the Mariners' playoff drought
As 2022 comes to a close, we're revisiting some of our favorite episodes of the year. Today: The rookie centerfielder who led the Mariners to their first playoff game in Seattle in more than 20 years. Julio Rodriguez was the ALS rookie of the year, but even without that title, he captured the hearts and minds of the city — especially the Dominican community.
Jerry Dipoto’s Mariners ‘championship’ take will catch Julio Rodriguez’s attention
The Seattle Mariners snapped their 20-year playoff drought in 2022. And in 2023, Seattle is looking to reach new heights with young star Julio Rodriguez leading the charge. Mariners’ President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto recently revealed Seattle’s secret for success, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “We’re built...
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/29/22: Corey Kluber, Jean Segura, and Scott Servais
Hello all and welcome to Thursday! Here’s the latest from the league. Travis Sawchik at The Score talked to Jerry Dipoto about his love for trading. We’ve had a lot of these kinds of interviews this winter, but new Jerry quotes are always a news item. Around the...
From Taylor Rogers to Mitch Haniger: Grading Giants’ MLB free agency moves
The San Francisco Giants have endured a disappointing offseason for the most part. They came into free agency with big plans. The Giants were willing to spend a lucrative amount of money to land a superstar or two. There was a moment where fans thought San Francisco landed Aaron Judge before it was deemed a false report. After losing out on Judge, the Giants agreed to terms on a deal with Carlos Correa. However, that deal fell apart after the Giants backed out due to injury.
1 perfect trade Giants must make this MLB offseason
The San Francisco Giants were the best team in the MLB regular two seasons ago but faltered in the postseason. That inspiring 2021 run was an outlier for the Giants as they failed to build on that successful campaign with the right offseason moves. The Gian front office did not decide to splurge on any big name over the past couple of years as acquiring Kris Bryant before the trade deadline two years ago was the superstar that they added for half a season.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
New DraftKings Promo: Bet $5, Win $200 GUARANTEED on ANY NFL Bet This Week Only
We’ve got a fantastic weekend ahead loaded with excellent matchups such as Jets vs. Seahawks, Vikings vs. Packers, and Bills vs. Bengals. You’ve got a fantastic opportunity to win BIG thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s wonderful promo: Bet $5, Win $200 GUARANTEED on any NFL Bet in Week 17!
What Packers fans should be rooting for in Week 17, explained
The Green Bay Packers aren’t dead yet in the playoff race but here’s what fans need to be rooting for in Week 17 to keep postseason hopes alive still. Despite how disappointing the 2022 season has felt, the Green Bay Packers are still in the playoff race in the NFC. After reeling off three straight wins, Aaron Rodgers and Co. sit at 7-8 on the season and as part of the “In the Hunt” portions of the NFC standings graphics you’ve undoubtedly seen incessantly on your TV screens lately.
Eagles sitting Jalen Hurts again has way more upside than downside
Jalen Hurts sat out with a shoulder injury in the Eagles’ loss to the Cowboys in Week 16 and is doubtful for Week 16. But that’s easily the right decision. The Philadelphia Eagles have already locked up a playoff spot and have the inside track to get the top seed in the NFC, thus giving the team a bye in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. But the big question as they try to lock up those spots is the health of quarterback Jalen Hurts.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0