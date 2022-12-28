ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Phil Nevin Believes AL West Is One Of The Best Divisions In MLB

The Los Angeles Angels enter the 2023 season with question marks but feature a revamped roster than should be able to compete for a playoff spot. However, their road to October will not be easy. Angels Manager Phil Nevin thinks incredibly highly of the American League West division because it...
KUOW

JULIOOOO! and the end of the Mariners' playoff drought

As 2022 comes to a close, we're revisiting some of our favorite episodes of the year. Today: The rookie centerfielder who led the Mariners to their first playoff game in Seattle in more than 20 years. Julio Rodriguez was the ALS rookie of the year, but even without that title, he captured the hearts and minds of the city — especially the Dominican community.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players

The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

From Taylor Rogers to Mitch Haniger: Grading Giants’ MLB free agency moves

The San Francisco Giants have endured a disappointing offseason for the most part. They came into free agency with big plans. The Giants were willing to spend a lucrative amount of money to land a superstar or two. There was a moment where fans thought San Francisco landed Aaron Judge before it was deemed a false report. After losing out on Judge, the Giants agreed to terms on a deal with Carlos Correa. However, that deal fell apart after the Giants backed out due to injury.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

1 perfect trade Giants must make this MLB offseason

The San Francisco Giants were the best team in the MLB regular two seasons ago but faltered in the postseason. That inspiring 2021 run was an outlier for the Giants as they failed to build on that successful campaign with the right offseason moves. The Gian front office did not decide to splurge on any big name over the past couple of years as acquiring Kris Bryant before the trade deadline two years ago was the superstar that they added for half a season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season

A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

What Packers fans should be rooting for in Week 17, explained

The Green Bay Packers aren’t dead yet in the playoff race but here’s what fans need to be rooting for in Week 17 to keep postseason hopes alive still. Despite how disappointing the 2022 season has felt, the Green Bay Packers are still in the playoff race in the NFC. After reeling off three straight wins, Aaron Rodgers and Co. sit at 7-8 on the season and as part of the “In the Hunt” portions of the NFC standings graphics you’ve undoubtedly seen incessantly on your TV screens lately.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Eagles sitting Jalen Hurts again has way more upside than downside

Jalen Hurts sat out with a shoulder injury in the Eagles’ loss to the Cowboys in Week 16 and is doubtful for Week 16. But that’s easily the right decision. The Philadelphia Eagles have already locked up a playoff spot and have the inside track to get the top seed in the NFC, thus giving the team a bye in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. But the big question as they try to lock up those spots is the health of quarterback Jalen Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
