Paris High suffers significant water damage on Christmas
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire suppression line broke at Paris High School on Christmas Day, causing major damage throughout the building. According to a press release from Jeremy Larson, Superintendent of Paris Union School District No. 95, precautions were taken to prevent any issues with plumbing during the winter months, including regular walk-throughs of […]
Paris High School fire suppression line breaks on Christmas Day
Major flooding causes heavy damage at Paris HS
Effingham Radio
Local Holiday Tournament Schedule & Scores For Friday December 30th
CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP: LUTHERAN NORTH VS. HIGHLAND.
Champaign Costco reopens after evacuation, temporary closure on Thursday
Update 3:30pm Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has reopened after a temporary closure to address a CO2 leak. CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has been closed temporarily after a refrigerator leak. Costco manager, Rocco Wistafke, said a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide (CO2), causing the Champaign grocery store to evacuate on […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
The Big “Hello” of 2022: Groundbreaking for the Golden Nugget Casino
As we’ve taken a look at news stories from the year 2022, we’ve looked back at a lot of GOODBYES. But we conclude by looking back on Danville and Vermilion County’s biggest HELLO of the year: the long awaited groundbreaking of the Golden Nugget Casino. When it...
MyWabashValley.com
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
Effingham Radio
Effingham City Park Board to Meet Wednesday
The Effingham City Park Board is set to meet on Wednesday, January 4th at 6:30pm. Treasurer’s Report: Budget Report; Monthly Bill Payments. The meeting is set to be held in the Ron Diehl Center.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 32 year old Kendall H. Wilford of Mattoon for a Coles County FTA warrant for possession of meth. Kendall posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41 year old Misty L. Koonce of Wheeler for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Misty was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
MyWabashValley.com
Crews battle overnight house fire in Farmersburg
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- Crews responded to a fully engulfed house fire in Farmersburg early Friday morning. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. from a home in the 100 block of E. Hopewell Street. Authorities tell us everyone made it out of the home ok. We will update...
Bloomfield 57, South 54 in OT
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Bloomfield Cardinals advance to the championship game with a 57-54 win over Terre Haute South. Peter Combs finished with 24 points to lead the Cardinals. Zayvion Baker had 27 for the Braves. Bloomfield will play Linton for the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Championship Thursday night at 7:30pm.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Village Board of Trustees to Meet Wednesday
The Teutopolis Village Board of Trustees is set to meet on Wednesday, January 4th at 7:00pm. Minutes: Reading and Approval of Minutes of December 21, 2022. Discussion and possible action on IMRF. Discussion and possible action on Village owned farm ground by the lagoon. Discussion and possible action to pay...
Danville man arrested in Indiana for speeding in a stolen car
MONGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — Indiana State Police reported that 18-year-old Keshawn Cotton of Danville was charged with speeding in a stolen car, among other charges. Deputies say Cotton was going over 100 mph on I-74. That’s when Indiana State Trooper Alaina Thomen pursued the Ford F-150 truck before losing sight of him. Officials say […]
Two people flown to hospital after serious crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A serious crash in Knox County on Wednesday, December 28 around 7 p.m. The crash happened in the area of Mays Road and Decker School House Road in southern Knox County. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and the driver lost control. Vantlin said the […]
WTHI
Terre Haute crash ties up traffic, damages power pole
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A crash in Terre Haute tied up traffic on the east side of town Wednesday afternoon. Around noon, there was a crash involving two vehicles. A pick-up truck towing a trailer rolled onto its top. The crash damaged an electric pole near Margaret and Fruitridge.
Effingham Radio
Missing Atwood Woman Found Dead
Authorities are confirming that a woman who went missing last week in Atwood, Illinois has been found dead. The body of Karen Fennessy was discovered yesterday in a field west of Atwood. Fennessy was last seen Thursday leaving her home in the 200 block of North Kansas Street. A death...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46 year old Derek J. Mummel of Effingham for a Cumberland County FTA warrant for canceled/revoked/suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle. Derek posted $225 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49 year old Shawn W. Wolfe of Indianapolis, IN for an...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 19 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34 year old Amber L. Sandstrom of Newton for an Effingham County original warrant for residential burglary, burglary, theft, and a Clark County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. Amber was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Christmas Tree Pick Up In Effingham Scheduled For Next Week
The Public Works Department will be picking up Christmas Trees on January 3rd & 4th starting at 8:00am. Please have your tree out by the curb at that time. Please no ornaments or plastic trees.
Danville mayoral candidate taken off ballot takes legal action
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Jacob Lane was taken off the ballot for Danville mayor after he was challenged. Mayor Ricky Williams Jr. claimed he did not have enough verified signatures. “Mr. Williams was completely in his right to file an objection to my petitions,” said Lane. But Lane claims the objection was not handled properly […]
