A Leesburg man was arrested in open court when he appeared on a charge of driving a golf court on U.S. Hwy. 27. The arrestee, 58-year-old Christopher David Williams had been caught by a Lake County deputy operating a golf cart on the highway on Dec. 4, three days after he had been put on probation for a drunk driving arrest which occurred in August. His driving while suspended charge was continued to Dec. 28 before the same judge who had sentenced him to probation for the earlier DUI.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO