Mako Medical expands its presence into New Jersey. The Alliance is a national network of laboratories that are coming together to form one lf the largest labs in America. Nashville, TN December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mako Medical, the company responsible for providing over 14M COVID tests to over 43 states has announced it is expanding its presence throughout New Jersey. The demand for Mako Medical is high in New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO