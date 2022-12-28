ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

SCV Sheriff’s Station Accepting Applications For Explorer Program

By Carl Goldman
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpngM_0jwnBizO00

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has announced it is now accepting applications for the Deputy Explorer Program.

The Deputy Explorer Program is a career development and educational program, open to young adults between the ages of 14-20. Its purpose is to provide training and experiences that assist young adults in becoming more responsible, compassionate, independent, and self-confident, while serving as a volunteer in their communities.

The requirements needed include:

  • GPA of 2.0 or higher
  • No serious criminal record/probation
  • Must pass drug screening
  • Must submit to a background check

The Explorer Academy is co-ran with Lancaster and Palmdale Deputies, and is tentatively set to begin Feb. 25, 2023 for 15 consecutive weeks on Saturdays at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

For an application, or questions about the program, email Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Deputy Juan Ayala at jpayalam@lasd.org. The deadline to drop off applications at the SCV Sheriff’s Station is Jan. 21, 2023.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0jwnBizO00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For January 2023 KHTS Restaurant Row

New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – January 2023: La Michoacana Plus, Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley!  Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS has partnered ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

SCV Water Awarded Transparency Certificate Of Excellence

Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) Water has been awarded the Transparency Certificate of Excellence from the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) in recognition of its efforts to promote transparency for the next three years. “To maintain the Transparency Certificate of Excellence is a testament to our commitment to transparency and open government to the community we ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster Wednesday night. Sean D. Orellana Garcia, 16, was last spotted on the 44400 block of 10th Street West around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Charges Filed in Pasadena Homicide

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge Tuesday against the sole suspect in the beating death of a Pasadena woman on December 22. The suspect, 40-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Pasadena, has been held since she was arrested by Pasadena Police Department Robbery / Homicide Unit detectives on the day of the murder.
PASADENA, CA
KSBW.com

California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup truck just...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies preventively detain man poised to jump off bridge

A man was reportedly attempting to jump off a bridge in Santa Clarita on Tuesday morning, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to take him into their care, sheriff’s officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations

Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for certain areas of Los Angeles County

The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Thursday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees. The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson, and the Santa Clarita Valley. The advisory is scheduled to begin during the holiday weekend. Lancaster (Antelope Valley):  Jan. 1 […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex

LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
1K+
Followers
499
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy