SCV Sheriff’s Station Accepting Applications For Explorer Program

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has announced it is now accepting applications for the Deputy Explorer Program.

The Deputy Explorer Program is a career development and educational program, open to young adults between the ages of 14-20. Its purpose is to provide training and experiences that assist young adults in becoming more responsible, compassionate, independent, and self-confident, while serving as a volunteer in their communities.

The requirements needed include:

GPA of 2.0 or higher

No serious criminal record/probation

Must pass drug screening

Must submit to a background check

The Explorer Academy is co-ran with Lancaster and Palmdale Deputies, and is tentatively set to begin Feb. 25, 2023 for 15 consecutive weeks on Saturdays at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

For an application, or questions about the program, email Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Deputy Juan Ayala at jpayalam@lasd.org. The deadline to drop off applications at the SCV Sheriff’s Station is Jan. 21, 2023.

