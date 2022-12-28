A man was cited after allegedly pointing a laser at a Roseburg Police officer on Wednesday night. The RPD report said just after 9:20 p.m. an officer was driving through Gaddis Park in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street when the 49-year old allegedly pointed a laser in the officer’s eyes. The officer contacted the suspect who said that he was just messing around and didn’t think it was a crime to point a laser at a police officer.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO