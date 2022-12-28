Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail parcelsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville store hours: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg set to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Related
Island Breeze Cafe Setting Up in Garden City
Caribbean Restaurant with Jamaican Cuisine to Join Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center
NYE Events: Fireworks, parties and toasts around the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another year has come and gone. Doesn't time fly?. As we prepare to enter the new year, there are dozens of celebrations planned all around the First Coast. Firework displays, parties and much more will be happening this weekend. Here's a list of where you can...
Clay County New Year’s Eve: Best spots to watch fireworks
New Year's Eve is Saturday, Dec. 31 and there are several large fireworks displays scheduled near Clay County for residents to attend free of charge. New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations will occur the night of Dec. 31 (Saturday).Photo byBryan LopezonUnsplash.
Action News Jax
‘I’m doing the best I can’: Northside woman in need of home repair, chooses gratitude
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman on the Northside is sharing the appreciation she’s feeling this season, despite a major hurdle in her life. You may remember Eula Copeland, who is navigating next steps after a tree from her neighbor’s yard fell onto her home near the Trout River last month.
Jacksonville author's guide to a mindset reset for 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New year, new me… or is it? Some of us are ready for a mindset reset ahead of the new year. First Coast News viewers shared their goals for the years. Darrell Goode says his resolution is to lose 70 pounds. Brandon Stokely shared this...
1 person dead, 1 taken to children’s hospital from Nocatee home, SJCFR says
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue has confirmed that first responders arrived at a residence in the Nocatee community at around 1 p.m. on Friday. Two people were discovered at a home on the 100 block of Bucktail Ave. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other, a child, was transported to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville city offices and facilities closed for New Year’s holiday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has put together a list of government buildings and facilities that will be closed over the New Year’s holiday. These city government offices and services will be closed Monday, January 2, 2023. Closures include:. City Hall at St. James, 117 W....
The Jacksonville Humane Society celebrates the new year with free pet adoptions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is ringing in 2023 by offering free pet adoptions during their “New Year, New Pet” adoption special this Saturday, New Year’s Eve and Sunday, New Year’s Day, at their adoption center located at 8464 Beach Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Grumpy's in Middleburg set to reopen Monday after January 2022 fire
MIDDLEBURG, Fla — It's a new year and a new start for a beloved local restaurant. Nearly a year after a fire ravaged their Middleburg location, Grumpy's restaurant on Blanding Boulevard has a reopening date: Monday. The reopening is coming with a hefty price tag. Owner Dell Hoard, senior,...
Jacksonville ranked 2nd by Forbes for 'Best Places to Live in Florida'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's easy living here in the Bold City. With great beaches, waterways and a melting pot of culture, it's no secret that our city is truly one-of-a-kind. Forbes thinks so too. The outlet recently recognized Jacksonville as the second 'Best Place to Live in Florida'. Tampa...
WXII 12
Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river
MEBANE, N.C. — A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida,...
Woman abandoned at birth nearly 30 years ago in Jacksonville has finally found her birth parents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It took nearly 30 years, but a woman who was left on a Jacksonville doorstep hours after she was born says she finally knows who her birth parents are. “They were shocked, really shocked as you can imagine. No one knew about me. No one even knew my mom was pregnant,” Aniya Smith said.
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
3, 2, 1... Happy New Year! This weekend guide is jam packed with celebratory events to finish off your year on a high note. We hope you find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. Be safe this weekend and arrange...
How to get a free ride home on NYE along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farah & Farah is doing their part to make sure you get home safely after raising a glass of bubbly to celebrate the new year. The law firm is announcing its return of Farah & Farah’s Safe Ride Home Program by offering thousands of free Uber and taxi rides for the 8th annual New Year’s Eve (NYE) Safe Rides.
fernandinaobserver.com
City Manager’s Comments – New Year’s
Thank you to those who joined me at the Open Table Dinner on Christmas Day at the Nassau County Council on Aging. About 40 – 50 people, most of them unfamiliar with the others except for a spouse or companion, celebrated the bounty of this community: fellowship, food, and spirit. We had turkey and ham, salads, casseroles, vegetables, rolls, cheese, and desserts. Special appreciation goes to Ms. Zen Waters and Mr. John Carver for their promotion and logistic assistance and then finding others in need for the quantities of leftover food (we probably had enough to feed twice the number that attended). Thank you also again to Ms. Janice Ancrum and Mr. Don Harley of the Council on Aging for the use of the facility. Please mark your calendar again for next year’s Christmas Day event.
St. Augustine Beach set to light up the night sky for New Year’s Eve
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Beach is asking everyone to come out and enjoy a spectacular fireworks show for New Years Eve. The display is the final event in the city’s 2022 Light Up the BEACH! Holiday season. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app...
JFRD: No one hurt in house fire in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said no one was injured a house fire in Northwest Jacksonville on Friday morning. Crews responded to the 5200 block of Fredericksburg Avenue at 9:25 a.m. JFRD said the fire started in the kitchen and firefighters are removing damaged items...
Things to do in Clay County: Thrasher-Horne’s upcoming events include Blue Man Group, Elvis tribute
The new year is kicking off with a bang atThrasher-Horne Center. Take out your calendars, January and February are packed with events at the Orange Park venue. The King lives on in theElvis in Concert the Story of the King show. There’s only one performance so if you miss the king in Orange Park, you’ll have to go to Graceland to check him out. Look out for leather, glitz and glamour on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:30. The show stars Elvis tribute artist Cote Deonath. Tickets start at $25.
After days of cancellations, passengers losing patience with Southwest Airlines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas has passed, and holiday traffic is dying down but there’s still some people who are having issues getting to their destination. According to FlightAware Southwest Airlines has over 2500 cancelled flights today. “I’ve flew on southwest for many years and I never experienced such...
Crews extinguish fire at paper mill in Fernandina Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire was extinguished at a paper mill in Fernandina Beach Thursday morning, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. At 8:04 a.m. on Dec. 29, units from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire at WestRock, located at 600 N. 8th Street.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 2