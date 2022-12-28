ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

3, 2, 1... Happy New Year! This weekend guide is jam packed with celebratory events to finish off your year on a high note. We hope you find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. Be safe this weekend and arrange...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

How to get a free ride home on NYE along the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farah & Farah is doing their part to make sure you get home safely after raising a glass of bubbly to celebrate the new year. The law firm is announcing its return of Farah & Farah’s Safe Ride Home Program by offering thousands of free Uber and taxi rides for the 8th annual New Year’s Eve (NYE) Safe Rides.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

City Manager’s Comments – New Year’s

Thank you to those who joined me at the Open Table Dinner on Christmas Day at the Nassau County Council on Aging. About 40 – 50 people, most of them unfamiliar with the others except for a spouse or companion, celebrated the bounty of this community: fellowship, food, and spirit. We had turkey and ham, salads, casseroles, vegetables, rolls, cheese, and desserts. Special appreciation goes to Ms. Zen Waters and Mr. John Carver for their promotion and logistic assistance and then finding others in need for the quantities of leftover food (we probably had enough to feed twice the number that attended). Thank you also again to Ms. Janice Ancrum and Mr. Don Harley of the Council on Aging for the use of the facility. Please mark your calendar again for next year’s Christmas Day event.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Julie Morgan

Things to do in Clay County: Thrasher-Horne’s upcoming events include Blue Man Group, Elvis tribute

The new year is kicking off with a bang atThrasher-Horne Center. Take out your calendars, January and February are packed with events at the Orange Park venue. The King lives on in theElvis in Concert the Story of the King show. There’s only one performance so if you miss the king in Orange Park, you’ll have to go to Graceland to check him out. Look out for leather, glitz and glamour on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:30. The show stars Elvis tribute artist Cote Deonath. Tickets start at $25.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Crews extinguish fire at paper mill in Fernandina Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire was extinguished at a paper mill in Fernandina Beach Thursday morning, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. At 8:04 a.m. on Dec. 29, units from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire at WestRock, located at 600 N. 8th Street.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy