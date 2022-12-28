Fort Worth will have New Year’s Eve fireworks for first time since 2020. Here’s where.

Fort Worth’s Sundance Square is gearing up to host one of the only major firework shows for New Year’s Eve in North Texas.

Fort Worth and Arlington have a plethora of New Year’s Eve events to kick off 2023. From dinner and drinks, to dancing and karaoke, there’s plenty to do this weekend.

Sundance Square is sending off 2022 with a free New Year’s Eve party in the downtown plaza at 6 p.m. Saturday. Three blocks of Main Street, between Second and Fifth streets, will host festivities until the night wraps up at 2 a.m.

The fireworks will fill the sky when the clock strikes midnight.

“The fireworks show from atop the Westbrook Building will be back this year for the first time since the 2020 celebration,” said Ed Kraus, security chief at Sundance. “It will be a great way for our community to “tip our hat” to the New Year.”

Leading up to midnight, several bands will perform starting at 7 p.m., including DJ Danny West, Mi Son, Fusion Latina and Fort Worth’s own The Unlikely Candidates.

Several bars and food trucks will be open during the night, including the Beignet Bus, Fletcher’s Corn Dogs, Magdalena’s, Risky’s Barbecue and others.

Visitors can also catch live street performances throughout the night from a caricature artist and ice sculptor, to stilt walkers and jugglers.

Free parking is available on Saturday night at these downtown garages: