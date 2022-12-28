Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already taken the world by storm, with the films box office already breaking records for Marvel Studios this year. Wakanda Forever is already the biggest superhero film of the year and is set to officially pass $400 million at the domestic box office. Director Ryan Coogler makes some key choices in the film, like making Namor the Submariner the main antagonist as well as changing his entire background. We also get a new Black Panther with Shuri (Letitia Wright) taking over the mantle after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. When the character enters the ancestral plane to become the Black Panther, she ends up seeing an unexpected relative with Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) making a surprise appearance. Jordan denied that he'd be making a return for the sequel, and now he's facing the music. During a new interview with Extra TV, the actor breaks his silence on his shocking return.

24 DAYS AGO