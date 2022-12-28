Foo Fighters have announced they will continue as a band after the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in March last year. In an Instagram post, the rock group said as they reflected on 2022 “the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known” they were reminded of how thankful they are for “the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us”.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO