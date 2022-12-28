ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer fighting drugs in your medicine cabinet

When we think of cancer treatments, we typically think of chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation. But did you know that you might already have some cancer-fighting drugs in your medicine cabinet at home?. It turns out that many drugs which are approved for non-cancer indications have been found in subsequent research...
scitechdaily.com

Cancer Weakness Discovered: New Method Pushes Cancer Cells Into Remission

Cancer cells delete DNA when they go to the dark side, so a team of doctors and engineers targeted the ‘backup plans’ that run essential cell functions. Researchers at the University of Michigan and Indiana University have discovered a cancer weakness. They found that the way that tumor cells enable their uncontrolled growth is also a weakness that can be harnessed to treat cancer.
Joel Eisenberg

Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests

Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
BBC

Urine test hope for early liver cancer diagnosis

Scientists in Scotland have made a discovery that could lead to a urine test for liver cancer. Staff at the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute in Glasgow have identified a metabolite never found before in mammals which could indicate the presence of the disease. There is currently no definitive urine...
curetoday.com

Top Blood Cancer News from 2022

From updates on clinical trials to a podcast where an oncology nurse shares how her son’s leukemia diagnosis changed her life, here are CURE®’s top blood cancer articles from the year 2022. The blood cancer space has changed in 2022, and ongoing clinical trials will continue to...
natureworldnews.com

Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection

Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
The Independent

A new way of killing cancer cells could pave the way for a cure, scientists say

A new way of using DNA to kill cancer cells which could pave the way for a cure for the disease has been created by scientists. The method targets human cervical cancer and breast cancer-derived cells, as well as malignant melanoma cells in mice. It uses a pair of hair clip shaped, cancer-killing DNA which were injected into cancer cells. When they were injected into them, they connected to molecules called microRNA which are overproduced in certain cancers. Once connected to the microRNA they unravelled and formed longer chains of DNA which created an immune...
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Roche Holding AG's (ROG.S) therapy for treating a type of rare cancer called follicular lymphoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for Lunsumio was based on an early-to mid-stage study that showed the drug cleared signs of cancer in patients, with most patients responding to the treatment for at least 18 months, the company said late Thursday.
MedicalXpress

Clinical trial leads to atezolizumab approval for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma

A clinical trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, has resulted in the first approval of a treatment for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). The immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults and children 2 years and older with ASPS that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.
HealthDay

Stem Cell Therapy May Slow MS Better Than Meds: Study

Multiple sclerosis is disabling disease, but stem cell transplants may offer hope of slowing the disease. Over five years, 62% of those who got stem cells saw no worsening of symptoms, while only 46% of those on MS meds did. But the transplant itself takes three months and isn't for...
Real Health

IAS-USA Releases New HIV Treatment and PrEP Guidelines

Coinciding with World AIDS Day on December 1, the International Antiviral Society-USA Panel (IAS-USA) has released updated guidelines on the use of antiretroviral drugs for the prevention and treatment of HIV in adults. The revised guidelines, which can be accessed for free, were published in JAMA Network. IAS-USA (not to...
POZ

HIV-Positive Patients with Cancer May Have Accelerated Biological Aging

Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17-20. Due...
