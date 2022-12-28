ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Gasoline tanker overturns while making U-turn, spills onto Clearwater roadway

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire & Rescue are on scene of a crash Friday night involving a gasoline tanker that overturned. According to Clearwater Police Department Public Information Officer Rob Shaw, a tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned just before 8:30 p.m. while trying to make a U-turn. The truck ended up on its side in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FDOT addresses Sarasota roundabout safety concerns

SARASOTA, Fla. — After a year and a half of construction, a new roundabout is open in Sarasota. Situated where the Tamiami Trail intersects with Gulf Boulevard, the junction opened to drivers one week ago. That opening prompted hundreds of social media comments complaining about the confusion a new...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa officials investigating cause of duplex fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters extinguished flames at a duplex early Friday morning. Now, investigators are trying to determine the cause of it. The fire occurred in the 5100 block of East 28th Avenue around 6:45 a.m. When the first fire engine arrived, firefighters noticed both heavy smoke and flames showing.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dr. BBQ restaurant closes

Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman killed in Sarasota County crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

ReliaQuest Bowl New Year's Eve Parade called off due to potential thunderstorms

TAMPA, Fla. — The ReliaQuest Bowl New Year's Eve Parade has been canceled due to the potential of thunderstorms impacting the event, sporting officials announced Thursday. The parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31, was ruled out after officials with the city of Tampa and Ybor City said the projection of thunderstorms heading for the area would have not ensured the safety of those who planned to attend.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Two children hospitalized after serious crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Two children were injured in a serious crash on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway Thursday afternoon in Odessa, first responders said. According to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were both rushed to the hospital after the multi-vehicle crash. No adults were transported, according to troopers.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Treasure Island considers restrictions on electric bikes, scooters

TREASURE ISLAND — City Commissioners are considering adding micromobility devices, such as electric bicycles and electric scooters, to its ordinances regulating traffic and vehicles with a host of new restrictions. During commission discussion at a Dec. 20 work session, points of contention ranged from whether micromobility devices should be...
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

