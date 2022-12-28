Read full article on original website
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Top Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Construction on 4th Street scheduled to begin in early 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Temporary lane closures and detours are planned for a stretch of 4th Street in St. Petersburg where construction is planned. Work is scheduled starting Monday, Jan. 9, on 4th Street from 5th Avenue North to 5th Avenue South — a length of just under a mile but running through the downtown area.
Gasoline tanker overturns while making U-turn, spills onto Clearwater roadway
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire & Rescue are on scene of a crash Friday night involving a gasoline tanker that overturned. According to Clearwater Police Department Public Information Officer Rob Shaw, a tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned just before 8:30 p.m. while trying to make a U-turn. The truck ended up on its side in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19.
FDOT addresses Sarasota roundabout safety concerns
SARASOTA, Fla. — After a year and a half of construction, a new roundabout is open in Sarasota. Situated where the Tamiami Trail intersects with Gulf Boulevard, the junction opened to drivers one week ago. That opening prompted hundreds of social media comments complaining about the confusion a new...
Box truck flips and catches fire on I-275 in Tampa; southbound lanes reopen, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - Southbound lanes of I-275 in Tampa were closed off after a multi-vehicle crash caused a box truck to flip and catch on fire Wednesday evening, police said. All lanes have since reopened. Officers responded to the crash involving multiple vehicles. They said the box truck involved flipped...
Double rollover hit and run crash closes I-275 for several hours Wednesday evening
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) continue to investigate a serious injury crash on I-275 in Hillsborough County. The crash occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 on I-275 at Waters Avenue. The three vehicles involved were only identified as a van, a sedan, and a...
Bathroom at local Bradenton park closed down after being vandalized
BRADENTON, Fla. — Bathrooms at Creekwood Park in Bradenton are closed after being vandalized, officials with the Manatee County Government explain. They said there was "significant damage" to the bathroom, which was shown in pictures. A police report and incident reports were generated and processed, according to officials. "We...
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
Tampa officials investigating cause of duplex fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters extinguished flames at a duplex early Friday morning. Now, investigators are trying to determine the cause of it. The fire occurred in the 5100 block of East 28th Avenue around 6:45 a.m. When the first fire engine arrived, firefighters noticed both heavy smoke and flames showing.
Tiki Docks to Take Up Residence in Cambria Hotel, Early Summer 2023
This new location is just one of three that the burgeoning brand, operated by 23 Restaurants, has planned for next year.
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
Woman killed in Sarasota County crash
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.
Crash at SR 54 and Lakepoint Pkwy leaves 4 people severely injured
Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed a severe crash at SR 54 and Lakepoint Parkway in Odessa sent four people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
Woman crossing street with walker seriously injured in Largo crash
LARGO, Fla. — A woman crossing the street with a walker was seriously injured after a car hit her Tuesday evening, the Largo Police Department reported. The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. near West Bay Oaks mobile home park. Police say the woman was crossing south over West...
Hundreds of trash bags pile up at upscale Carrollwood apartment complex
Hundreds of bags of garbage are piling up at the Park at Lake Magdalene complex after its compactor malfunctions and nobody is available to repair it.
ReliaQuest Bowl New Year's Eve Parade called off due to potential thunderstorms
TAMPA, Fla. — The ReliaQuest Bowl New Year's Eve Parade has been canceled due to the potential of thunderstorms impacting the event, sporting officials announced Thursday. The parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31, was ruled out after officials with the city of Tampa and Ybor City said the projection of thunderstorms heading for the area would have not ensured the safety of those who planned to attend.
FHP: Two children hospitalized after serious crash in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Two children were injured in a serious crash on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway Thursday afternoon in Odessa, first responders said. According to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were both rushed to the hospital after the multi-vehicle crash. No adults were transported, according to troopers.
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
Treasure Island considers restrictions on electric bikes, scooters
TREASURE ISLAND — City Commissioners are considering adding micromobility devices, such as electric bicycles and electric scooters, to its ordinances regulating traffic and vehicles with a host of new restrictions. During commission discussion at a Dec. 20 work session, points of contention ranged from whether micromobility devices should be...
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.
Did you know the City of Tampa has its own flag? It’s symbolic, original and full of history. It’s also almost over 100-years-old. Here’s the colorful history of the City of Tampa Flag.
Hillsborough County worker seriously injured during carjacking; woman arrested
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County worker was seriously injured when he tried to stop a woman from stealing his truck and was thrown from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the building inspector had left the vehicle running outside a home in the 10000 block of Timmons Road in Thonotosassa. While […]
