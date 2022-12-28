CM Punk’s backstage brawl with The Elite has become infamous over the last few months and there’s still a lot of speculation regarding Punk’s future with AEW. Recently Dax Harwood of FTR made a plea for CM Punk and The Elite to put their differences aside and work together. Now fans are wondering if it could actually happen and if there’s a chance for Punk to move forward with AEW. However, it seems that there are some names who don’t want him to be part of the AEW roster.

16 HOURS AGO