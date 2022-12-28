Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette’s Wife Allegedly Once Slept With The Big Show
Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey were the subject of the #SpeakingOut movement. It was alleged that they groomed young OVW talent and inducted them into a strange “cult” of sexual service and other restrictions. The stories are coming out, and Cornette’s former best friend can attest to practically all of them.
PWMania
Top AEW Stars Including Chris Jericho Said They’d Make Sure CM Punk Doesn’t Return to the Company
CM Punk has not appeared in an AEW match since All Out, where he reclaimed the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley and later got into a brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following his infamous rant at the post-event press conference ripping several wrestlers. Punk would have...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brian Myers Extends Contract With Impact Wrestling
View the original article to see embedded media. Impact Wrestling star Brian Myers has extended his deal with the company through 2023, Sports Illustrated has learned. Throughout his 18-year career, Myers has worked for multiple promotions, including runs with WWE. Over the past two years, he has received a legitimate opportunity in Impact on the microphone to showcase his personality and has been consistently involved in storylines culminating in pay-per-view matches. Myers is making the most of this heightened role, delivering the most compelling and confident work of his career.
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Had To Fire Jim Ross From WCW
Eric Bischoff was forced to fire Jim Ross from WCW because Jim Ross was loyal to someone else. Jim Ross is considered arguably the most iconic and beloved wrestling commentator in modern times. Many fans remember his voice, unique expressions, and the passion with which he called segments and matches.
Sports World Reacts To Triple H's Big Announcement
The WWE has acquired a potential-packed star. Triple H confirmed on social media that Dragon Lee is heading to NXT. Dragon Lee, a second-generation Lucha Libre Superstar, announced his move to the WWE during a Lucha Libre AAA event on Wednesday night. Triple H then commented on Dragon Lee's future...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Mike Bailey & More Win At The 2022 Best Of IMPACT Awards Show
Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt presented a special edition of IMPACT Wrestling where they recapped the best moments of IMPACT Wrestling across the year 2022. Within this show, they gifted the awards for the best performers & moments of IMPACT's calendar year, with current IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander & current IMPACT Knockout's Champion Jordynne Grace among the list of winners.
stillrealtous.com
Several Top Names Reportedly Making Sure CM Punk Doesn’t Return To AEW
CM Punk’s backstage brawl with The Elite has become infamous over the last few months and there’s still a lot of speculation regarding Punk’s future with AEW. Recently Dax Harwood of FTR made a plea for CM Punk and The Elite to put their differences aside and work together. Now fans are wondering if it could actually happen and if there’s a chance for Punk to move forward with AEW. However, it seems that there are some names who don’t want him to be part of the AEW roster.
PWMania
Backstage News on Dragon Lee Signing With WWE, His AEW’s Appearance Drawing Interest
Dragon Lee is the most recent major star to sign with WWE, as he announced the news during Wednesday night’s AAA Noche de Campeones. It turns out that prior to AEW featuring him on television without a contract, WWE was not considering signing Dragon Lee. Dave Meltzer discussed the...
411mania.com
Note on Several AEW Wrestlers Missing This Week’s Dynamite
In addition to Jim Ross missing this week’s AEW Rampage taping, several AEW wrestlers missed this week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite in Broomfield, CO. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Britt Baker, Saraya and Eddie Kingston all missed this past Wednesday’s show due to travel issues. A number of others also missed, which resulted in several segments on Dynamite and Rampage getting changed.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dragon Lee Signs With WWE – Details
Dragon Lee has signed a contract with WWE. Following a tag team match featuring Lee and Dralistico teaming up to face off against FTR at Wednesday’s AAA Noche De Campeones event, the AAA wrestler grabbed a microphone and cut a promo to announce that he’s heading to WWE. ESPN is reporting that Lee will be starting with WWE in January. He’s expected to begin on the NXT brand.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone Talks Production Differences Between WWE and AEW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, the AEW announcer discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Schiavone discussed the differences between AEW and WWE regarding production. He previously worked in WWE in 1989 and 1990. “It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every...
AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash (12/28): Samoa Joe Set To Defend TNT Gold, Best Of Seven Continues
It's Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and you know what that means!. On the final Wednesday of 2022, AEW plans on closing out the year with a smash, a New Year's Smash. Tonight, All Elite Wrestling presents the final AEW Dynamite of 2022. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and more will be in action. Samoa Joe will also defend his TNT Championship and we will get the penultimate, and potentially final, match in the series between Death Triangle and The Elite.
Jameson Ryan Provides Update On Injury Suffered On 12/27 AEW Dark
On the December 27 episode of AEW Dark, Jameson Ryan teamed with Brandon Bullock to take on the Iron Savages (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder). The finished saw Iron Savages hit a backpack cannonball in the corner on Ryan, who held his knee after the moving. Speaking to Jeremy Lambert...
Kurt Angle On Potentially Appearing For AEW: I Don't Think It's Gonna Happen, I'm Happy Where I Am
Kurt Angle says an AEW run for "Your Olympic Hero" isn't in the cards. Kurt Angle has not wrestled since WrestleMania 35 where he lost to Baron Corbin. A veteran of WWE and TNA Wrestling, Kurt Angle was once widely considered to be the greatest in-ring performer of his generation. One individual that is a fan of Kurt Angle's body of work is AEW president Tony Khan.
Emma Discusses Her WWE Return, Being Paired With Madcap Moss On-Screen
After five years away from WWE, Emma made her return to the company on the October 28 episode of WWE SmackDown, answering the open challenge of Ronda Rousey. Emma had been with WWE from 2011 when she was in FCW to 2017. She had a run in IMPACT Wrestling and on the Independent circuit after leaving WWE.
Details On Identity Of Swerve's Affiliate From AEW Dynamite
Fightful has learned all the details on the mystery man that appeared as one of Swerve Strickland's affiliates on AEW Dynamite. During the segment with Keith Lee, Swerve had Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man with braids and face tattoos attack Lee. Sources have indicated that the man is Granden Goetzman, who has been training for quite some time in preparation for his All Elite Wrestling debut.
Eddie Edwards Discusses Canceled IMPACT Rebellion Match Against Jonathan Gresham
Eddie Edwards talks the Rebellion match against Jonathan Gresham that was canceled. When Jonathan Gresham first joined IMPACT Wrestling in early 2022, Eddie Edwards and Honor No More quickly became one of his biggest enemies within the company. Edwards and Gresham were set to clash at the promotion's Rebellion pay-per-view in April, but Gresham was pulled from the match at the last minute due to injury.
Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Know If He Still Wanted To Be In The Ring Before Re-Signing With WWE
Kevin Owens talks his current mindset after recently re-signing with WWE. Back in December 2021, Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE just weeks before his contract was set to expire on January 31, 2022. Owens seemingly quickly reaped the benefits of his new deal, as he was rewarded with a WrestleMania 38 main event match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Owens is also set to team up with John Cena on the December 30 edition of WWE SmackDown in a tag match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
Watch: Yuya Uemura and Delirious vs. The Good Hands | BTI Dec. 29, 2022
Watch IMPACT Wrestling Before The IMPACT for December 29. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
