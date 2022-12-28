Tapas with a “Street Food Vibe” Served One Street Over

According to Atlanta’s Department of City Planning, a building permit has been filed for a new restaurant, at 12 West Peachtree Place. The three-story, 2775-square-foot space was most recently occupied by BRKLYN Kitchen & Lounge , which closed in September 2022.

The new restaurant concept will be called One Street Over , because it’s “one street over from Peachtree Street, and one street over from Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard,” Restauranteur Henry “Hank” Johnson tells What Now Atlanta . “We’re building it out to look like a high-end hotel lobby, without the hotel.”

Johnson, the owner of Tom, Dick and Hank in College Park, is well known for his barbecue —wings, brisket, ribs, pulled pork, and vegetarian options. His partners, Megdalawalit Tessema , the new owner of Whiskey Mistress in Buckhead, and Mable Abraham , an Atlanta promoter, bring an uptown ambiance and outstanding Indian and Ethiopian cuisine to the table.

Their new venture plans to cater to a “sexy, upscale” midday crowd, serving tapas and hookahs from noon to 10 p.m. There will be a full bar and small dishes prepared with “street food vibe,” that reflects the owners’ experiences and backgrounds.

One Street Over is expected to open in February 2023 , according to Johnson who was not immediately available to comment further.

