GDOT roadway treatment efforts results in clear roads
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation continues to actively treating roadways during the frigid temperatures. The Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) efforts to proactively treat interstates and state routes ahead of expected precipitation and frigid temperatures resulted in mostly dry and passable road conditions. Crews are currently patrolling routes and treating any icy patches as they are found.
Monroe Local News
Georgia DOT urging motorists to use caution, delay travel Tuesday morning if possible
ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) crews are mobilized and have been actively monitoring and patrolling routes in the northwest, northeast and metro Atlanta portions of Georgia since mid-day Monday. Crews will continue to treat or clear any accumulation that has occurred due to the potential winter weather event that in the overnight hours in the affected areas.
Renters' rights and water issues | What to know
ATLANTA — Hundreds of metro Atlanta residents continue to be impacted by freezing weather - in particular, with the meltdown in many pipe systems around large apartment complexes. Several residents waiting on repairs are asking - what can they do if the repairs taking too long?. Here's some of...
Fireworks laws in Georgia for New Year's Eve celebrations
ATLANTA — New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which means one thing; fireworks!. However, before stocking up for a weekend of festivities, be sure you're aware of the various laws surrounding where you can set off these combustible items and which you can legally purchase in the first place.
Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Georgia gas prices continue to drop at the pump
ATLANTA – Georgia motorists continue to see gas prices decrease to $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia gas price average continues to decrease at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 36 cents less than a month ago, and 40 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $40.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $6.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.
What can renters do if pipes burst due to winter weather?
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - Many Georgia renters are angry at landlords over pipes that broke in the weekend freeze. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights, says it’s only been a couple...
Georgia 2022 Food Shrimp Season to Close December 31
Georgia’s commercial and recreational food shrimp season will close as prescribed by law at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today. Biologists with DNR’s Coastal Resources Division (CRD), which manages the state’s marine fisheries, report a standard measure of shrimp abundance known...
Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia
Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
Georgia nonprofit force out of building after water pipes rupture
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Veronica Guobadia made the devastating discovery on Christmas Day. Care4All Children Services suffered massive flooding after pipes in the attic of the building ruptured during the Atlanta area's days-long freeze. The executive director is now trying to salvage what she can while working on a plan to...
Diesel prices down but still pinching Georgia truckers
Prices for regular unleaded and diesel have both have fallen since the painful peaks of June, but gas prices now are below their levels of a year ago, while diesel still costs about $1 a gallon more.
New laws to take effect in Georgia this weekend
ATLANTA — Most bills the General Assembly passes each year take effect on July 1. But a smattering of new laws enacted during the 2022 legislative session will kick on Sunday, including a bill making it easier for food trucks to do business and several new or expanded tax credits.
Georgia Today: Judge accused of misconduct, UGA helping farmers, good news about sea turtles
On the Friday Dec. 30 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia judge accused of misconduct faces state judicial discipline panel, UGA researchers are helping farmers, good news about sea turtle populations. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Dec. 30. I'm Peter Biello....
As record cold recedes, there's no real idea in Georgia of its human toll
In the hope of stemming deaths from exposure to extreme temperatures, cities across Georgia either set up or expanded warming shelters heading into the record setting holiday cold snap. But now as the weather heats up again, the human toll of the cold is still unclear. Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon...
Georgia agency helps frustrated residents with insurance claims
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - As thousands of people across Georgia recover from burst pipes and flooded homes, a statewide agency offers help to residents. “You’re not alone,” said Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. “We have a number of consumer service advocates who are standing by.”
One Georgia City Named Among The Top 10 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Gov. Kemp makes 'friendly wager' with Ohio Governor ahead of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has made a “friendly wager” with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine over which team will win the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Kemp offered peaches, peanuts and apple cider, which are Georgia grown or sourced. In the event that Ohio State loses, DeWine will fork over Buckeye candies, Ohio-made root beer and maple syrup, with syrup coming from his son John DeWine.
Georgia Today: Court postponed for a Georgia prosecutor, cold snap death toll, and 2022's best album
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 29 edition of Georgia Today: Court postponed for a meddling GA prosecutor, cold snap's death toll is unclear, and one of 2022's best albums. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 29. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, new developments in the case against the former Georgia prosecutor who has been charged with meddling in the investigation of the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. It is unclear how many people died in the recent extreme cold snap. A Georgia musician captures the essence of 2022 with their latest album. And we'll return to a memorable story from the GPB Newsroom, that of a group of women skateboarders leading political discussions of life after Roe v. Wade. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
Georgia Public Service Commission allows Georgia Power to hold off on net metering expansion
The popular Georgia Power net metering program will not expand in Georgia in 2023. The tri-annual Georgia Power Integrated Resource plan hearings before the Georgia Public Commission — sometimes called the Rate Case — encompassed a few topics including expanding or starting a new net metering program, where homeowners with rooftop solar sell the excess energy they generate back to the grid.
