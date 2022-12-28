DIAMOND— Shirley M. Miller, 95, of Diamond, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Born May 22, 1927, in Chicago, Shirley Marie was a daughter of John and Essie Edna (Winters) Albrecht. She was raised in Chicago until her sophomore year of high school, when she moved to Coal City and went on to graduate with the Coal City High School Class of 1945. On Sept. 14th that same year, Shirley married Raleigh Miller in Chicago, and together they made a home and raised a family. She worked various jobs throughout the years, which included employment at the Joliet Arsenal, Testa’s IGA, Wescom, DeMert & Dougherty and Major School of Dance. Shirley was an active member of the Coal City United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, was involved with the Evening Star Circle, and more recently active with Friendship Circle. When her girls were young, Shirley volunteered with the PTA/PTO, volunteered for the Music Boosters, served as a 4-H Leader and Brownie Leader, and assisted as a Room Mother. In addition, Shirley was of constant support of her husband Raleigh’s musical career and was sure to be in attendance at many of his performances. She served as an Election Judge, belonged to the White Star Chapter of the Eastern Star, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and leaves a legacy of a constant caregiving.

DIAMOND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO