Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Pipes burst? What you should do (and not do) before mold grows
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Homeowners across the two-state are continuing to come home to find major plumbing issues from broken pipes. Now that the water has been mopped up and the pipes fixed, we asked the experts at PuroClean what sort of calls they’re dealing with. They say their phones are ringing off the hook.
WRDW-TV
Locally-owned business sees decreased foot traffic in Evans Towne Center
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Stay Social closing, many are wondering what’s next for Evans Towne Center. Nailed It DIY Studio will be one of the only locally-owned businesses in the area. This is something the owner didn’t expect going into business here. She says she has seen foot...
Grovetown grocery store manager honored after retiring from 49 years of work
Ron King is the manager at the KJ's in Grovetown, and on Friday friends, family, and coworkers surprised him with a retirement party.
WRDW-TV
‘Nail in the coffin’: Stay Social owner speaks ahead of closure
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a fight to hold on to her liquor license, Stay Social’s Owner Renee Hajek says she plans to close her restaurant for good. She’s speaking out after one county revoking her license will stop her from running a business with alcohol for the next 10 years.
WRDW-TV
Woman gives back by offering rides to Grovetown food pantry
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from a woman who gives free rides to a Grovetown food pantry every Thursday. Shawnda Stovall has lived in Augusta for more than 10 years. For the past three months, she’s used the resources from her church and her car to help people get food on the table.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Defective heating unit causes smoke in Walmart
Walmart in Barnwell was evacuated around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 after smoke was seen inside the store. “There was smoke from a defective ceiling duct heating unit in the pharmacy area. Power to unit was disconnected eliminating any further issues,” said Barnwell City Fire Chief Tony Dicks.
WRDW-TV
‘We gotta have water’: Water service disruptions continue in the CSRA
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA have had to make some big changes because of all of the busted pipes and water lines. Water trickles down the street; it’s not rain, instead busted pipes causing water to rush down the streets. This is causing multiple water outages, leaving many realizing how crucial it is to have water.
Stay Social Tap and Table goes all out for last day in business, owner speaks about future
Stay Social Tap and Table in Evans will be closing its doors for good after Friday night. The decision comes after the Columbia County Commissioners 4-1 vote to revoke its alcohol license, and a judge upholding it.
WRDW-TV
Senior living facility in Martinez drying out after pipes burst
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some apartments and living facilities are still dealing with damage caused from pipes bursting in the freezing temperatures last weekend. Thrive Senior Living in Martinez had to evacuate 92 residents over the weekend. But Community President Melita Winnick says first responders were able to help get...
WRDW-TV
Water main breaks affect service in Aiken, close lane in Harlem
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A water main break on Thursday affected about 100 customers, according to city officials. The break was at Sugarberry Drive and Green Ash Court in the Woodside subdivision. Also affected are Bellewood Drive and Hackberry Lane. Because of the nature of the leak, most of the...
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
WRDW-TV
Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
WRDW-TV
City of Augusta holds winter coat drive for domestic violence center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weather may be warming up, but we still have plenty of the winter season left. Augusta is holding a coat drive for the SafeHomes Domestic Violence Center. You can donate new coats at the administrative office and all community centers until Jan. 2. We talked...
WRDW-TV
Crews fight flames after trailers, vehicle catch fire in Graniteville
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple trailers and at least one vehicle caught fire Thursday in Graniteville. The fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at 241 Off Springs Road. Crews from multiple agencies responded, trying to reach the location from Off Springs, Good Springs, Outing Club and Hancock roads. In...
Officials address heating issues at Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is addressing concerns being raised about heating issues for inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, in light of a recent cold snap that left the area in below-freezing temperatures for days.
WRDW-TV
Local doctors link rare form of kidney cancer to sickle cell
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Doctors at AU Health are shedding light on a rare form of cancer that recently killed former NFL player Ronnie Hillman. Health experts say it is a kidney cancer associated with sickle cell and typically affects Black young adults. “If we have a patient who is...
WRDW-TV
Learn about crash that killed 2 drivers in McCormick County
No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Many in South...
Traffic stop in Wrens yields nearly 12 pounds of marijuana, stolen weapons
A traffic stop within the city of Wrens uncovered nearly 12 pounds of marijuana.
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office searching for missing Augusta man with dementia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff's office, seventy-four-year-old L.D. Henderson was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 leaving his home on the 3700 block of Fairington Dr. He was driving a white 2004 Ford Mustang.
Comments / 0