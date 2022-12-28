Read full article on original website
crypto-academy.org
Caroline Ellison Escapes 110 Years of Jail Via Plea Deal
One of the main witnesses on the ongoing investigation about FTX could evade all seven counts of allegations against Caroline Ellison with a plea deal. If the plea deal is accepted, former CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, could face only the criminal tax violations charge and be immediately released by paying $250,000 in bail.
Here's what Sam Bankman-Fried's life looks like under house arrest at his parents' $4 million property
Sam Bankman-Fried is under house arrest at his parents' $4 million home near Stanford University's campus. The property is said to have five bedrooms and a pool, real estate listings show. The disgraced FTX founder takes daily jogs, and his family is spending $10,000 a week on private security. The...
Miami man bought Lamborghini with federal pandemic funds. Now, he faces prison
With a Lamborghini as his ride, Valesky Barosy was living large thanks to federal funds he was accused of stealing from a COVID-19 relief program for struggling businesses.
thesource.com
Detroit Rapper Creme Arrested By The Feds For $5M Fraud Case
Detroit rapper Creme can hang up her running shoes and cool her heels after a long month on the lamb, but federal authorities finally caught up with Creme due to tax evasion charges. Creme, whose real name is Sameerah Marrell, was scheduled to plead guilty to tax evasion charges stemming...
Madoff prosecutor: ‘Highly unusual’ for Sam Bankman-Fried to be speaking publicly
The prosecutor who put Bernie Madoff in federal prison for running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of billions of dollars said Friday it’s “highly unusual” for Sam Bankman-Fried to be speaking publicly about the November collapse of his crypto platform FTX amid widespread allegations of fraud. “It’s highly unusual for a subject of a…
FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large
A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
No, Sam Bankman-Fried and his parents didn't just shell out $250 million for bail. Here's how it works.
A New York federal court released Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday on a $250 million bail. He didn't pay it upfront, but his parents' Palo Alto home helps secure his promise not to flee. Bankman-Fried said last month that he believed he had about $100,000 in his bank account. Sam Bankman-Fried...
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
Sam Bankman-Fried should cut a plea deal because an acquittal at trial is 'virtually impossible,' former Watergate prosecutor says
"I would advise him to cut his losses, take a plea, and make the best possible deal," a former Watergate prosecutor said.
Futurism
Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile
One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time
Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
dailyhodl.com
Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison
The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
A Florida pastor and his son used COVID-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney World mansion, federal prosecutors allege
Prosecutors charged Evan and Joshua Edwards with bank fraud for allegedly lying about their ministry to get an $8.4 million loan.
FTX Founders Sam Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang Bought $600 Million Robinhood Stock Using Alameda Loans
Bankman-Fried affirmed that 56 million Robinhood shares were bought with loans from Alameda Research between April and May 2022. The loans were issued in several amounts to Sam and his co-founder Gary Wang, per a court affidavit. FTX lawyers asked a judge to freeze the assets after BlockFi claimed ownership...
SEC's fraud charges prevented Caroline Ellison & Gary Wang from any further fundraising #duh
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) v. Caroline Ellison (“Ellison”) and Zixiao “Gary” Wang (“Wang”) Court Filing, Dec 21 2022 is part of. . You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 3 of 12. Feature Image:...
Ghislaine Maxwell's estranged husband is selling his $7 million oceanfront property — and the proceeds will go to Maxwell's massive unpaid legal fees
Maxwell, a Jeffrey Epstein associate and convicted sex trafficker, is accused of owing her former legal team nearly $1 million.
'Dirtbag' Sam Bankman-Fried is 'worse than Madoff' but likely won't stand trial, Pirro says
Samuel Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency investor and founder of the FTX platform, landed at Westchester County Airport late Wednesday night.
Elon Musk backs call for Sam Bankman-Fried to go to jail: ‘Let’s just give him an adult timeout in the big house’
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, pictured in 2021. With details gradually emerging about the demise of one-time crypto icon Sam Bankman-Fried, many have questioned whether the sudden collapse of his FTX empire will land him in jail. Both the Department of Justice and the SEC are...
