Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...

16 DAYS AGO