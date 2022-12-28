ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crypto-academy.org

Caroline Ellison Escapes 110 Years of Jail Via Plea Deal

One of the main witnesses on the ongoing investigation about FTX could evade all seven counts of allegations against Caroline Ellison with a plea deal. If the plea deal is accepted, former CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, could face only the criminal tax violations charge and be immediately released by paying $250,000 in bail.
thesource.com

Detroit Rapper Creme Arrested By The Feds For $5M Fraud Case

Detroit rapper Creme can hang up her running shoes and cool her heels after a long month on the lamb, but federal authorities finally caught up with Creme due to tax evasion charges. Creme, whose real name is Sameerah Marrell, was scheduled to plead guilty to tax evasion charges stemming...
DETROIT, MI
The Hill

Madoff prosecutor: ‘Highly unusual’ for Sam Bankman-Fried to be speaking publicly

The prosecutor who put Bernie Madoff in federal prison for running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of billions of dollars said Friday it’s “highly unusual” for Sam Bankman-Fried to be speaking publicly about the November collapse of his crypto platform FTX amid widespread allegations of fraud. “It’s highly unusual for a subject of a…
CBS News

FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large

A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
TUCSON, AZ
Futurism

Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile

One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
People

Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time

Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison

The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy