The Third Squad reports on the arrest of three New Jersey men for a Grand Larceny that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 1:40 AM in Roslyn Heights. According to Detectives, three subjects operating a 2006 green Pontiac G6 stopped near a residence located on Field Lane and walked up to a BMW parked in the driveway. They entered the vehicle and attempted to start it, but were unsuccessful. The subjects took a black Canada Goose jacket from the BMW before fleeing the scene in their Pontiac G6.

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO