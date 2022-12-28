ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

longisland.com

Two Mem Arrested in Connection with Multiple Burglaries Throughout Nassau County

The Fifth Squad reports the arrest of two men for multiple Burglaries that occurred within the confines of Nassau County. According to Fifth Squad Detectives, a thorough investigation in conjunction with the First Squad, Burglary Pattern Squad and the Lynbrook Police Department, determined that Joshua B. Mellado-Gonzalez, 32, of 9021 Winchester Boulevard, Queens Village and Mauricio J. Fuentes-Jimenez, 31, of 9021 Winchester Boulevard, Queens Village were responsible for multiple Burglaries that occurred in Nassau County on the following dates:
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Driver On Loose After Striking Woman In Huntington Station Hit-Run: Police

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run on Long Island that left a woman seriously injured, police said. The incident happened in Suffolk County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 7:10 p.m., when a woman in Huntington Station tried crossing the road in front of 1290 New York Ave. (Route 110) when she was hit by a dark-colored sedan that then drove away going south, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who allegedly stole from a Selden store in December. A man and woman allegedly stole two televisions from Target, located at 307 Independence Plaza, on...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Nassau County officers injured by driver trying to evade police

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Two officers were hurt by a driver trying to evade authorities Friday in Nassau County, according to police. It started when police responded to a disturbance at Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue in Garden City. Police said the suspect drove off when officers approached.One officer was struck by the car and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Another officer was injured when the driver crashed into a police car at Stewart Avenue and Lincoln Street. The suspect was taken into custody. 
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Two people injured in Port Jefferson shooting

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Main Street in Port Jefferson just after 7 p.m. on December 28. The two victims were shot near Linden Place between the railroad tracks and Perry Street. One victim was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center via an ambulance with a chest injury. The other victim was transported by a friend to Mather Hospital with minor injuries.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Daily Voice

Selden Man Dies After Medical Van Slams Into House, Police Say

A Long Island man was killed when the medical van he was driving crashed into a residence, police said. On Friday, Dec. 30 around 9:30 a.m., Suffolk County resident William Zeliniski, age 59, was driving a 2006 Ford medical transport van when he left the road and slammed into a residence in Center Moriches at 129 Frowein Rd., according to Suffolk County Police.
SELDEN, NY
longisland.com

NCPD: Three New Jersey Men Busted for Stealing Items from Roslyn Heights Vehicle

The Third Squad reports on the arrest of three New Jersey men for a Grand Larceny that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 1:40 AM in Roslyn Heights. According to Detectives, three subjects operating a 2006 green Pontiac G6 stopped near a residence located on Field Lane and walked up to a BMW parked in the driveway. They entered the vehicle and attempted to start it, but were unsuccessful. The subjects took a black Canada Goose jacket from the BMW before fleeing the scene in their Pontiac G6.
ROSLYN HEIGHTS, NY
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin...
MOUNT SINAI, NY

