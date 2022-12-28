Read full article on original website
They Targeted Corner Lots: Duo Charged In $150K Burglary Spree At Nassau County Homes
Two men are facing charges in connection with a string of burglaries on Long Island. Joshua Mellado-Gonzalez, age 32, and Mauricio Fuentes-Jimenez, age 31, both of Queens Village, were arrested by Nassau County Police on Thursday, Dec. 29. Investigators said the pair was responsible for a dozen break-ins around the...
longisland.com
Two Mem Arrested in Connection with Multiple Burglaries Throughout Nassau County
The Fifth Squad reports the arrest of two men for multiple Burglaries that occurred within the confines of Nassau County. According to Fifth Squad Detectives, a thorough investigation in conjunction with the First Squad, Burglary Pattern Squad and the Lynbrook Police Department, determined that Joshua B. Mellado-Gonzalez, 32, of 9021 Winchester Boulevard, Queens Village and Mauricio J. Fuentes-Jimenez, 31, of 9021 Winchester Boulevard, Queens Village were responsible for multiple Burglaries that occurred in Nassau County on the following dates:
Driver On Loose After Striking Woman In Huntington Station Hit-Run: Police
Authorities are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run on Long Island that left a woman seriously injured, police said. The incident happened in Suffolk County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 7:10 p.m., when a woman in Huntington Station tried crossing the road in front of 1290 New York Ave. (Route 110) when she was hit by a dark-colored sedan that then drove away going south, Suffolk County Police said.
Passenger Busted With Illegal Gun, Ammunition During Traffic Stop In New Cassel, Police Say
A traffic stop on Long Island ended with a passenger in handcuffs on weapons charges. Officers in New Cassel stopped a Dodge Charger at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, near Prospect and Magnolia avenues due to a suspended registration, according to Nassau County Police. While speaking with the driver,...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who allegedly stole from a Selden store in December. A man and woman allegedly stole two televisions from Target, located at 307 Independence Plaza, on...
Nassau County officers injured by driver trying to evade police
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Two officers were hurt by a driver trying to evade authorities Friday in Nassau County, according to police. It started when police responded to a disturbance at Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue in Garden City. Police said the suspect drove off when officers approached.One officer was struck by the car and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Another officer was injured when the driver crashed into a police car at Stewart Avenue and Lincoln Street. The suspect was taken into custody.
VIDEO: Violent armed robbery crew enters victims' homes, cars in 2-borough spree
Police are seeking an armed robbery crew that struck four times in Brooklyn and Staten Island this month, including three times in a single day.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Two people injured in Port Jefferson shooting
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Main Street in Port Jefferson just after 7 p.m. on December 28. The two victims were shot near Linden Place between the railroad tracks and Perry Street. One victim was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center via an ambulance with a chest injury. The other victim was transported by a friend to Mather Hospital with minor injuries.
Cops searching for man who robbed Manhattan smoke shop, beat clerk
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Hell’s Kitchen smoke shop and beat the store clerk there in the process. The suspect entered Liberty Smoke Shop on 10th Avenue near West 48th Street around 12:09 p.m., according to officials.
After Probation Meeting, Man Steals Delivery Driver's Car Outside Mineola Restaurant, Cops Say
A man on probation and three juveniles are facing charges after allegedly stealing a delivery driver’s car outside a Long Island restaurant. The theft occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Mineola, outside of Riko’s Pizza on Old Country Road, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators...
Woman seriously hurt in Suffolk hit-and-run crash: police
A woman was left seriously injured after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Long Island Thursday, police said.
Selden Man Dies After Medical Van Slams Into House, Police Say
A Long Island man was killed when the medical van he was driving crashed into a residence, police said. On Friday, Dec. 30 around 9:30 a.m., Suffolk County resident William Zeliniski, age 59, was driving a 2006 Ford medical transport van when he left the road and slammed into a residence in Center Moriches at 129 Frowein Rd., according to Suffolk County Police.
Pedestrian Seriously Hurt in Huntington Station Hit-and-Run
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Huntington Station Thursday night. A woman attempting to cross New York Avenue at 1290 New York Ave., Huntington Station, was struck by a dark-colored sedan that then Read More ...
Nassau police investigate knifepoint robbery at Inwood gas station
The suspect stole an unknown amount of money from the cash register and was last seen fleeing southbound on Sheridan Boulevard.
Three people charged after tobacco/vape compliance check by Riverhead Town Police
Three people are facing criminal charges after a sweep of retail establishments in a tobacco/vape compliance check by Riverhead Town Police yesterday, police said in a press release last night. The police department’s Community Orientated Policing Enforcement (COPE) Division in cooperation with the Suffolk County Health Department and Riverhead Community...
VIDEO: Armed men hold up Brooklyn homeowner in one of four citywide robberies
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspected armed men connected to at least four robberies, including three in Brooklyn.
longisland.com
NCPD: Three New Jersey Men Busted for Stealing Items from Roslyn Heights Vehicle
The Third Squad reports on the arrest of three New Jersey men for a Grand Larceny that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 1:40 AM in Roslyn Heights. According to Detectives, three subjects operating a 2006 green Pontiac G6 stopped near a residence located on Field Lane and walked up to a BMW parked in the driveway. They entered the vehicle and attempted to start it, but were unsuccessful. The subjects took a black Canada Goose jacket from the BMW before fleeing the scene in their Pontiac G6.
Man killed in crash on LI expressway found hours later
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man on Long Island, according to authorities.
Police: Man killed in Commack crash
Suffolk police say the man was speeding when he failed to turn, hit a utility pole and crashed into a wooded area.
33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash
Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin...
