ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

‘Onslaught’ of rain headed for Fresno, Valley. Will wet weather bust the drought?

By Melissa Montalvo
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nANsk_0jwn876g00

After California experienced its driest three years on record — December rains could have a “major” impact on the central San Joaquin Valley’s drought.

“We’re finishing out 2022 with a bang,” Andy Bollenbacher, the lead forecaster at the National Weather Service in Hanford, told The Bee on Wednesday morning. “We’re going to be likely seeing significant adjustments to the drought monitor.”

In December alone, Fresno has already received 3.79 inches of rain — over double the normal rate of 1.79 inches for a typical December.

And more is on the way.

According to the National Weather Service Hanford website , a “slew of systems” and an “onslaught of moisture” is headed for the Western region starting Thursday and into New Year’s weekend, bringing “possible excessive rain, heavy mountain snow and high winds.”

December 2021 also saw above-average rainfalls, at 3.64 total inches of rain. Last December, California saw so much rain that much of the state, including parts of the central San Joaquin Valley, saw a change from category D4 “Exceptional Drought,” to category D3, “Extreme Drought.”

Between December 2021 to December 2022, however, the region’s drought intensified and crept back up to the “Exceptional Drought” category in parts of the Central Valley including: Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Kern Counties, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor .

But meteorologists and forecasters from National Weather Service Hanford office told The Bee they are confident the region’s above-average rainfall in December would reduce the drought’s severity in much of the Central Valley.

Much of the central San Joaquin Valley currently experiences the highest intensity drought category, D4 “Exceptional Drought.”

“It wouldn’t surprise me if some areas get double upgraded,” Bollenbacher said, from category D4 to D2 “Severe Drought.”

While Bollenbacher said the “excessive” rains will make a “major dent” in the drought situation, most recent forecasts from the U.S. Drought Monitor predict the drought will persist into March 2023.

Will December rains break Fresno record?

December is on track to become one of the top ten wettest months on record.

So far, Fresno has already received 3.79 inches of rain — just one-fifth of an inch less than the 10th wettest month on record, when Fresno saw 3.98” of rain in 1884.

The ninth wettest month on record was in 1891, when Fresno received 3.99 inches of rain.

And more wet days are on the horizon as the year comes to a close. A minor storm is passing through on Thursday, followed by a larger storm on Saturday .

Bollenbacher, of the NWS Hanford, said 2022 would likely end as a wetter year compared to 2021.



Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phys.org

Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain

After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Buckets of Rain in Store for Fresno Until Mid-January

Coming days and weeks could deliver huge amounts of precipitation to the Central Valley and Sierra, according to forecast models. The Global Forecast System anticipates a blanket of participation over the next seven days for California. And, the Valley floor, foothills, and Southern Sierra are expected to get the biggest drenching.
FRESNO, CA
KSBW.com

Recent winter storms offer some drought relief

SALINAS, Calif. — Recent storms have brought more rain and water to drought-stricken California. 100% of the state is still considered abnormally dry, but conditions have improved in recent weeks. As of Thursday, 7.2% of the state is in exceptional drought conditions. That's down from 16.6% 3 months ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Update On Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Thursday Night Through Sunday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Oakhurst, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" December 29, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the rain and snow forecast totals for this weekend's major event.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMJ

Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
MENDOTA, CA
benitolink.com

National Weather Service issues flood watch

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito County and the Valley for Dec. 30-31 from 10 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to the advisory, a series of systems brought rain to Northern and Central California starting Dec. 29 and continuing through New Year’s Eve day.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Heavy Rain Pelts Fresno as Atmospheric River Hits California

An atmospheric river created by a low-pressure system off the Pacific Northwest is expected to drench Fresno today as it eventually spreads to Los Angeles by Tuesday night. The National Weather Service in Hanford says that at least three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall today and the rain gauge could eclipse more than an inch by midnight.
FRESNO, CA
kymkemp.com

Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies

Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch Issued for San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range and Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst, and Coarsegold

December 28, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California and isolated rockslides in the Sierra Nevada Foothills. Precautions to take include: be cautious when driving,...
MARIPOSA, CA
ABC10

New timing and totals for incoming atmospheric rivers hitting Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two more storms are heading into Northern California to round out the year with big travel impacts expected and possible flooding. The Sierra is finally seeing the rain turn to snow as colder air is arriving overnight. A Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Sierra until Wednesday at 4 a.m. The valley will see areas of fog but most of the day will be dry before the next storm arrives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
14K+
Followers
302
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy