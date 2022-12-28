ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

The James Webb Space Telescope can use its full name in British journal again after controversy

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35S6kd_0jwn80vb00

A prominent British scientific society is allowing James Webb's name to appear in academic papers again, following an "apparent failure" to investigate the former NASA chief's past.

The Royal Astronomical Society (RAS) previously criticized NASA for not immediately addressing concerns that Webb persecuted queer employees; the NASA-led James Webb Space Telescope (JWST or Webb) that launched in December 2021 is named after him. But with new information to hand suggesting Webb played no direct role in these issues, Webb's name can now reappear in scientific papers, the RAS stated Dec. 22 .

"The RAS will now allow authors submitting scientific papers to its journals to use either 'James Webb Space Telescope' or the acronym 'JWST' to refer to the observatory," RAS officials wrote. The major journals of the RAS include the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS), one of the top astronomical journals worldwide.

Related: James Webb Space Telescope's best images of all time

In October, the RAS said it wrote NASA expressing concerns about how the telescope was named, citing "the apparent failure to investigate James Webb's background and the dismissal of requests to rename the telescope." The society said that all journal publications referring to the telescope must use the acronym JWST only, without spelling out the name, pending more information about Webb's past.

Weeks later, NASA released an 87-page report concluding that Webb had no direct role in what has been dubbed the "Lavender Scare," a set of U.S. government actions which discriminated against or caused the firings of queer employees in the 1950s. Part of the investigation included NASA chief historian Brian Odom and an unidentified outside historian surveying more than 50,000 pages from the period of 1949 to 1969.

Related: It's official: NASA won't rename James Webb Space Telescope

"To date, no available evidence directly links Webb to any actions or follow-up related to the firing of individuals for their sexual orientation," the Nov. 18 report reads. "Based on the available evidence, the agency does not plan to change the name of the James Webb Space Telescope," NASA officials added in a statement announcing the report.

Critics of the investigation, however, have said individuals whose names are used for prominent missions or monuments should be held to a higher standard besides a simple lack of evidence. They have also pointed to the broader cultural environment of the Cold War, when society at large persecuted queer individuals and little was done to protect those people.

Elizabeth Howell is the co-author of " Why Am I Taller ?" (ECW Press, 2022; with Canadian astronaut Dave Williams), a book about space medicine. Follow her on Twitter @howellspace . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
Over the Monster

NASA ‘Should’ve Looked Twice Before Posting These Apollo Moon Mission Images’

No, we don’t actually believe the Moon landing was a hoax. Thankfully, there is ample evidence that can prove that we’ve been on the moon more than 50 years ago. NASA’s Moon Landings have given birth to two Massive conspiracy theories that remain present ever since mankind set foot on the Moon’s surface in 1969. Conspiracy theorists are convinced that: 1) We never actually been to the moon and 2) that we did go to the moon, but encountered an alien presence and that many photographs from the journey to the moon show evidence of massive, alien UFOs.
BBC

James Webb telescope: Amazing images show the Universe as never before

It was the $10bn gift to the world. A machine that would show us our place in the Universe. The James Webb Space Telescope was launched exactly a year ago, on Christmas Day. It had taken three decades to plan, design and build. Many wondered whether this successor to the...
The Associated Press

“Extraterrestrial Vehicles Can Be Detected Using Gravitational Waves” - Applied Physics

NEW YORK & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Scientists at Applied Physics, an independent group of scientists and engineers who advise companies and governments on science and technology for both commercial and humanitarian applications, have developed a novel method to detect extraterrestrial vehicles using gravitational waves. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005468/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CBS Denver

How to watch tonight's rare and "magical" celestial events

Wednesday will be a "magical" night in the world of stargazing as four celestial events take place among the skies. The day will end with the earliest sunset of the year, the opposition of Mars and a rare event in which the December full moon, known as the "cold moon," will temporarily eclipse Mars. According to NASA, the sun will go down just before 4:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, with twilight ending at 5:49 p.m. EST. While it will bring early darkness, it will pave the way for a magnificent night of stargazing. Along with the full moon, viewers will be able...
Gizmodo

The Best Photos From Mars in 2022

The Red Planet is desolate, freezing, and has an atmosphere 1% as dense as our own. Its winds blow in great gusts that kick up global dust storms that make and break Mars missions that rely on solar energy for power. Thankfully, spacecraft on and above Mars keep us Earthlings...
Salon

The 7 most spectacular images from the James Webb Space Telescope's first year

Little more than a week had passed since Independence Day celebrations, but the crowd that had gathered at NASA'S Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland was as excited as any audience at a fireworks display. They were there because the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), a technological marvel that had been launched in the previous December, had finally sent back remarkably beautiful and detailed images of the universe. Now, the crowd was about to see them for the first time — and literally witness history in the making.
GREENBELT, MD
Space.com

9 alien planet discoveries that were out-of-this-world in 2022

As scientists enter the third decade of exoplanet discoveries, they continue to uncover strange, fascinating findings that sometimes raise more questions than answers. From a scorching super-Earth to a football-shaped world, here are the greatest alien planet stories of 2022.  1. 5,000th confirmed exoplanet at last After 30 years of exoplanet discoveries, the tally of confirmed alien worlds reached 5,000 this year. Scientists added the new milestone entry to the NASA...
Space.com

Space.com

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy