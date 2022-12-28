ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMTCw

Son arrested after father's body found in burning Battle Creek home

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested after firefighters found the body of his 61-year-old father, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker said Friday. The body of Randall Hurt was found by the Battle Creek Fire Department when they responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side, according to the department.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
100.5 The River

Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning

Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Drunk Kalamazoo Man Poops On His Own Car

Don't worry, it was a PT Cruiser, so it deserved it. Conservation Officers Approached A Man Who Claimed He Was 'Listening To Owls'. In a report that was filed by DNR Conservation Officers Cameron Wright and Joshua Salas in DNR District 7, a man was approached in the Gourdneck State Game Area, just east of US 131 in Kalamazoo County earlier this month, and asked why he was there in the early morning hours.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder

Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

Man shot by Battle Creek police officers on Christmas Day

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI — A Battle Creek man was hospitalized Christmas Day after being shot be two police officers. The two Battle Creek police officers were placed on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police initially responded to a 2:30...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Juvenile re-sentencing: Michigan juvenile lifers still wait for re-sentencing after 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted of murder in 2008 after...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
