Son arrested after father's body found in burning Battle Creek home
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested after firefighters found the body of his 61-year-old father, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker said Friday. The body of Randall Hurt was found by the Battle Creek Fire Department when they responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side, according to the department.
UPDATE: Mya Kelly homicide investigation
Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 Mya Kelly was shot in front of her two children, ages 1 and 3. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
GRPD: Woman dies in accidental shooting
A woman accidentally shot and killed herself in Grand Rapids Thursday evening, authorities say.
Man shot, killed at Sturgis motel identified
The name of the man who was fatally shot at a Sturgis motel on Thursday has been released.
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning
Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
Reward offered to help find missing Portage mom
A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to a missing mother of eight being found.
Man found dead on couch in burning Battle Creek home was homicide victim, police say
BATTLE CREEK, MI -- A 61-year-old man found dead on a couch in a burning Battle Creek home was a homicide victim, police said. Police have since taken a relative into custody. They are seeking an open murder charge against him. The fire was reported about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec....
Woman shot, killed day after Christmas in Grand Rapids identified
The 23-year-old woman who was shot and killed inside a house the day after Christmas in Grand Rapids has been identified.
Drunk Kalamazoo Man Poops On His Own Car
Don't worry, it was a PT Cruiser, so it deserved it. Conservation Officers Approached A Man Who Claimed He Was 'Listening To Owls'. In a report that was filed by DNR Conservation Officers Cameron Wright and Joshua Salas in DNR District 7, a man was approached in the Gourdneck State Game Area, just east of US 131 in Kalamazoo County earlier this month, and asked why he was there in the early morning hours.
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder
Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
‘Dangerous stretch’: 2 killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in Oakfield Township.
Man arrested after robbing farm store, fleeing from police
Deputies say a man carried away a cart full of merchandise from Blaine's Farm and Fleet, totaling thousands of dollars.
Drunken man poops on PT Cruiser, tells hospital staff his blood will be ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.’
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently had an encounter that is hard to believe. And it involves a PT Cruiser, owls, poop and Natural Ice. Still here? Read on. According to an official DNR report, the bizarre incident occurred in early-December...
Man shot by Battle Creek police officers on Christmas Day
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI — A Battle Creek man was hospitalized Christmas Day after being shot be two police officers. The two Battle Creek police officers were placed on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police initially responded to a 2:30...
Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Juvenile re-sentencing: Michigan juvenile lifers still wait for re-sentencing after 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted of murder in 2008 after...
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks public for help in identifying shooting suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has asked for help from the public in providing video footage of shots being fired at a Kalamazoo home early Wednesday morning. Christmas Eve shooting: Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect. The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. when someone fired...
Family of postal worker ‘beyond grateful’ for support after head-on crash during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dora Schweiger can get a little emotional at the slightest gesture of human kindness. So, one can imagine the reaction Schweiger had when she witnessed the outpouring of support – locally and beyond – she’s received during her recovery following a serious crash during a blizzard just days before Christmas.
Michigan doctor found dead remembered as 'avid family man,' great neighbor
A Michigan doctor who went missing last week and was found dead in a frozen pond Tuesday is being remembered by loved ones and a neighbor. Dr. Bolek Payan was a board certified psychiatrist.
