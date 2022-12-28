ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Tyler Buchner to Mitchell Evans; Notre Dame leads 45-38

After the South Carolina interception return for a touchdown, Notre Dame needed to respond. On 1st and 10 from the ND 20-yard line, Logan Diggs ran for 17 yards. On 1st and 10 with 7 minutes remaining in the game, Diggs picked up 5 more yards. On 2nd and 5 from the ND 5, Audric Estime ran for 4 yards. On 3rd and 1, Tyler Buchner ran for 4 yards and a first down. On 1st and gaol from the 50, Buchner found Mitchell Evans for 5 yards. On 2nd and 5, Estime ran up the middle for 12 yards to the 33-yard line. On 1st and 10 and from the USC 33 with 4:25 left in the game, Buchner handed to Chris Tyree, who was dropped after a gain of 2 yards. On 2nd and 8, Tyree picked up 2 more yards. On 3rd and 6, Buchner hit Tyree for a first down and a gain of 9 yards. On 1st and 10 from the USC 19 with 2:30 left in the game, Estime ran for a yard. On 2nd and 9 with just under 2 minutes left, Buchner handed to to Estime, who looked like he was about to be dropped for a loss, but somehow he picks up 2 yards. South Carolina called its first timeout of the game. On 3rd and 7 from the USC 16, Buchner faked the handoff and threw a touchdown to a wide open Mitchell Evans.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Notre Dame Rallies to Win Wild Gator Bowl, 45-38

Jacksonville, Fla. — Notre Dame’s defense forced five three-and-out punts in the second half and likewise overcame two interception touchdowns thrown by Tyler Buchner as the Irish twice rallied from 14 points down to claim a thrilling Gator Bowl victory Friday night, 45-38 against South Carolina. Buchner overcame...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Live Updates: South Carolina 21 Notre Dame 7; 1st Quarter

It's time for the final Notre Dame Fighting Irish football game of the year. On Friday, Notre Dame (8-4) will take on South Carolina (8-4) inside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. You can watch the game on ESPN. It can also be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman’s Full Gator Bowl Post-Game Press Conference

Marcus Freeman met with the media after Notre Dame’s exciting 45-38 victory over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Irish Illustrated team features a staff of 6 sports media professionals, including 4 Notre Dame graduates – the most of any organization that is comprehensively covering Notre Dame football, basketball, and recruiting.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

WATCH: Logan Diggs breaks free for the score; Notre Dame up 7 late on South Carolina

After the terrific punt by South Carolina, Notre Dame started at its own 27-yard line. On 1st and 10, Logan Diggs got back to the line of scrimmage. On 2nd and 10, Diggs ran for 6 yards. On 3rd and 4, Tyler Buchner threw it deep to Deion Colzie and the good coverage forced the incompletion. Notre Dame had to punt… Or so we thought. Braden Lenzy took the flip on the fake punt and ran for a first down all the way to the South Carolina 47-yard line. Notre Dame was back in business. On 1st and 10, Buchner was incomplete on the screen pass to Diggs. On 2nd and 10, Buchner ran to the left for 8 yards. On 3rd and 2, Diggs hit the homer for a long score. Notre Dame is back on top after the 39-yard score.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy