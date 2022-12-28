After the South Carolina interception return for a touchdown, Notre Dame needed to respond. On 1st and 10 from the ND 20-yard line, Logan Diggs ran for 17 yards. On 1st and 10 with 7 minutes remaining in the game, Diggs picked up 5 more yards. On 2nd and 5 from the ND 5, Audric Estime ran for 4 yards. On 3rd and 1, Tyler Buchner ran for 4 yards and a first down. On 1st and gaol from the 50, Buchner found Mitchell Evans for 5 yards. On 2nd and 5, Estime ran up the middle for 12 yards to the 33-yard line. On 1st and 10 and from the USC 33 with 4:25 left in the game, Buchner handed to Chris Tyree, who was dropped after a gain of 2 yards. On 2nd and 8, Tyree picked up 2 more yards. On 3rd and 6, Buchner hit Tyree for a first down and a gain of 9 yards. On 1st and 10 from the USC 19 with 2:30 left in the game, Estime ran for a yard. On 2nd and 9 with just under 2 minutes left, Buchner handed to to Estime, who looked like he was about to be dropped for a loss, but somehow he picks up 2 yards. South Carolina called its first timeout of the game. On 3rd and 7 from the USC 16, Buchner faked the handoff and threw a touchdown to a wide open Mitchell Evans.

