ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Claire US

Why Kitty Spencer Didn’t Wear Her Family Heirloom Tiara on Her Wedding Day

By Rachel Burchfield
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Od6Sv_0jwn7jlE00

When Lady Kitty Spencer—niece of Princess Diana and daughter of Diana’s only brother, Earl Charles Spencer—married Michael Lewis in July 2021, she could have opted to wear the Spencer tiara along with her Dolce & Gabbana gown (one of five custom dresses designed by the fashion house for the wedding celebrations, which lasted three days). The Spencer tiara, of course, was popularized when Diana herself wore the stunning piece on her own wedding day to Prince Charles in July 1981.

But Kitty chose to not wear the Spencer tiara on her wedding day because of “painful memories,” The Mirror reports, despite many thinking she would.

“Lady Kitty has always remained very private, and has never discussed the choice to not wear the tiara,” James Constantinou, founder of Prestige Pawnbrokers, tells The Daily Express . “It is thought that wearing the tiara would bring back painful memories for Kitty, remembering her aunt who died in tragic circumstances, and also memories of her own mother’s marriage, which was also not a happy ending.” (It’s also worth noting that the wedding ceremony the tiara was most famously worn at, that of Charles and Diana, did not exactly produce a happy marriage, either.)

Kitty was married in Rome, Italy in a lavish affair, and “it was thought that Lady Kitty Spencer was influenced by a number of things on her wedding day,” Constantinou continues. “She wanted to combine her love of Italy with her English heritage, which involved flower garlands worn in the hair.”

At the time of her wedding, body language expert Judi James characterized Kitty as a confident young woman fully in charge of her big day.

“It’s always good to see a bride fully and firmly in control of her wedding day and determined to make it a statement do from start to end,” James says. “If Kitty hadn’t already earned herself a place in the bridal hall of fame thanks to her two wingmen walking her up the aisle and her five ridiculously wonderful dresses, she must have nailed it with her body language. Changing frocks is fine, but Kitty also seems to have had a mood board when it came to how to wear them.”

Confidence that was present, with or without the family heirloom tiara.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Prince William is Reportedly ‘Livid’ That Prince Harry Allowed This Particular Princess Diana Footage in the Docuseries

Throughout Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry recalls his mother Princess Diana’s own struggles with tabloids. Commenting on old footage of the late royal, the Duke of Sussex takes time during the Netflix docuseries to explain how difficult his mother’s relationship with the media became. But there’s one particular interview included in the series Harry’s older brother Prince William is reportedly not happy about. In the docuseries, footage of Princess Diana’s infamous interview with Panorama is featured, in which she discusses the dissolution of her marriage and her struggles as a member of the royal family. According to one royal expert,...
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Prince Louis runs after family as he thinks he’s being ‘left behind’

Prince Louis stole the show yet again. A quick-thinking royal fan took a video of the 4-year-old frantically running outside St. Mary Magdalene Church in an attempt to catch up to his family, thinking he was being left behind. In the short clip, Louis can be heard calling out his sister Charlotte’s name. The Christmas Day outing marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest joined his parents and siblings — Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9 — for the annual holiday church service. It’s also the first time in two years that the royal family walked up to...
Prevention

Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks

Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family

Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
HOLAUSA

Ivanka Trump shares photos with her daughter in Paris

Ivanka Trump is enjoying her time in Paris. The businesswoman and daughter of the president of the United States shared a photo of her trip, where made the most of the city alongside her daughter, Arabella. RELATED: Ivanka Trump has a wonderful time at...
Page Six

Meghan Markle’s baby carrier for Lilibet and Archie has tons of great reviews

It seems even royal kids get hand-me-downs. And when it comes to baby carriers, Meghan Markle’s regularly reached for Ergobaby products for both her son Archie, now 3, and daughter Lilibet, now 1. In Netflix’s buzzy “Harry & Meghan” docuseries — which is packed with never-before-seen family photos and videos of the Sussex kids — the former “Suits” star is seen cradling Lilibet in the brand’s Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier ($114, originally $180), which is designed for lumbar support. Perhaps she’s reusing one that used to belong to baby Archie, as she was spotted carrying him in the bestselling baby carrier on...
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy