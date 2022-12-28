ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford County, NC

High School Roundup | Northeastern basketball reaches holiday classic championship games

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJmup_0jwn7TaU00

AHOSKIE — Both Northeastern boys and girls basketball teams have made it to the Hertford County High School Roanoke-Chowan News Herald Holiday Classic championship game on Thursday.

Northeastern boys (4-1) started their tournament run with a 72-41 victory over Gates (1-8) on Monday.

In the semifinal on Tuesday, the Eagles hung on for a 71-63 victory over Bertie (6-3), which had a bye in the first round for the six-team tournament.

Northeastern will face Hertford County in the Bears’ gym Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. after Hertford County (6-1) blew out Edenton 80-45 in its semifinal game.

Edenton (5-4) had defeated Roanoke Rapids 75-59 in Monday’s first round and, with the semifinal loss, were scheduled to face Bertie in a consolation game Wednesday.

The Northeastern girls’ team took the same path as the boys to their championship in even more dominant fashion.

The Lady Eagles (7-0) defeated Gates (4-5) 72-25 in the first round and stifled Bertie (0-7) 64-5.

They will also face Hertford County (6-1) in the championship. The Lady Bears defeated Roanoke Rapids 42-33 in the semifinal.

Thursday’s championship game will be a rematch of last season’s Northeastern Coastal Conference championship when No. 2 Northeastern upset No. 1 Hertford County in Elizabeth City.

The John A. Holmes’ girls basketball team (4-4) lost 42-20 in Monday’s first round to Roanoke Rapids (4-3). The Lady Aces were scheduled to face Gates in a fifth-place game on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

HC girls, boys advance to Holiday Classic finals

AHOSKIE – The 2022 R-C News-Herald Holiday Classic championship round will look identical to the 2021 finals. This time around, however, Hertford County is hoping for a better outcome. HCHS advanced both its teams to Thursday night’s finale as the girls shook off a slow start to defeat Roanoke...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Three ECU football players choosing to leave school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three East Carolina University football players have announced they will be leaving the program. Starting offensive lineman Noah Henderson said he will opt out of his final year and will declare for the NFL draft. Cornerback Damel Hickman has announced he’s entering the transfer portal. That hurts the secondary. Northside Jacksonville […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Scarlet Nation

Zamareya Jones embracing recruiting process

CARY — Bethel (N.C.) North Pitt junior point guard Zamareya Jones always has the potential to spring something new. Jones brings an exciting brand of basketball, but for three quarters Tuesday, she had some tough sledding against a quality Apex Friendship High program at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. The 5-foot-7 Jones showed her grit. She hit two early three-pointers, and then was held scoreless in the middle two quarters.
BETHEL, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
GREENVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

College of The Albemarle nursing program students celebrated for 100% pass rate

College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that two nursing programs recently celebrated a 100% first-attempt pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All COA associate degree nursing (A.D.N.) and practical nursing (P.N.) graduates for the Class of 2022 passed on their first exam attempt. Students must pass...
CAMDEN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s

This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found earlier...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is asking the public for help again to find her son who has been missing since early December. 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd. The last place he was seen was Greensprings Park. Before Christmas, Khalil’s mother, Sonoma...
GREENVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Wednesday blaze destroys house

AHOSKIE – The cause of a fire that destroyed a home near here Wednesday afternoon remains unknown. Firefighters from four departments responded after a call to Hertford County E911 Dispatch came in at around 2:30 p.m. regarding a residential structure fire in the 500 block of Hall Siding Road, located north of Ahoskie near the Brantley’s Grove community. The call referenced the residence as “fully engulfed” at that time.
AHOSKIE, NC
WAVY News 10

2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake

2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson …. Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International …. WAVY News 10. Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary …. WAVY News 10. SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy