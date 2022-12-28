High School Roundup | Northeastern basketball reaches holiday classic championship games

AHOSKIE — Both Northeastern boys and girls basketball teams have made it to the Hertford County High School Roanoke-Chowan News Herald Holiday Classic championship game on Thursday.

Northeastern boys (4-1) started their tournament run with a 72-41 victory over Gates (1-8) on Monday.

In the semifinal on Tuesday, the Eagles hung on for a 71-63 victory over Bertie (6-3), which had a bye in the first round for the six-team tournament.

Northeastern will face Hertford County in the Bears’ gym Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. after Hertford County (6-1) blew out Edenton 80-45 in its semifinal game.

Edenton (5-4) had defeated Roanoke Rapids 75-59 in Monday’s first round and, with the semifinal loss, were scheduled to face Bertie in a consolation game Wednesday.

The Northeastern girls’ team took the same path as the boys to their championship in even more dominant fashion.

The Lady Eagles (7-0) defeated Gates (4-5) 72-25 in the first round and stifled Bertie (0-7) 64-5.

They will also face Hertford County (6-1) in the championship. The Lady Bears defeated Roanoke Rapids 42-33 in the semifinal.

Thursday’s championship game will be a rematch of last season’s Northeastern Coastal Conference championship when No. 2 Northeastern upset No. 1 Hertford County in Elizabeth City.

The John A. Holmes’ girls basketball team (4-4) lost 42-20 in Monday’s first round to Roanoke Rapids (4-3). The Lady Aces were scheduled to face Gates in a fifth-place game on Wednesday.