Another candidate files for Chillicothe Rural Fire District
Another candidate has filed for the Chillicothe Rural Fire District for the April 4th election. Incumbent David Morris of Chillicothe filed for a board member position the afternoon of December 27th. Incumbent Bruce Brodmerkle previously filed for a board member position. Two board member positions are up for election for...
Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of meeting on December 27th
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved the budget December 27th. The budget for the fiscal year ending December 31st, 2023 includes total expected revenues of $7,167,201.52 and total expected expenditures of $6,768,627.57. The board approved an ordinance authorizing entering into a professional administrative services agreement with the Green Hills Regional...
Chillicothe City Council approves paramedic promotions
Action taken by the Chillicothe City Council in an executive session December 27th includes approving three paramedic promotions that will go into effect January 2nd. Jonathon Nolan was promoted from lieutenant/paramedic to captain/paramedic. He will be paid a beginning salary of $58,114.56 annually or $21.62 hourly. Bill Gutshall was promoted...
St. Joseph Man Charged With Stealing in Daviess County Fraud Scheme
GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County officials have charged a St. Joseph man who they say defrauded a victim by claiming to lease hunting property which he did not own. The Daviess County Sheriffs Office say 27-year old Devin Ortman leased property in Daviess County for hunting in 2020. It is alleged he then advertised the same property on Facebook marketplace for a hunting lease and then collected one thousand dollars from the victim. He later informed the victim the property was no longer available, but did not return the money.
Livingston County woman dies while in custody in Randolph County
A Livingston County detainee died in Randolph County the afternoon of December 27th. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 51-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire suffered a medical problem at the Randolph County Jail. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until an ambulance arrived, and they continued assisting emergency medical personnel in getting to the hospital while providing medical assistance. She died at the hospital.
Saint Joseph man facing charges after allegedly defrauding clients in Daviess County
A Saint Joseph man faces a felony charge in Daviess County after he allegedly attempted to defraud clients by leasing property that did not belong to him. Online court information shows 27 year old Devin Ortman has been charged with stealing $750 or more. A probable cause statement accuses Ortman...
Audio: Second District State Representative elect, Mazzie Boyd, prepares to take office on January 4, 2023
Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton has been preparing to become Second District State Representative. Boyd has some legislative experience from when she worked with Donald Trump in Washington, D. C. She says there is an orientation for state representatives, but it does not teach someone how to be a legislator. Boyd...
600 notices for jury duty go out to Livingston County residents
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office mailed 600 notices to potential jurors in the county December 27th. Sheriff Steve Cox reports the notices are for the next jury pool term, which runs from February 13th through June 11th. Circuit Clerk Jane Gann is responsible for having the names randomly selected....
Sullivan and Grundy County issue boil advisories
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to a water valve replacement. The advisory affects Sullivan Rural Water customers on Route T from Route C south to Tiger Road. It includes Tiger Road from Route T to Texas Road, Sumter Road, Shell Road, and Rolling Road.
Chillicothe Resident Arrested
A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday morning in Livingston County. State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Eric R Barker was arrested at about 9:52 am for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.
Hamilton man receives jail sentence and fine
A Hamilton resident received a jail sentence and paid fine and other fees when he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in Grundy County. Hernan Lopez Gomez was arrested on November 23rd. In the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, he was sentenced to five days in the Grundy County jail to be served by January 31st and fined $500. A plea bargain was involved.
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
One Booking For Livingston County
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center is reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. Fifty-six-year-old John Robert Fredricks was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department at about 7:35 pm. He was held with no bond allowed.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, MO – A Sheridan woman who was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Worth County has died. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol say 28-year old Brit Fisher was walking with traffic in the westbound land of Missouri 246, 3 miles east of Sheridan around 2:45 pm when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a Grant City driver. Fisher was thrown into the ditch. The vehicle came to a controlled stop. Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cameron Officers Seeking Assistance in Locating Burglary Suspect(s)
CAMERON, MO – Cameron police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at Robert’s Automotive on December 6th. Law enforcement says numerous mechanic tools were stolen from the business. A red vehicle, believed to be a 2007 to 2009 GMC Yukon was captured on surveillance cameras on the night of the burglary. Photos of the suspect vehicle are contained in the release.
Princeton man facing multiple domestic assault charges involving an incident in Pattonsburg
A Princeton man faces multiple felony counts of domestic assault after an alleged incident in Pattonsburg December 28th. 28-year-old Cody Dean Tucker has been charged with domestic assault in the first and third degree as well as two counts in the fourth degree involving a third or subsequent offense. Bond has been denied.
Grundy County officials report arrest of woman from Colorado
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lone Tree, Colorado woman on December 25th for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order. Forty-nine-year-old Kristin Kay Hess’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.
Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire on LIV Road 520
Chillicothe firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a location on LIV Road 520 where approximately one-half acre of grass was burning. A report states personnel used leaf blowers to put out the fire. Approximately 25 gallons of water was used to wet down a tree that was described as on fire.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a woman on multiple charges
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lathrop woman in Gentry County on the afternoon of December 29th on multiple allegations. Sixty-year-old Nancy Westbrook was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. She also had a Clinton County warrant for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.
Woman walking with traffic on Highway 246 dies after being struck by car
The highway patrol reports a pedestrian was killed when struck by a motor vehicle on a Worth County highway Thursday afternoon. Twenty-eight-year-old Brit Fisher of Sheridan, Missouri was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner. A trooper said a car was westbound on Highway 246 as the pedestrian was...
