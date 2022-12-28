ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, MO

kttn.com

Another candidate files for Chillicothe Rural Fire District

Another candidate has filed for the Chillicothe Rural Fire District for the April 4th election. Incumbent David Morris of Chillicothe filed for a board member position the afternoon of December 27th. Incumbent Bruce Brodmerkle previously filed for a board member position. Two board member positions are up for election for...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of meeting on December 27th

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved the budget December 27th. The budget for the fiscal year ending December 31st, 2023 includes total expected revenues of $7,167,201.52 and total expected expenditures of $6,768,627.57. The board approved an ordinance authorizing entering into a professional administrative services agreement with the Green Hills Regional...
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe City Council approves paramedic promotions

Action taken by the Chillicothe City Council in an executive session December 27th includes approving three paramedic promotions that will go into effect January 2nd. Jonathon Nolan was promoted from lieutenant/paramedic to captain/paramedic. He will be paid a beginning salary of $58,114.56 annually or $21.62 hourly. Bill Gutshall was promoted...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Man Charged With Stealing in Daviess County Fraud Scheme

GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County officials have charged a St. Joseph man who they say defrauded a victim by claiming to lease hunting property which he did not own. The Daviess County Sheriffs Office say 27-year old Devin Ortman leased property in Daviess County for hunting in 2020. It is alleged he then advertised the same property on Facebook marketplace for a hunting lease and then collected one thousand dollars from the victim. He later informed the victim the property was no longer available, but did not return the money.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Livingston County woman dies while in custody in Randolph County

A Livingston County detainee died in Randolph County the afternoon of December 27th. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 51-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire suffered a medical problem at the Randolph County Jail. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until an ambulance arrived, and they continued assisting emergency medical personnel in getting to the hospital while providing medical assistance. She died at the hospital.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

600 notices for jury duty go out to Livingston County residents

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office mailed 600 notices to potential jurors in the county December 27th. Sheriff Steve Cox reports the notices are for the next jury pool term, which runs from February 13th through June 11th. Circuit Clerk Jane Gann is responsible for having the names randomly selected....
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Sullivan and Grundy County issue boil advisories

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to a water valve replacement. The advisory affects Sullivan Rural Water customers on Route T from Route C south to Tiger Road. It includes Tiger Road from Route T to Texas Road, Sumter Road, Shell Road, and Rolling Road.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Resident Arrested

A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday morning in Livingston County. State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Eric R Barker was arrested at about 9:52 am for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Hamilton man receives jail sentence and fine

A Hamilton resident received a jail sentence and paid fine and other fees when he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in Grundy County. Hernan Lopez Gomez was arrested on November 23rd. In the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, he was sentenced to five days in the Grundy County jail to be served by January 31st and fined $500. A plea bargain was involved.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
LUCERNE, MO
kchi.com

One Booking For Livingston County

One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center is reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. Fifty-six-year-old John Robert Fredricks was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department at about 7:35 pm. He was held with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, MO – A Sheridan woman who was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Worth County has died. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol say 28-year old Brit Fisher was walking with traffic in the westbound land of Missouri 246, 3 miles east of Sheridan around 2:45 pm when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a Grant City driver. Fisher was thrown into the ditch. The vehicle came to a controlled stop. Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.
WORTH COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Officers Seeking Assistance in Locating Burglary Suspect(s)

CAMERON, MO – Cameron police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at Robert’s Automotive on December 6th. Law enforcement says numerous mechanic tools were stolen from the business. A red vehicle, believed to be a 2007 to 2009 GMC Yukon was captured on surveillance cameras on the night of the burglary. Photos of the suspect vehicle are contained in the release.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County officials report arrest of woman from Colorado

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lone Tree, Colorado woman on December 25th for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order. Forty-nine-year-old Kristin Kay Hess’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire on LIV Road 520

Chillicothe firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a location on LIV Road 520 where approximately one-half acre of grass was burning. A report states personnel used leaf blowers to put out the fire. Approximately 25 gallons of water was used to wet down a tree that was described as on fire.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a woman on multiple charges

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lathrop woman in Gentry County on the afternoon of December 29th on multiple allegations. Sixty-year-old Nancy Westbrook was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. She also had a Clinton County warrant for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO

