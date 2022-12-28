GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County officials have charged a St. Joseph man who they say defrauded a victim by claiming to lease hunting property which he did not own. The Daviess County Sheriffs Office say 27-year old Devin Ortman leased property in Daviess County for hunting in 2020. It is alleged he then advertised the same property on Facebook marketplace for a hunting lease and then collected one thousand dollars from the victim. He later informed the victim the property was no longer available, but did not return the money.

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO