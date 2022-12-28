Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Alamogordo High School & Mescalero Apache Tournament Play Results Thursday EveningAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
KFOX 14
Migrants show up at homes, abandon items in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some residents in south-central El Paso told KFOX14 the migrant crisis has made its way to their front doorsteps. People living near Fonseca and the César Chávez Border Highway said piles of clothes and personal belongings line the sidewalk and are discarded in an alley in their neighborhood.
KSAT 12
With rifles and razor wire, National Guard and state troopers are blocking migrants at the border in El Paso
EL PASO — National Guard members and state troopers formed a line on the banks of the Rio Grande on Tuesday and blocked dozens of migrants who had already crossed the river from surrendering to nearby Border Patrol agents. About 75 men, women and children stood on a narrow...
BBC
Title 42: This is what El Paso looks like amid border crisis
For the last three nights, 21-year-old Dylan Torres Reyes has spent his nights on the pavement outside El Paso's main bus terminal, shivering in the freezing Texas night. "It's been very, very cold here, and this is all I've got to wear," he told the BBC, pointing to a thin blue hooded jacket he's wearing. "It's been hard to sleep like this."
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
Texas Border Video Shows Hundreds of Migrants Illegally Cross Over
A local El Paso news organization has confirmed the crossing of over 1,500 migrants on Sunday night.
Over 80,000 immigrants released into El Paso with border facilities at max capacity
AUSTIN, Texas — The city of El Paso has been inundated with more than 80,000 noncitizens who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and were released from federal custody and into its community in nearly four months.
Biden to visit Mexico as migrant crisis continues at border
WASHINGTON — President Biden will visit Mexico City next month for a meeting with the leaders of Canada and Mexico as the migrant crisis continues along the southern border. The Jan. 9-10 trip, confirmed by White House spokesman John Kirby, coincides with record-breaking illegal border crossings, which could worsen if the Supreme Court allows the Title 42 COVID-19 expulsion policy to end. It will be Biden’s first trip as president to Latin America, as well as his first to another Western Hemisphere nation, and will feature talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. López Obrador, known...
americanmilitarynews.com
Texas releases photos building their own border wall
Texas is in the process of constructing new sections of its own border wall amid record-high numbers of illegal border crossings. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared photos of construction crews raising up sections of what appears to be a bollard barrier with a non-scalable plate at the top. The wall design is similar to the kind used throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.
Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend
The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Texas DPS border raid captures human smugglers, illegal migrants in ‘stash house’
EL PASO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety uses a range of tactics including air surveillance and agents on the ground to smash human trafficking rings operated by cartels. Both were deployed this week to raid a “stash house” in the border city’s downtown which held 12 migrants who had sneaked into America illegally from Mexico. One of the agency’s pilots had spotted a red Jeep from the sky as it lumbered down Country Club Road — the vehicle’s back end sloping down under the weight of all the people crammed inside. “Vehicles that are loaded down like that...
El Paso officials prepare for migrants trespassing, entering illegally amid Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While migrants continue crossing the border despite Title 42 in place, officials are doing everything they can to prevent the surge, which leads to overcrowded streets in downtown El Paso Since last week, members of the Texas Army National Guard have been setting up barriers alongside the border wall, west […]
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in Sight
Migrants crossing the El Paso borderPhoto byInstagram and Twitter. El Paso is one Texas city that borders Mexico where migrants and illegal aliens cross. Sometimes they cross through gaps in the fence that flows along the border.
Frustration among migrants at U.S.-Mexico border as COVID restrictions remain
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico/WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - When Vladimir Castellanos learned that COVID-19 restrictions blocking him and other migrants from claiming asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico may not be terminated this week, he said he felt deceived.
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling route
U.S.-Canada border;Photo byU.S. Customs and Border Protection. While the massive number of illegal border crossings at the southern border has drawn much of our attention, things are happening at the northern border as well. The number of illegal crossings from Canada into New York and Vermont has been steadily growing and there are reports that cartels are flying illegal aliens from Mexico into Canada, and then smuggling them into the U.S.
Feds building temporary processing facility in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The federal government is building an immigration processing facility in Northeast El Paso expected to begin hosting migrants in mid-January, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed on Tuesday. The elongated, tent-like facility is going up near US 54 at Mesquite Hills. It will have a capacity for up to […]
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border. Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El...
Biden Administration constructing immigration processing facility with capacity for 1,000 migrants in El Paso sector
EL PASO, Tex. - The Biden administration is moving to expand its migrant processing capabilities in the El Paso sector. This region has seen a large influx of migrants since 2020.
Comments / 0