radionwtn.com
Resident Injured, Home Destroyed In Gleason Fire
Gleason, Tenn.–A home was destroyed and the resident injured with burns following a fire Thursday night in Gleason. Gleason Firefighters were called to 1885 Old State Hwy. 22 at 7:48 p.m. and mutual aid was provided by McKenzie Fire & Rescue. Gleason Fire Chief Mark Stafford said the home...
WBBJ
Family shaken after bullet strikes daughter’s bedroom
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — In Chester County, a family was having lunch around 1 p.m. Wednesday when they heard a loud noise. The family thought a large item had fallen in one of the rooms, but when Lauren Balius looked into her youngest daughters bedroom, she was shocked at what she discovered.
WBBJ
Sheriff’s Office: Employee dies from self-inflicted gunshot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the sheriff’s office sent out a news release confirming the death of one of their nine-year civilian employees on Thursday. In the same release, they also confirmed a police...
WBBJ
Large police presence reported at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital
JACKSON, Tenn. — A developing story after reports of large law enforcement presence at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital late Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several calls after 8 p.m. from tipsters of a large presence of law enforcement personnel at the hospital following unconfirmed reports of a shooting there.
WBBJ
Arrest made in shooting death of Humboldt woman
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Police Department confirms an arrest has been made in relation to Tuesday night’s shooting. 44-year-old Courtney Bushun Dickey is currently in custody at the Gibson County Criminal Complex in Trenton. Police say an investigation has been ongoing into the shooting of Marquise Antionette...
WBBJ
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters report large police presence at local hotel
JACKSON, Tenn. — A reported incident at a local hotel brought out a large police presence in north Jackson early Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a call from tipsters just before 7 p.m. Our crews went to the Jackson Hotel and Convention Center at 1963 Highway 45 Bypass and Frontage Road near Interstate 40 and found a large number of officers and police units on the scene.
wnbjtv.com
Thousands in Henderson County are facing a Water Outage
LEXINGTON, Tenn. - The cold weather has left much of Henderson County without water since Friday. The problems are frozen pipes and leaks. While crews from Lexington Utilities work to fix the problems, the utility is giving cases of water and filling up anyone’s containers at the fairgrounds on First Street in Lexington.
thunderboltradio.com
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
radionwtn.com
KN Root Beer In Martin To Reopen
Martin, Tenn.–Local people will soon be able to quench their KN Root Beer cravings again. Renea and Robbie White announced Thursday they are now the new owners of the KN Root Beer in Martin. The popular drive-in has been closed since 2021. In a Facebook post, the new owners...
thunderboltradio.com
Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man
A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light. Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.
Mother loses third son after Rural King shooting in Halls
The family of the 23-year-old who died after a shooting at Rural King in Halls is taking the time to remember their loved one.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/29/22 – 12/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Escapee arrested after traffic stop leads to police pursuit
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A traffic stop in Dyersburg leads to the arrest of an escapee. 25-year-old Cody Sims, of Newbern, is currently in custody at the Dyer County Jail following the incident Monday night. According to the Dyersburg Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. on December 26, an officer observed...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Deputies For Hungry Extended
The Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program which was set to stop on Dec. 30th, 2022 is being extended. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said, “We have currently taken in 90 deer so we still have plenty of freezer space left. The deer shed will continue to take deer until Jan. 13th, 2023. After closing on Jan 13th, 2023 we’ll wait for the CWD test results to come back on each deer then announce a date for the processed deer to be given away.”
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on December 29, 2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR CHESTER COUNTY, TENNESSEE. NO. P-2022-PR-688 Notice is hereby given that on 12-15-2022, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Glenda Sue Nobles deceased were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having...
Chester County Independent
Henderson | Chester County Chamber welcomes The Shop
The Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Shop with a ribbon cutting last week. The Shop is located at 105 North Ave., in Henderson. Owner Jessica Donovan says The Shop is an experience, not just a service, and offers several product lines, hand made goods and more. “Come for a cut, stay for coffee and a snack,” she says. For more information or for an appointment, call 731-520-7467 or 731-343-3028.
radionwtn.com
Cody Nance’s Bull Riding Classic Moves To Martin
Martin, Tenn.–For the first time ever, this year’s Cooper Tires Bull Riding Classic will be held in Martin. Organizers Cody and Korie Nance said the annual bull riding event is normally held at Oman Arena in Jackson in Jackson, but due to circumstances beyond their control, it could not be held there this year.
