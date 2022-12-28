Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
islandfreepress.org
2022 in Photos, Part 1
2022 was a remarkable year that will likely be remembered for its long list of milestone events and unusual stories. From three Rodanthe home collapses to the arrival of the new Ocracoke ferry, here is a roundup of the photos that captured our attention in a year full of eye-grabbing headlines.
islandfreepress.org
202 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued over the Christmas holiday
The recent cold spell over the holidays gave many islanders a great excuse to stay at home with their family and friends, but Hatteras Island’s N.E.S.T. (Network for Endangered Sea Turtles) volunteers were out in the elements all weekend long. That’s because with the plummeting temperatures, a staggering number...
islandfreepress.org
Hatteras Inlet channel maintenance made simpler: Go with the flow
As it turns out, long-sought flexibility in maintenance of essential Hatteras Inlet navigation channels didn’t take an act of Congress. It boiled down to a much simpler concept: go-with-the-flow realignment. But with the finalized expanded authorization to dredge Rollinson Channel, it may seem like a Christmas miracle for islanders...
islandfreepress.org
STAR Center temporarily closes to the public as more than 50 cold-stunned sea turtles are rescued in two days
On Tuesday, December 27, the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island announced that it was temporarily closed to the public due to an influx of cold-stunned sea turtles over the holiday weekend. “The STAR Center has received over 50 new cold-stunned...
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Launches new online Recreation Map and Community Map
The Dare County Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Department has announced that its Community Map which is located on the Dare County website, www.DareNC.gov, has now been divided into two new maps: a revamped Community Map as well as a newly created Recreation Map. Recreation Map. The brand-new Recreation Map—which can...
Comments / 0