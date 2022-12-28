ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dallas Observer

Looking for a Place To Catch the TCU Playoff Game? We Got You

Since the inception of the College Football Playoff format in 2014, a Texas team has never made it in. Fresh off a stellar 12–1 season that few saw coming, the TCU Horned Frogs will have an opportunity to play for college football’s ultimate prize. Win two games and get their name etched into history. Frogs will take on Big 10 champions, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the National Championship game to play either the defending national champions Georgia or Ohio State.
FORT WORTH, TX
Athlon Sports

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Takes Clear Shot at the SEC

The TCU Horned Frogs have a Fiesta Bowl showdown looming against the Michigan Wolverines. The College Football Playoff semifinal is the biggest matchup to date for coach Sonny Dykes and the 12-1 Horned Frogs.  When speaking with the press Thursday, Dykes appeared to have a chip on his shoulder ...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

A look at North Texas' early signees and team needs going forward

As the early signing period came to a close, North Texas found itself with only two signings. It was expected that the coaching turnaround from Seth Littrell to Eric Morris would present some struggles in the recruiting front. UNT commits Dylan Brown-Turner (linebacker, Dallas South Oak Cliff) and Jahbari Kuykendall (running back, Houston Westside) did not sign on early signing day.
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco

The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

What is the Hypnotoad? The viral TCU sensation that's been present all football season

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Like the weather, Horned Frog nation is heating up ahead of Saturday's big Fiesta Bowl in Arizona.As TCU prepares to take on Michigan in the College Football Playoff, CBS 11 wanted to take a deeper look at the viral sensation that's had the crowds going at TCU games all season long—the Hypnotoad.So...what exactly is the Hypnotoad?CBS 11 tracked down the creator of the Hypnotoad, Eric Kaplan, a writer for hit shows like the Big Bang Theory and the co-executive producer of Young Sheldon on CBS. Kaplan gave some background on the Hypnotoad, and his thoughts on...
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
AUSTIN, TX
Upworthy

Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
ARLINGTON, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

'Yellowstone' stars blaze into our 10 hottest Fort Worth society stories of 2022

Editor's note: As we look back at the most popular society stories of 2022, a clear theme emerges: Yellowstone. Red-carpet and black-tie events featuring stars from Taylor Sheridan's hit show land on the list three times. Fort Worth philanthropists also shined up their stilettos for the first Jewel Charity Ball since the start of the pandemic, donned their ballgowns for an elegant FWSO Gala, and slid on their cowboy boots and hats for Cowtown Ball. These are the most-read society stories of the year.1. Yellowstone stars hit the red carpet for season 5 premiere in Fort Worth Stockyards. On a...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours Friday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m., when a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy