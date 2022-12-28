Read full article on original website
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial CairnsTrisha FayeKeller, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing TrioNikFort Worth, TX
fox4news.com
TCU Horned Frogs have a little fun before first playoff appearance
The TCU Horned Frogs are in Phoenix for their first College Football Playoffs appearance. The team has been preparing all week but some of the preparation has been fun -- including a fresh haircut and good food.
'Unbelievable:' Kate Dykes, wife of TCU head coach, talks undefeated regular season, Hypnotoad, College Football Playoff
FORT WORTH, Texas — Ask Kate Dykes to describe, in one word, how this TCU football season has gone, and the answer isn’t easy. “I mean, I don’t even know: Unbelievable,” Dykes said. “I mean, every day you wake up and you're just like, is this real? Are we really getting to do this?”
TCU Football: 5 Reasons Why the Horned Frogs Will Beat Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinal
Here are five reasons why the TCU Horned Frogs will take down the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl and play for a national championship.
TCU Announces Special Mike Leach Tribute For Playoff Game
When the TCU Horned Frogs square off with the Michigan Wolverines in tomorrow's College Football Playoff semifinal, they'll do so in honor of a legendary coach. Paying tribute to Mike Leach, the college head coach of more than 20 years, the Horned Frogs will take the field with a Leach ...
10 Greatest TCU Football Teams of All Time
Here are the 10 greatest TCU football teams in the history of the program.
Dallas Observer
Looking for a Place To Catch the TCU Playoff Game? We Got You
Since the inception of the College Football Playoff format in 2014, a Texas team has never made it in. Fresh off a stellar 12–1 season that few saw coming, the TCU Horned Frogs will have an opportunity to play for college football’s ultimate prize. Win two games and get their name etched into history. Frogs will take on Big 10 champions, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the National Championship game to play either the defending national champions Georgia or Ohio State.
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Takes Clear Shot at the SEC
The TCU Horned Frogs have a Fiesta Bowl showdown looming against the Michigan Wolverines. The College Football Playoff semifinal is the biggest matchup to date for coach Sonny Dykes and the 12-1 Horned Frogs. When speaking with the press Thursday, Dykes appeared to have a chip on his shoulder ...
247Sports
A look at North Texas' early signees and team needs going forward
As the early signing period came to a close, North Texas found itself with only two signings. It was expected that the coaching turnaround from Seth Littrell to Eric Morris would present some struggles in the recruiting front. UNT commits Dylan Brown-Turner (linebacker, Dallas South Oak Cliff) and Jahbari Kuykendall (running back, Houston Westside) did not sign on early signing day.
TCU, Georgia Pour Millions Into New Athletic Training Facilities
Two of the College Football Playoff’s participants have made significant investments in their training facilities to ensure that this season’s appearance is not their last. TCU recently announced it would begin a new project to renovate and expand its athletic facilities to the tune of an estimated $40...
Fiesta Bowl Prediction: Contrasting Styles Between Michigan and TCU Battle for a Trip to National Title
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the TCU Horned Frogs vs. Michigan Wolverines Fiesta Bowl game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco
The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
What is the Hypnotoad? The viral TCU sensation that's been present all football season
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Like the weather, Horned Frog nation is heating up ahead of Saturday's big Fiesta Bowl in Arizona.As TCU prepares to take on Michigan in the College Football Playoff, CBS 11 wanted to take a deeper look at the viral sensation that's had the crowds going at TCU games all season long—the Hypnotoad.So...what exactly is the Hypnotoad?CBS 11 tracked down the creator of the Hypnotoad, Eric Kaplan, a writer for hit shows like the Big Bang Theory and the co-executive producer of Young Sheldon on CBS. Kaplan gave some background on the Hypnotoad, and his thoughts on...
Prominent College Football Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal
The quarterback carousel continues to turn in college football. SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai entered the transfer portal on Thursday. Mordecai played for Oklahoma from 2018-2020 before transferring to SMU in 2021. He initially served as a backup for Spencer Rattler with the Sooners after ...
KWTX
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
Upworthy
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
'Yellowstone' stars blaze into our 10 hottest Fort Worth society stories of 2022
Editor's note: As we look back at the most popular society stories of 2022, a clear theme emerges: Yellowstone. Red-carpet and black-tie events featuring stars from Taylor Sheridan's hit show land on the list three times. Fort Worth philanthropists also shined up their stilettos for the first Jewel Charity Ball since the start of the pandemic, donned their ballgowns for an elegant FWSO Gala, and slid on their cowboy boots and hats for Cowtown Ball. These are the most-read society stories of the year.1. Yellowstone stars hit the red carpet for season 5 premiere in Fort Worth Stockyards. On a...
fox4news.com
Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours Friday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m., when a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
How much did Southwest's meltdown cost one Wylie family? Here's the math.
WYLIE, Texas — Southwest Airlines' major meltdown has cost thousands of customers across the country a ton of money. Three days' worth of food, hotels and transportation cost the Kerrigan family of Wylie more than $2,000 out of pocket just to get back to Texas safely. Here's the math...
Look: Duncanvillle 5-stars KJ Lewis, Ron Holland post double-doubles in Les Schwab Invitational quarterfinals
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The No. 1 team in the country flashed its star power in a Les Schwab Invitational quarterfinal rout. Five-star prospects KJ Lewis and Ron Holland each had a double-double to lead No. 1 Duncanville to a 78-46 win over Beaverton (Oregon) at Liberty High School on ...
