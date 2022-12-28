Read full article on original website
Related
No. 2 Camden wins title at John Wall Holiday Invitational - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers as Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northwood (NC), 60-36, in the title game of the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Coby White Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Kentucky-bound Wagner, who also had five rebounds and three...
No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball picks up 1st win, beats Patrick School (PHOTOS)
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako led Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the. NJ.com Top 20, to its first win of the season, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds in a 54-46 win over The Patrick School at Rutgers. It was the first game in New Jersey for Mgbako since transferring from Gill St. Bernard’s.
Boys Basketball: Updates, results, featured coverage and links for Wednesday, Dec. 28
No. 1 Roselle Catholic vs. Gonzaga (DC) in Bronx, 6:30. No. 2 Camden vs. Northwood (NC) in Raleigh (NC), 6:30. No. 5 Rutgers Prep vs. Cardinal O’Hara (PA) at Widener Univ., 6:30. No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep at St. Andrew’s Episcopal (MD), 5. No. 10 St. Augustine...
Boys basketball: No. 9 Ramapo, Hackensack among Quad winners at Jingle Bells Jubilee finals
Peyton Seals made six 3-pointers and went six-for-six from the free throw line to lead Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory over 12th-ranked Montclair Immaculate, 76-58, in the final round of the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic Quad 3. Chris Cervino and Wyatt Eglinton...
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Friday, Dec. 30
Atlantic Tech 55, Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School 37 - Box Score. Lower Cape May 65, Tacony Academy (PA) 29 - Box Score. St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Seton Hall Prep 44 - Box Score. In-Season Tournament. Riverside 62, Maple Shade 40 - Box Score. Point Pleasant Boro 70, Jackson Liberty...
Girls basketball: Haddonfield, Haddon Township victorious at Haddonfield Holiday Showcase
Sara Wiedeman scored a game-high 13 points to lead Haddon Township to a 39-31 win over Rancocas Valley at the Haddonfield Holiday Showcase. Haddon Township (5-1) built a five-point lead at halftime and was able to extend further from here. Mady Maronski added nine points while Alli Kamulda and Kiersten Callahan scored seven each.
Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results and links for Thursday, Dec. 29
No. 9 New Providence 43, No. 7 St. Rose 39 (OT) No. 9 New Providence 43, No. 7 St. Rose 39 (OT) No. 12 Immaculate Heart vs. Hudson Catholic at St. John Vianney, 3:45. No. 19 Shawnee vs. Mainland at Southern Regional, 3:45. Thursday, Dec. 29. Bergenfield Holiday Classic. Passaic...
Boys Basketball: Dylan Harper leads Don Bosco Prep in John Wall Holiday Invitational final
Dylan Harper led the way for Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, with 33 points and eight rebounds in its 79-74 victory over Farmville Central (NC) in the finals of the John Wall Holiday Invitational Devonte Graham Bracket. Don Bosco Prep (7-0) jumped out to a...
Boys basketball: DeMatha (MD) tops No. 8 Bergen Catholic - Governor’s Challenge
Terry Copeland posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in a 53-70 loss to DeMatha (MD) in the Governor’s Challenge Showcase at Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, MD. Brandon Benjamin was also solid, posting 13...
WOBM Classic: Toms River North defeats Middletown South in third-place game - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Rodemann dropped 21 points and nine rebounds to propel Toms River North to a 60-57 victory over Middletown South in the third-place game at the WOBM Christmas Classic at RWJBarnabas Health Arena located in Toms River. Darcy Gaboury recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Toms River North (4-2),...
No. 8 Red Bank Catholic wins second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic title
Red Bank Catholic is picking up right where it left off last season as one of the top Shore Conference teams, but the Caseys are getting it done with a very young roster. Red Bank Catholic, ranked No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, had four freshmen, two sophomores and three seniors combine for a 59-42 victory over Manasquan to win its second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic Cervino Bracket final on Friday night.
Boys basketball: Bound Brook outlasts Middlesex in overtime in Crusader Classic final
Bound Brook earned the tournament title in front of its home crowd, outlasting Middlesex for a 60-57 overtime win in the final round of the Crusader Classic. Jordan Summers recorded 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists while Jarred Wooden tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for Bound Brook, which has won each of its first five games of the season.
Girls basketball: No. 3 Rutgers Prep tops South Shore (NY) at Tampa Bay Invitational
Mikayla Blakes posted 23 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the way for Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated South Shore (NY) 68-66 in the semifinal of the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational at the Wiregrass Ranch Sport Complex in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Fort Lee captures Jay Mahoney Jam Fest championship - Girls basketball recap
Jah’Nel Lewis put on a scoring clinic with 30 points to carry Fort Lee to a dominant 63-44 victory over Hackensack in the Jay Mahoney Jam Fest championship game in Bogota. Catalina Gill tallied 14 points for Fort Lee (5-2), who used an 18-5 second-quarter run to take control of the game, taking a 33-19 lead at the break. After Hackensack would cut the lead to 11 in the third quarter, Fort Lee sealed the victory with a 21-13 run in the fourth quarter.
West Morris defeats Roxbury - Boys ice hockey recap
Tommy Togno scored two goals to lead West Morris past Roxbury 4-2 at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Togno got West Morris (3-3-2) on the board in the first period with a power play goal before Gavin Barooah tied things up for Roxbury (5-1) in the second. West Morris answered with three straight goals to pull away for the victory.
Paramus comes from behind to defeat Nutley - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)
Ethan Chen posted an incredible game with five goals and an assist to lead the charge for Paramus as it came from behind to defeat Nutley 8-6 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Paramus (6-1-2) trailed big at the end of the first period with the score being 6-1. However, it held Nutley scoreless for the remainder of the game, scoring three goals in the second period and four in the third, two of which came on the power play. It outshot Nutley 40-14 in the game and and converted on three out of four power-plays.
Dover Tournament: Parsippany Hills tops Lenape Valley to win title - boys basketball
Julio Tatis finished with 29 points to lift Parsippany Hills to a 66-55 win over Lenape Valley in the final round of the Dover Holiday Tournament in Dover. Simeon Washington contributed nine points for Parsippany Hills, which improved to 3-2 on the season. Troy Brennan netted 25 points while Nate...
Ocean Township over J.P. Stevens - Boys ice hockey recap
Alex Haar tallied five goals and two assists to lead the way for Ocean Township as it defeated J.P. Stevens 11-1 at the Woodbridge Community Center. With his two assists, Haar becomes Ocean Township’s all-time leader in assists with 68 in his career. He also moves into second place all-time in points with 142.
No. 5 Rutgers Prep falls short - Pete and Jameer Nelson Classic - Boys basketball
Jadin Collins led his team with 14 points and six boards but Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, could not overcome a slow start as Cardinal O’Hara (PA) prevailed, 73-53, in the Pete and Jameer Nelson Play-By-Play Classic at Widener University in Chester, PA. Franklin Jones...
Middletown South over Passiac Tech - Boys ice hockey recap
Zander Barquero posted 23 saves to get the shutout as Middletown South defeated Passaic Tech 8-0 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Thomas Villano and Brendan Cavendish led the way, with both scoring two goals and three assists with Dante Deluca, Justin Ferlanti and Mark Pellegrino adding a goal and an assist each. Nicholas Szotak had a goal as well with Brandon Gronau tallying two assists and Lucas Campos, Zander Barquero and Noah Schactman posting an assist each.
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0