No. 8 Red Bank Catholic wins second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic title

Red Bank Catholic is picking up right where it left off last season as one of the top Shore Conference teams, but the Caseys are getting it done with a very young roster. Red Bank Catholic, ranked No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, had four freshmen, two sophomores and three seniors combine for a 59-42 victory over Manasquan to win its second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic Cervino Bracket final on Friday night.
Boys basketball: Bound Brook outlasts Middlesex in overtime in Crusader Classic final

Bound Brook earned the tournament title in front of its home crowd, outlasting Middlesex for a 60-57 overtime win in the final round of the Crusader Classic. Jordan Summers recorded 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists while Jarred Wooden tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for Bound Brook, which has won each of its first five games of the season.
Fort Lee captures Jay Mahoney Jam Fest championship - Girls basketball recap

Jah’Nel Lewis put on a scoring clinic with 30 points to carry Fort Lee to a dominant 63-44 victory over Hackensack in the Jay Mahoney Jam Fest championship game in Bogota. Catalina Gill tallied 14 points for Fort Lee (5-2), who used an 18-5 second-quarter run to take control of the game, taking a 33-19 lead at the break. After Hackensack would cut the lead to 11 in the third quarter, Fort Lee sealed the victory with a 21-13 run in the fourth quarter.
West Morris defeats Roxbury - Boys ice hockey recap

Tommy Togno scored two goals to lead West Morris past Roxbury 4-2 at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Togno got West Morris (3-3-2) on the board in the first period with a power play goal before Gavin Barooah tied things up for Roxbury (5-1) in the second. West Morris answered with three straight goals to pull away for the victory.
Paramus comes from behind to defeat Nutley - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)

Ethan Chen posted an incredible game with five goals and an assist to lead the charge for Paramus as it came from behind to defeat Nutley 8-6 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Paramus (6-1-2) trailed big at the end of the first period with the score being 6-1. However, it held Nutley scoreless for the remainder of the game, scoring three goals in the second period and four in the third, two of which came on the power play. It outshot Nutley 40-14 in the game and and converted on three out of four power-plays.
Ocean Township over J.P. Stevens - Boys ice hockey recap

Alex Haar tallied five goals and two assists to lead the way for Ocean Township as it defeated J.P. Stevens 11-1 at the Woodbridge Community Center. With his two assists, Haar becomes Ocean Township’s all-time leader in assists with 68 in his career. He also moves into second place all-time in points with 142.
Middletown South over Passiac Tech - Boys ice hockey recap

Zander Barquero posted 23 saves to get the shutout as Middletown South defeated Passaic Tech 8-0 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Thomas Villano and Brendan Cavendish led the way, with both scoring two goals and three assists with Dante Deluca, Justin Ferlanti and Mark Pellegrino adding a goal and an assist each. Nicholas Szotak had a goal as well with Brandon Gronau tallying two assists and Lucas Campos, Zander Barquero and Noah Schactman posting an assist each.
