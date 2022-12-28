Ethan Chen posted an incredible game with five goals and an assist to lead the charge for Paramus as it came from behind to defeat Nutley 8-6 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Paramus (6-1-2) trailed big at the end of the first period with the score being 6-1. However, it held Nutley scoreless for the remainder of the game, scoring three goals in the second period and four in the third, two of which came on the power play. It outshot Nutley 40-14 in the game and and converted on three out of four power-plays.

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO