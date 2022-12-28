Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.
WESH
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn
LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 US Hwy 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441, approaching 10402...
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-4 in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on I-4 in Daytona Beach Thursday afternoon. Troopers say just after 3 p.m., the motorcycle rider was traveling eastbound on the exit ramp from I-4 to northbound I-95 behind a semi-truck that was directly in front of him and a minivan in the lane next to the semi.
WESH
FHP: 21-year-old motorcyclist killed on I-4 ramp in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed on I-4 Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3 p.m. as the motorcyclist was on the I-4 eastbound exit ramp to I-95 north. Troopers say the motorcyclist was trying to pass a semi-truck on the...
WCJB
Marion County motorcycle vs. vehicle crash leaves one dead, one hurt
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is dead and another is in critical condition after a wreck on Friday morning in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 74-year-old driver collided with a motorcyclist on County Road 326 at Wandering Oaks RV Resort. Troopers say the...
WCJB
Driver fails yield to ambulance, causing collision
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle crashed into an ambulance in Putnam County. Troopers say that around 3:40 p.m., the vehicle stopped at the intersection of State Road 20 and Gordon Chapel Road in Hawthorne. The driver then failed to yield the right of way...
Driver cited after vehicle vs. ambulance crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver has been cited after failing to yield for an ambulance, resulting in a crash in Putnam County Thursday. FHP says around 3:45 p.m., a van was traveling northbound on Gordon Chapel Road and stopped at a stop sign at State Road 20.
villages-news.com
10. Pair of motorcycle accidents claimed lives of two young men
A pair of motorcycle accidents claimed the lives of two young men in 2022. The two men’s deaths ranked as the No. 10 story in 2022 in The Villages. Caleb Turner Collinsworth, 20, of Weirsdale was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after colliding at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 with a red Lexus SUV driven by a resident of The Villages. Collinsworth suffered a traumatic brain injury and numerous broken bones in the crash at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.
newsdaytonabeach.com
21 Year-Old Arrested in Port Orange, Charged with Robbery in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. - 21 year-old Collin Calvert has been arrested in connection to the December 19th armed robbery of the Mobil station on Pine Lakes Pkwy in Palm Coast. Calvert, a Volusia County resident, was initially taken in on unrelated charges by the Port Orange Police Department. The investigation...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County engineers finish analysis of dangerous Casselberry intersection
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Seminole County engineers have completed their investigation of a deadly intersection in Casselberry. FOX 35 News first brought you this story on Black Friday. A 21-year-old was killed on his motorcycle on Thanksgiving night at the intersection of Bird Road and East Lake Drive. Today the flowers...
flaglerlive.com
A Driver Is Killed on I-95 as Car Goes Under Semi Near Matanzas Woods Parkway
A woman was killed this morning when she drove her car under a semi truck in the northbound lanes of I-95 just south of Matanzas Woods Parkway. The victim was decapitated. The driver of the Volvo semi was not injured. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The highway’s...
fox35orlando.com
Florida family wants change after 11-year-old hit while crossing Orange County intersection
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Just days after Christmas, an 11-year-old was hit and injured crossing an intersection on a brand-new bike he received as a gift, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Troopers said the boy was hit by a car while crossing Aloma Avenue on Tuesday. The boy's...
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around...
askflagler.com
21 Year-Old from Volusia County Arrested in Connection to Gas Station Armed Robbery
PALM COAST – 21 year-old Collin Calvert has been arrested in connection to the December 19th armed robbery of the Mobil station on Pine Lakes Pkwy in Palm Coast. Calvert, a Volusia County resident, was initially taken in on unrelated charges by the Port Orange Police Department. The investigation...
ocala-news.com
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash at intersection in Marion County
A 37-year-old man from Tampa was killed on Monday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a car at an intersection in Marion County. Shortly before 2:10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 484. When the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road 467, the driver began to make a left turn through the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
WESH
Deputies shoot man at The Villages who threatened to get gun, 'take care of situation himself'
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — The twinkle of holiday decorations was overshadowed by law enforcement lights in The Villages on Thursday night. From late Thursday night into Friday morning, investigators worked to figure out why a 35-year-old man at a house on the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace called 911.
WCJB
Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
click orlando
Flagler deputies arrest trio with 13 catalytic converters in trunk of car with stolen tags
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler deputies on the lookout for a BMW with a stolen tag found it Wednesday evening, employing spike strips to eventually stop the car on Interstate 95, arrest the three men inside and recover 13 hacked-off catalytic converters stowed in the trunk. The tag that...
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.
Tiffany Mejia 40 years old, was charged with evidence tampering, interfering with child custody, and other drug charges. Woman abandoned missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of returning.Photo byGainesville Police Department.
WCJB
Man taken into custody after hitting a Ocala Police patrol car with a stolen semi truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of hitting an off-duty patrol vehicle with a stolen semi truck. Ocala Police officers say Edward Dial, 45, hit a Ocala Police patrol car Monday afternoon near Southeast 17th Street. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies chased the vehicle across Marion, Lake,...
Comments / 0