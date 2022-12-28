ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weehawken, NJ

NJ.com

Wrestling: Montville rolls past Demarest in road win

Montville secured bonus points in 7 of its 9 wins to roll to a 48-24 road win over Demarest. The win keeps Montville unbeaten at 2-0 on the season. The Mustangs got their first win of the year last week by defeating the No. 1 team in NJ.com’s Top 20, Delbarton. Delbarton’s varsity regulars were competing at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Classic in Oklahoma at the time.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Bard over Paterson Arts - Boys basketball recap

Oluwakayode Gbenle posted eight points, 13 rebounds, eight blocks and three steals to lead Bard as it defeated Paterson Arts 62-28 in Paterson. Darrell Morton led the scoring with 13 points with Josh Portillo tallying 11 points, five rebounds and six assists. Great Egwuonwu had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals with Al’Sharif Gilmore adding four steals.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball

Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Delaware Valley defeats North Warren - Girls basketball recap

Maggie Simpson scored 10 points for Delaware Valley as it held off North Warren 38-37 in Blairstown. Delaware Valley (3-3) took a 20-19 lead into halftime before ending the third quarter up by six points. Despite North Warren’s late attack outscoring Delaware Valley 12-7 in the fourth, it was not enough as the Terriers secured the one-point win.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Liam Gajewski rides Shore to Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament title

Liam Gajewski scored 16 points to propel Shore over Lacey 53-45 in the finals of the Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament in West Long Branch. Shore (5-0) jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter before sporting a 10-point lead at halftime. Each side notched 10 points in the third before Shore held Lacey (4-2) off in the fourth as it was outscored 15-13.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic

Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown South over Passiac Tech - Boys ice hockey recap

Zander Barquero posted 23 saves to get the shutout as Middletown South defeated Passaic Tech 8-0 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Thomas Villano and Brendan Cavendish led the way, with both scoring two goals and three assists with Dante Deluca, Justin Ferlanti and Mark Pellegrino adding a goal and an assist each. Nicholas Szotak had a goal as well with Brandon Gronau tallying two assists and Lucas Campos, Zander Barquero and Noah Schactman posting an assist each.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Fort Lee captures Jay Mahoney Jam Fest championship - Girls basketball recap

Jah’Nel Lewis put on a scoring clinic with 30 points to carry Fort Lee to a dominant 63-44 victory over Hackensack in the Jay Mahoney Jam Fest championship game in Bogota. Catalina Gill tallied 14 points for Fort Lee (5-2), who used an 18-5 second-quarter run to take control of the game, taking a 33-19 lead at the break. After Hackensack would cut the lead to 11 in the third quarter, Fort Lee sealed the victory with a 21-13 run in the fourth quarter.
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

