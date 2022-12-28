Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.Raj guleriaNew York City, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
Morris Tech over Park Ridge - Garfield Tournament - Final - Girls basketball
Harper Felch led her team with 21 points as Morris Tech won, 52-42, over Park Ridge in the final round of the Garfield Holiday Tournament. Cortni Vnencak went four of six from the line in her 12 points for Morris Tech (5-0), which trailed 25-22 at halftime but pulled ahead for good with a 17-5 run in the fourth quarter.
Wrestling: Montville rolls past Demarest in road win
Montville secured bonus points in 7 of its 9 wins to roll to a 48-24 road win over Demarest. The win keeps Montville unbeaten at 2-0 on the season. The Mustangs got their first win of the year last week by defeating the No. 1 team in NJ.com’s Top 20, Delbarton. Delbarton’s varsity regulars were competing at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Classic in Oklahoma at the time.
Bard over Paterson Arts - Boys basketball recap
Oluwakayode Gbenle posted eight points, 13 rebounds, eight blocks and three steals to lead Bard as it defeated Paterson Arts 62-28 in Paterson. Darrell Morton led the scoring with 13 points with Josh Portillo tallying 11 points, five rebounds and six assists. Great Egwuonwu had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals with Al’Sharif Gilmore adding four steals.
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball
Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
Girls basketball: Shore and Ocean Twp win at Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Rylee Drahos posted a double-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four steals to help Shore win the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament’s Nancey Williams bracket with a 57-47 victory over Hightstown, at Shore in West Long Branch. The win gave Shore (5-1) its first Blue Devil Holiday Tournament title...
Boys Basketball: Dylan Harper leads Don Bosco Prep in John Wall Holiday Invitational final
Dylan Harper led the way for Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, with 33 points and eight rebounds in its 79-74 victory over Farmville Central (NC) in the finals of the John Wall Holiday Invitational Devonte Graham Bracket. Don Bosco Prep (7-0) jumped out to a...
No. 2 Morris Catholic wins Wonderland title at John Wall Classic - Girls basketball
Mya Pauldo led with 20 points while Alexis Rosenfeld added 12 points and 10 rebounds as unbeaten Morris Catholic, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 64-44, over Purcell Marian (OH) in the championship game of the John Wall Invitational Wonderland Bracket at Cary Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Daniella...
No. 10 Ewing survives late push by Rumson-Fair Haven to win a WOBM Classic title
Ewing faced one of its toughest challenges so far this season in the WOBM Holiday Classic Snyder Bracket Tournament final on Friday night, and managed to stand up to a relentless Rumson-Fair Haven squad. Ewing, ranked No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on in the waning minutes of...
Morris Knolls over Villa Walsh - Mendham Holiday Classic - Girls basketball recap
Jayda Brock posted 14 points and five rebounds to lead Morris Knolls as it defeated Villa Walsh 58-29 in the consolation game of the Mendham Holiday Classic at Mendham High School. Morris Knolls led 24-14 at the half and outscored Villa Walsh 34-15 in the second half, closing the game...
Delaware Valley defeats North Warren - Girls basketball recap
Maggie Simpson scored 10 points for Delaware Valley as it held off North Warren 38-37 in Blairstown. Delaware Valley (3-3) took a 20-19 lead into halftime before ending the third quarter up by six points. Despite North Warren’s late attack outscoring Delaware Valley 12-7 in the fourth, it was not enough as the Terriers secured the one-point win.
Boys Basketball: Liam Gajewski rides Shore to Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament title
Liam Gajewski scored 16 points to propel Shore over Lacey 53-45 in the finals of the Jack DuBois Memorial Holiday Tournament in West Long Branch. Shore (5-0) jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter before sporting a 10-point lead at halftime. Each side notched 10 points in the third before Shore held Lacey (4-2) off in the fourth as it was outscored 15-13.
Girls Basketball: Hyams & Covello lead Kearny to William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic title
Ava Hyams recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds while Maci Covello had 11 and 17 to propel Kearny past Nutley 56-20 in the finals of the William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic in Lodi. Jocelyn Huancaya also contributed seven points and three assists for Kearny (6-1). Liana Minichini led Nutley (3-4)...
Westwood Holiday Tournament recap - Ramapo wins final - girls basketball
Cayla Menicola finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Alexa Lora had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals as Ramapo won the Westwood Holiday Tournament 57-50 over Tenafly in Washington Township. Camden Epstein was 9-for-12 from the free-throw line and tallied 11 points for Ramapo (6-2), which won...
Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic
Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) earns Jack Stone Shootout title
Julien Leveille posted a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to lead St. Mary to a 47-45 victory over Paramus in the championship game of the Jack Stone Shootout at St. Mary, in Rutherford. The win also kept St. Mary unbeaten at 6-0. Leveille was given MVP...
Middletown South over Passiac Tech - Boys ice hockey recap
Zander Barquero posted 23 saves to get the shutout as Middletown South defeated Passaic Tech 8-0 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Thomas Villano and Brendan Cavendish led the way, with both scoring two goals and three assists with Dante Deluca, Justin Ferlanti and Mark Pellegrino adding a goal and an assist each. Nicholas Szotak had a goal as well with Brandon Gronau tallying two assists and Lucas Campos, Zander Barquero and Noah Schactman posting an assist each.
Bergenfield Holiday Classic: Cliffside Park, Passaic Valley take home victories - Girls basketball recap
Sophia Toro posted 11 points to lead Cliffside Park to a 33-30 victory over Passaic Valley in round-robin play of the Bergenfield Holiday Classic in Bergenfield. Veronica Correa added nine points for Cliffside Park (1-6), who was down 26-21 at the end of the third quarter but a 12-5 run in the final period propelled them to victory.
Fort Lee captures Jay Mahoney Jam Fest championship - Girls basketball recap
Jah’Nel Lewis put on a scoring clinic with 30 points to carry Fort Lee to a dominant 63-44 victory over Hackensack in the Jay Mahoney Jam Fest championship game in Bogota. Catalina Gill tallied 14 points for Fort Lee (5-2), who used an 18-5 second-quarter run to take control of the game, taking a 33-19 lead at the break. After Hackensack would cut the lead to 11 in the third quarter, Fort Lee sealed the victory with a 21-13 run in the fourth quarter.
Girls Basketball: Mount St. Mary, South Brunswick win consolations - Holmdel Holiday Invitational
Mia Gestosani tallied 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists to propel Mount St. Mary past Holmdel 46-42 in a consolation game of the Holmdel Holiday Invitational in Holmdel. Mount St. Mary (5-3) sported a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter before leading 29-20 at halftime. Mount...
Boys basketball: Caldwell takes the West Essex Tournament title in win over Verona
Ray Zamloot scored 22 points to lead the way for Caldwell as it defeated Verona 63-46 in the final of the West Essex Holiday Tournament at Caldwell University in Caldwell. Caldwell trailed 27-26 at the half, but outscored Verona 37-19 in the second half to take the title. Jack Harmon...
