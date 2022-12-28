ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

markerzone.com

DEVILS FORWARD AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS FOR DECEMBER 28TH

The National Hockey League's holiday roster freeze ended at midnight, meaning teams could make trades and place players on waivers starting today. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Andreas Johnsson (New Jersey) and Max Willman (Philadelphia) have been placed on the waiver wire for December 28th. Johnsson, 28, has only appeared...
NEWARK, NJ
9&10 News

Detroit visits Pittsburgh after Rasmussen’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -203, Red Wings +168; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Michael Rasmussen’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game

Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
WGRZ TV

Okposo scores 3 goals as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists....
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

BRAYDEN POINT WALTZ'S RIGHT THROUGH FOUR MONTRÉAL CANADIENS (VIDEO)

Somehow, Brayden Point dropped all the way to the third round of the 2014 NHL draft. In 450 NHL games, Point already has 402 points, two Stanley Cups, and a long, exciting highlight reel. He added to that highlight reel on Wednesday night when he meandered his way through four...
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

SHL FORWARD GETS THE BOOT AFTER BRUTAL HIT FROM BEHIND (VIDEO)

Frölunda HC forward Nicklas Lasu was tossed from Wednesday's game against Rögle BK after this clear hit from behind:. Say what you will, that's a penalty in every hockey league in the world. Is it worth a suspension though? Probably. Lasu had Adam Edström's numbers the entire way...
