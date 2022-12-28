ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic getaways in Michigan

When you and your sweetheart want a romantic getaway, Michigan is one of the best destinations. It offers a wide variety of destinations, from the urban cityscape of Detroit to the secluded cottages of the Upper Peninsula. You and your loved one can plan an amazing weekend getaway that is sure to be a memorable experience.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub

Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
BRIGHTON, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Ten Big East Lansing Stories Coming in 2023

While none of us can predict the future, based on our experience running East Lansing’s dedicated independent news service, here’s what we think are going to be 10 of the biggest stories ELi’s reporters will be covering for you in 2023. 1. More turnover in EL’s City...
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy