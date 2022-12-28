Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Where can I find the best burrito in Lansing?
Looking for a large Steak Burrito, need a spot where they cook the flour tortilla a bit too and it has the dark spots on it I don’t like raw tortillas. If anybody has he drop on a place like this let me know please.
St. Johns cider mill opens cider bar, market in Frandor Shopping Center
Phillips Cider Bar & Market in Lansing's Frandor Shopping Center opened Wednesday with 11 flavors of hard cider on tap, bottled cider, homemade candles, ambience and so much more.
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
Could you recommend me a live music restaurant in Lansing?
I want to make reservations for my boyfriend's birthday that is coming up next month. Please recommend me one! Thanks!
Which restaurant is bad enough that you never go there again in Lansing?
Looking for poor quality, overpriced restaurants to recommend to my enemies.
22 West Michigan businesses we said goodbye to in 2022
Citing rising costs, drained bank accounts and a labor force spread thin, some local businesses and restaurants shuttered their doors this year. Others cited retirements and new opportunities.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic getaways in Michigan
When you and your sweetheart want a romantic getaway, Michigan is one of the best destinations. It offers a wide variety of destinations, from the urban cityscape of Detroit to the secluded cottages of the Upper Peninsula. You and your loved one can plan an amazing weekend getaway that is sure to be a memorable experience.
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Mitchell's Department Store's doors are closing after 137 years
Jim Mitchell has been running the store for the last 42 years, and now he says he's ready to retire.
Grand Rapids is One of the Snowiest Cities in the United States
If you think we've had a lot of snow in west Michigan this year...you might be right. So far this winter, the city of Grand Rapids has had 67.6" of snow (as of Tuesday, December 27th) In a typical year, we average about 23.7" at Christmas time, but this year...
WNEM
DNR announces year-round walleye season in Bay, Saginaw counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties. The change will apply from the mouth of the river, upstream to the West Center...
What’s up with I-69 construction?
The news on the project to reconstruct I-69 between Marshall and Charlotte is generally good. This project is close to 70 percent done
How cold is it in Mason? We'll show you!
We conducted three weather experiments to see just how cold it really was that you can also try at home.
thelivingstonpost.com
After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub
Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
Woman shot, killed day after Christmas in Grand Rapids identified
The 23-year-old woman who was shot and killed inside a house the day after Christmas in Grand Rapids has been identified.
eastlansinginfo.news
Ten Big East Lansing Stories Coming in 2023
While none of us can predict the future, based on our experience running East Lansing’s dedicated independent news service, here’s what we think are going to be 10 of the biggest stories ELi’s reporters will be covering for you in 2023. 1. More turnover in EL’s City...
Family of postal worker ‘beyond grateful’ for support after head-on crash during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dora Schweiger can get a little emotional at the slightest gesture of human kindness. So, one can imagine the reaction Schweiger had when she witnessed the outpouring of support – locally and beyond – she’s received during her recovery following a serious crash during a blizzard just days before Christmas.
Michigan postal worker injured in crash near Grand Rapids
A U.S. mail truck and a semi-truck crashed near Grand Rapids on M-57 by Shaner on December 23, leaving postal worker Dorjones severely injured.
