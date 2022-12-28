Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Burst pipe closes Beaverton DMV through Jan. 9, ODOT says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton DMV will be closed into the new year after a pipe burst and flooded the office, state officials said. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the Beaverton DMV office will be closed through at least January 9. The pipe burst during the stormy winter...
KATU.com
PGE working to repair hundreds of outages after storm, expect all power restored by Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric said it expects to restore power to thehundreds of customers still in the dark following Tuesday's storm by Sunday morning at the latest. As of 3:30 p.m. Friday evening, there were roughly 780 customers without power. | OUTAGE MAP. A PGE spokesperson said...
focushillsboro.com
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
kbnd.com
Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives
PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
Sewage actively overflowing into Willamette River due to heavy rains
Heavy post-Christmas rainfall is actively causing a mixture of sewage and stormwater to overflow into the Willamette River downstream of Willamette Park.
Some roads closed, cars stuck in high water in Portland area amid stormy, windy weather
Several roads in Multnomah County have been closed due to high water and downed power lines as a powerful wind storm sweeps through the region.
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Portland firefighters say they're burned out
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some Portland firefighters say they feel they are understaffed and overworked which has created a crisis for the people you call for help. Isaac McLennan and Mariya Fuge, the union representatives of the Portland Firefighters’ Association, say they need help, and they need it now.
State geologist warns heavy rain could trigger landslides
As the rain has let up following a storm in the Pacific Northwest, the potential for landslides remains present.
5 killed in 3 separate crashes Tuesday involving trees falling onto moving vehicles
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Five people died in three separate crashes across the northern part of the state Tuesday, as much of Oregon grappled with high winds and heavy rain. All three crashes involved a tree falling onto moving vehicles. At around 2:06 p.m., a tree fell onto the passenger...
montavilla.net
Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street
On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal crash on I- 84 in Multnomah County claims the life of a Baker City woman
BAKER CITY – (News Release from Oregon State Police) On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at approximately 2:06 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus tree crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 40, in Multnomah County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black Dodge Ram, operated by Rick...
Oregon law going into effect in 2023 allows cities, counties to set speed limits
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon law that will go into effect in 2023 will allow city and county officials to designate speed limits. It's a shift from the current process where the authority lies with the Oregon Department of Transportation and a handful of traffic engineers. Since the start...
opb.org
100 years of the Willamette’s Arch Bridge
One hundred years ago the Willamette Arch Bridge opened, connecting Oregon City and West Linn. The Oregonian reported an estimated 10,000 people attended the Dec. 28, 1922, dedication ceremony. Mayors of both cities symbolized the merger of their communities by officiating at a mock wedding held on the new bridge.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
Oregon power companies make progress on restoring electricity Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The video above aired Tuesday evening. The storm that hammered northwest Oregon Monday and Tuesday is over, but tens of thousands of residents were still without power through most of Wednesday as utility crews worked to repair the widespread damage that the heavy wind inflicted on power lines.
kptv.com
Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasco County. Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 64 just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that weather caused a large tree to fall onto the cab of an eastbound Peterbilt, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway, according to OSP.
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
Intense storm knocks down trees, leaves thousands without power in region
Storm-related power outages have left hundreds of thousands of customers across Oregon without power on Tuesday.
KATU.com
Two people hurt in possible DUII crash in Bethany area, Washington Co. deputies say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday in a suspected DUII crash in the Bethany area, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The crash was reported before noon near the intersection of Northwest Bethany and Clairmont Drive in Portland. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews had to extricate one person from a car.
