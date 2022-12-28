ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 KISS FM

Skier Shares Startling Video of Ski Lift Nightmare in Montana

When I was a young skier, this scenario was one of my biggest fears when heading up the mountain, and I am glad I have never experienced this problem. Montana's ski season has been lovely for many skiers and snowboarders looking for a fantastic day on the mountain and shred powder. The accumulation of snow has been high for the past couple of months, and people are making any excuse to avoid work or school and go up the mountain.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
thecottagejournal.com

Escape to Wintry Bigfork, Montana

Resting near the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, Bigfork, Montana, is a great base camp for heading toward Glacier National Park or spots nearby such as Crane Mountain. Weather permitting, of course, the Bigfork Community Nordic Center maintains trails for many sports in the area, and it’s no surprise that this is the busiest season, bustling with activities in the snow. This historic town is the perfect place to venture out for a snowshoeing hike or a snowmobiling trip with many breathtaking views and little secret spots to rejuvenate and refresh.
BIGFORK, MT
NBCMontana

Avalanche danger high in Cabinet & Purcell Ranges

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center is reporting that avalanche danger is high Thursday in the Selkirk and Cabinet Mountains of Idaho and the Cabinet and Purcell Ranges of Northwest Montana. The forecast notes: "Heavy snowfall and strong winds have created dangerous avalanche conditions at Treeline and...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Check Out My Top 5 Must Have Montana Made Munchies

Well, it has been two weeks since recreational cannabis sales began in Montana. So far the world hasn't ended and we are not spontaneously combusting...like my grandma told me we would. In fact, I think we are going about this as mature adults. In the first weekend alone, Montana sold over $1.5 million in cannabis products. That means a ton of tax dollars flowing into Montana's budget.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Ski lift evacuated at Whitefish Mountain Resort

MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries reported after crews were forced to evacuate a ski lift in northwest Montana. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort tells us chair one stopped working around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, and it took over three hours to evacuate all riders. Resort officials are working to...
WHITEFISH, MT
agupdate.com

Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals set for Jan. 12-14 in Great Falls

Come mid-January, the competitors in the 44th Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit (MPRC) will be vying for prize money and buckles at the circuit finals in Great Falls, Mont., on Jan 12-14. In order to qualify for the circuit finals, competitors must have entered 15 rodeos on the circuit if they...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Man Dies in Swan Valley Car Crash

A 38-year-old Kalispell man on the afternoon of Dec. 27 died in a fatal car crash on MT Highway 83 in the Swan Valley, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. Jordan Laven died at the scene at mile marker 73. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered his body, which was was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update December 29

Temperatures were in the 20s in northeast and southwest Montana today while 30s elsewhere. A winter weather advisory late tonight and Friday for the Kootenai Cabinet area of northwest Montana and the Lower Clark Fork area west of Missoula. Snowfall of one to three inches with up to six inches...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Seventeen from Northwest Montana Picked for Shrine Game

The rosters for the annual Montana East-West Shrine Game will feature senior standouts from eight different Northwest Montana high schools, it was announced on Dec. 25. The annual all-star football game will be played on June 17, 2023 in Butte and feature the top players in the class of 2022 from around the state. This season, 17 locals have been chosen, 10 on the West roster and seven more as alternates for the West team. The student athletes represent Bigfork, Columbia Falls, Libby, Glacier, Mission, Polson, Thompson Falls and Whitefish high schools.
MONTANA STATE
rangerreview.com

LYRC report: New Yellowstone River access points are in the works

The Lower Yellowstone River Coalition recently released a report updating the progress it has made in improving recreational access in Southeast Montana, including details on land acquisitions in the works. The coalition has been working since 2020 to develop more recreational access to the Yellowstone River between Hysham and the North Dakota border, believing it to be a valuable but under-utilized resource that could attract tourism and businesses to the state.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Tracking the next round of snow

AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave

When you think punk rock – you may think New York or London. But Bozeman? And while Montana tends to have a reputation as a good venue for country artists, at one time, the Treasure State’s punk rock scene created a solid legion of fans and musicians – now preserved by Montana rock historian and […] The post Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy