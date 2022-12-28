Read full article on original website
Bow WOW: Tips for Walking Your Dog in the Montana Winter
One nice thing about the winter in Montana is that there's a lot less dog poop on our sidewalks, and though my shoes appreciate that, it does make me suspicious that people aren't walking their dogs at all. There are exceptions, but in general dogs love walks— that's why they're...
Skier Shares Startling Video of Ski Lift Nightmare in Montana
When I was a young skier, this scenario was one of my biggest fears when heading up the mountain, and I am glad I have never experienced this problem. Montana's ski season has been lovely for many skiers and snowboarders looking for a fantastic day on the mountain and shred powder. The accumulation of snow has been high for the past couple of months, and people are making any excuse to avoid work or school and go up the mountain.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
New Year’s Resolutions: Hilarious Suggestions for Montana Towns
Well, it's almost time for us to lie to ourselves about improving again. Oh boy. Jokes aside, a new year is a great opportunity to set goals for yourself. It's hard work, but if you follow through on your New Year's resolution, the payoff can be huge. No individual is...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
thecottagejournal.com
Escape to Wintry Bigfork, Montana
Resting near the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, Bigfork, Montana, is a great base camp for heading toward Glacier National Park or spots nearby such as Crane Mountain. Weather permitting, of course, the Bigfork Community Nordic Center maintains trails for many sports in the area, and it’s no surprise that this is the busiest season, bustling with activities in the snow. This historic town is the perfect place to venture out for a snowshoeing hike or a snowmobiling trip with many breathtaking views and little secret spots to rejuvenate and refresh.
Winter's Kitchen helping Flathead homeless community get through the winter
Winter’s Kitchen and it’s volunteers team up every Sunday to host a potluck style meal and reach out to the community in their element.
NBCMontana
Avalanche danger high in Cabinet & Purcell Ranges
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center is reporting that avalanche danger is high Thursday in the Selkirk and Cabinet Mountains of Idaho and the Cabinet and Purcell Ranges of Northwest Montana. The forecast notes: "Heavy snowfall and strong winds have created dangerous avalanche conditions at Treeline and...
Check Out My Top 5 Must Have Montana Made Munchies
Well, it has been two weeks since recreational cannabis sales began in Montana. So far the world hasn't ended and we are not spontaneously combusting...like my grandma told me we would. In fact, I think we are going about this as mature adults. In the first weekend alone, Montana sold over $1.5 million in cannabis products. That means a ton of tax dollars flowing into Montana's budget.
NBCMontana
Ski lift evacuated at Whitefish Mountain Resort
MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries reported after crews were forced to evacuate a ski lift in northwest Montana. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort tells us chair one stopped working around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, and it took over three hours to evacuate all riders. Resort officials are working to...
agupdate.com
Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals set for Jan. 12-14 in Great Falls
Come mid-January, the competitors in the 44th Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit (MPRC) will be vying for prize money and buckles at the circuit finals in Great Falls, Mont., on Jan 12-14. In order to qualify for the circuit finals, competitors must have entered 15 rodeos on the circuit if they...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Man Dies in Swan Valley Car Crash
A 38-year-old Kalispell man on the afternoon of Dec. 27 died in a fatal car crash on MT Highway 83 in the Swan Valley, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. Jordan Laven died at the scene at mile marker 73. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered his body, which was was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
A Real Life ‘Yellowstone’ is Playing Out in Tennessee as City Battles 7-Generation Family For Their Land
When the Ligons first settled their Wilson County land in 1789, “There were no roads, just Indian paths and buffalo trails,” offers Bill Ligon. “And this land has been farmed ever since.” It’s a line straight out of Yellowstone. Or it would be if it weren’t happening to a real Tennessee family.
montanarightnow.com
Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update December 29
Temperatures were in the 20s in northeast and southwest Montana today while 30s elsewhere. A winter weather advisory late tonight and Friday for the Kootenai Cabinet area of northwest Montana and the Lower Clark Fork area west of Missoula. Snowfall of one to three inches with up to six inches...
Holes and Hot Chocolate: Polson woman shows how to light up Western Montana
It turns out there's a certain magic touch to having one of the best Christmas light displays in Western Montana. It involves lots of holes in the lawn and plenty of hot chocolate. Those ingredients, and a willingness to go "all in" were enough to put Jackie Trujillo of Polson...
Flathead Beacon
Seventeen from Northwest Montana Picked for Shrine Game
The rosters for the annual Montana East-West Shrine Game will feature senior standouts from eight different Northwest Montana high schools, it was announced on Dec. 25. The annual all-star football game will be played on June 17, 2023 in Butte and feature the top players in the class of 2022 from around the state. This season, 17 locals have been chosen, 10 on the West roster and seven more as alternates for the West team. The student athletes represent Bigfork, Columbia Falls, Libby, Glacier, Mission, Polson, Thompson Falls and Whitefish high schools.
rangerreview.com
LYRC report: New Yellowstone River access points are in the works
The Lower Yellowstone River Coalition recently released a report updating the progress it has made in improving recreational access in Southeast Montana, including details on land acquisitions in the works. The coalition has been working since 2020 to develop more recreational access to the Yellowstone River between Hysham and the North Dakota border, believing it to be a valuable but under-utilized resource that could attract tourism and businesses to the state.
NBCMontana
Tracking the next round of snow
AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave
When you think punk rock – you may think New York or London. But Bozeman? And while Montana tends to have a reputation as a good venue for country artists, at one time, the Treasure State’s punk rock scene created a solid legion of fans and musicians – now preserved by Montana rock historian and […] The post Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Winter weather prompts cancellation of Amtrak Empire Builder trains
Amtrak has announced that several service changes and cancelations are taking place on Wednesday. The Empire Builder has been canceled.
