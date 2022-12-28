ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

Cam Rising Talks Journey To Utah, Brotherhood

LOS ANGELES- Thinking about Utah quarterback Cam Rising being anywhere but with the Utes is hard to fathom. The team and the quarterback seem so sympatico that a world where they aren’t together doesn’t make a lot of sense. However, without a little fate and maybe some “unwavering belief” Rising very well may have never been a Ute.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Lands Oregon Transfer Jennah Isai

PROVO, Utah – Heralded Oregon women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai is transferring to BYU. BYU announced Isai has been admitted and will be enroll in classes in January. She will be eligible to play in BYU’s first year of the Big 12 Conference in 2023-24. Isai is...
PROVO, UT
victorybellrings.com

Penn State Football: Predicting the outcome of the Rose Bowl

Penn State Football is just a few days away from the highly anticipated Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 ranked Penn State football team is closing in on its contest with No. 8 Utah in the last non-playoff Rose Bowl for the foreseeable future. The Nittany Lions used...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
KUTV

Talkin' Sports: Former Utah, BYU assistant coach Tim LaComb on college hoops

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utes, Cougars and Aggies are about to dive into the conference basketball season. Tim LaComb was on Rick Majerus' staff at the U, served as Dave Rose's assistant coach at Y and his kid played AAU basketball with the Aggies Steven Ashworth, so who better to assess the local teams as they move into conference play? Watch Tim with DJ on KMYU Talkin' Sports right here.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Morgan Scalley Reflects On Growth Of Utah Football

LOS ANGELES- Morgan Scalley, much like head coach Kyle Whittingham, found a landing spot at Utah and pretty much never left. He started his journey with the Utes as a top-tier safety from 2001-2004. Scalley moved on for a year in 2005 but came back in 2006 as an administrative assistant while he wrapped up a master’s degree in business and the rest as they say, is history. Utah’s defensive coordinator has been a part of every major modern moment for the Utes and can’t help but reflect on the monumental growth of Utah football.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
dailyutahchronicle.com

Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical

Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts

This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Nebraska gas clerk credited with notifying police of missing Layton teen

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police say an observant clerk at a gas station in Nebraska is credited with notifying police of the missing 13-year-old, who was at the center of an Amber Alert Tuesday. Lt. Travis Lyman, of the Layton Police Department, told Utah’s Morning News that Grand Island...
LAYTON, UT

